Transfer rumor roundup: Gotze available on free transfer; Saul to Man Utd

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund hero Mario Gotze will be looking for a new home this summer, announced BVB sporting director Michael Zorc.

Gotze, 27, has played 20 times this season with three goals and an assist, and of course is known for his World Cup-winning goal for Germany against Argentina.

[ MORE: Bundesliga rising stars ]

He was linked with Everton last month, with West Ham, Gladbach, and AC Milan also connected in that Bild report.

The target forward also can handle attacking midfield duties but has struggled to keep a consistent spot in the Starting XI at Dortmund and Bayern over the past few years.

A BVB youth, Gotze connected for 41 goals and 45 assists in first five seasons between Germany’s top two sides, but posted just 16 and 16 in the next five (though he had seven goals and seven assists last season.

It’s clear Dortmund has a monster at center forward in Erling Haaland, whose release clause won’t be active for another two years according to reports.

Gotze’s younger brother Felix is also at Augsburg, having left Bayern Munich in 2018.

🎙 Zorc prematch presser: “We will part ways with Mario Götze this summer. It was a mutual and respectful decision. Mario is a great man.” pic.twitter.com/XHcvuRsOrQ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 23, 2020

A report out of Spain claims that the oft-rumored Saul Niguez to Manchester United move is “practically done.”

The news was shared and translated by The Manchester Evening News, who points out that the Atletico Madrid hero’s release clause is well into nine figures at $168 million.

Saul, 25, has become an indispensable part of Diego Simeone’s midfield and was one of the steadiest parts of Atleti’s victory over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Saul, Koke, and Thomas Partey give Atleti three of the best central midfielders in the world, and United would see a similar threesome between Saul, Bruno Fernandes, and Scott McTominay or Fred.

Follow @NicholasMendola