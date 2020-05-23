LIVE, Bundesliga: Gladbach-Bayer, Wolfsburg-Dortmund in top six clashes

Five of the top seven are in action at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday as Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Bayer Leverkusen continue their Bundesliga title challenges with Week 27 encounters.
Two square off as Gladbach and Bayer meet at Borussia-Park, while red-hot Dortmund’s at Volkswagen Arena against sixth-place Wolfsburg. The hosts have USMNT John Brooks starting at center back and BVB has American youngster Giovanni Reyna on the bench to start a big one.
Week 27 action began Friday when Hertha Berlin clobbered Union Berlin 4-0 at the Olympiastadion Berlin in the second top-flight Berlin Derby in Bundesliga history.
Saturday’s Bundesliga fixtures (All 9:30 a.m. ET except where indicated)
Freiburg v. Werder Bremen
Paderborn v. Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg v. Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 12:30 p.m. ET
Matchweek 27 in the Bundesliga will again see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.
You can check out the full schedule, standings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.
The 2019-20 season restart saw eight matches Saturday and Sunday with a Revierderby blowout and a Gladbach warning shot to its fellow title chasers, while leaders Bayern Munich got back to winning ways in Berlin.
