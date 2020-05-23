More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
transfer rumors
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Gotze available on free transfer; Saul to Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Borussia Dortmund hero Mario Gotze will be looking for a new home this summer, announced BVB sporting director Michael Zorc.

Gotze, 27, has played 20 times this season with three goals and an assist, and of course is known for his World Cup-winning goal for Germany against Argentina.

He was linked with Everton last month, with West Ham, Gladbach, and AC Milan also connected in that Bild report.

The target forward also can handle attacking midfield duties but has struggled to keep a consistent spot in the Starting XI at Dortmund and Bayern over the past few years.

A BVB youth, Gotze connected for 41 goals and 45 assists in first five seasons between Germany’s top two sides, but posted just 16 and 16 in the next five (though he had seven goals and seven assists last season.

It’s clear Dortmund has a monster at center forward in Erling Haaland, whose release clause won’t be active for another two years according to reports.

Gotze’s younger brother Felix is also at Augsburg, having left Bayern Munich in 2018.

A report out of Spain claims that the oft-rumored Saul Niguez to Manchester United move is “practically done.”

The news was shared and translated by The Manchester Evening News, who points out that the Atletico Madrid hero’s release clause is well into nine figures at $168 million.

Saul, 25, has become an indispensable part of Diego Simeone’s midfield and was one of the steadiest parts of Atleti’s victory over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Saul, Koke, and Thomas Partey give Atleti three of the best central midfielders in the world, and United would see a similar threesome between Saul, Bruno Fernandes, and Scott McTominay or Fred.

LIVE, Bundesliga: Gladbach-Bayer, Wolfsburg-Dortmund in top six clashes

Live Bundesliga
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 9:22 AM EDT
Five of the top seven are in action at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday as Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Bayer Leverkusen continue their Bundesliga title challenges with Week 27 encounters.

Two square off as Gladbach and Bayer meet at Borussia-Park, while red-hot Dortmund’s at Volkswagen Arena against sixth-place Wolfsburg. The hosts have USMNT John Brooks starting at center back and BVB has American youngster Giovanni Reyna on the bench to start a big one.

Week 27 action began Friday when Hertha Berlin clobbered Union Berlin 4-0 at the Olympiastadion Berlin in the second top-flight Berlin Derby in Bundesliga history.

Saturday’s Bundesliga fixtures (All 9:30 a.m. ET except where indicated)

Freiburg v. Werder Bremen
Paderborn v. Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg v. Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 12:30 p.m. ET

Matchweek 27 in the Bundesliga will again see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

You can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

The 2019-20 season restart saw eight matches Saturday and Sunday with a Revierderby blowout and a Gladbach warning shot to its fellow title chasers, while leaders Bayern Munich got back to winning ways in Berlin.

Spanish prime minister clears La Liga return from June 8

Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 9:05 AM EDT
La Liga is returning in June, as Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has given the green light for sport in Spain beginning June 8.

The Spanish top flight had previously hoped to get going on June 12, and it’s unclear whether that date will change.

The matches will take place behind closed doors, of course, but we now know when Real Madrid can attempt to end Barcelona’s chance for a first La Liga three-peat since 2008-11.

Real Madrid is two points back of Barcelona, while there are logjams in both the race for third and the relegation fight. The season’s El Clasicos are done barring a Champions League meet-up, so Barca holds its destiny close.

Lionel Messi has said he hopes the coronavirus pause allows Barca to refind its best form. We’ll see, soon.

Plenty more to come here, so stay tuned.

FC Cincinnati’s Stam laughs off unveiling photo gaffe

Jaap Stam
Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 22, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (AP) Oops!

Cincinnati’s Major League Soccer team posted the wrong photo in its tweet announcing the hiring of former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam.

And it wasn’t the first time the coach with a shaved head has been confused with someone else who has the same look.

“It’s happened before, but it was quite a big surprise yesterday,” Stam said Friday.

The team announced his hiring Thursday on a tweet that mistakenly featured the photo of look-alike Tinus van Teanenbroek, an Ajax youth coach. Cincinnati soon retweeted the announcement with the correct photo, saying, “Join us in welcoming our actual new head coach, Jaap Stam.” The team wrote “actual” in italics.

Stam told the team’s website that he’s thankful for the attention the mistake brought to his hiring. He said he’s accustomed to such mistaken identity.

“A lot of people with no hair, in Holland, sometimes they say, `There’s Jaap!'” he said. “It’s a thing that’s quite normal.”

Other MLS teams picked up on the mistake and tweeted photos of other Stam look-alikes, which he enjoyed.

“Somebody posted it to me, and I can appreciate it as well,” Stam said in a Zoom call with the media Friday. “At a certain time, we need to have a little laugh as well. If we play against each other, if we come out on top by winning those particular games, then we can have a laugh, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Stam replaced Ron Jans, who was forced out in February after a league investigation found he’d used a racial slur in the locker room and made other troubling comments. The investigation was prompted by a complaint from the MLS Players Association.

Cincinnati is on its third head coach during its brief stay in the league. As an expansion team last year, it fired Alan Koch after its 11th first-tier match, which left Cincinnati with two wins, seven losses and two draws.

Stam, 47, also has coached in England at Reading (2016-18) as well as in his native Holland at Zwolle (2018-19) and Feyenoord (2019).

A central defender, he won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the 1999 Champions League with United.

Pochettino open to Premier League job outside top six; Laments UCL loss

Mauricio Pochettino
AP Photo/Ian Walton
By Nicholas MendolaMay 22, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Call it making the rounds: Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is opening up a bit to several outlets on his time at Spurs and what’s ahead for him and his staff.

Let’s start with the last part. Poch and his people are clearly ready to return to duty somewhere but recognize that it has to be the right fit and hold the right ambition.

Certainly, you’d think it would have to hold a good chance of silverware in the near future, but Pochettino gave fans of non-traditional powers hope when he was asked about whether possibly staying in England would only include accepting a job at a top six club.

From Sky Sports:

“The problem is which clubs are top six?” he replies. “The top six always changes. Tottenham is not in the top six, Arsenal is not in the top six. You need to respect all the clubs. All the clubs are working so hard and investing money. Every season clubs have ambition to be top six or top four. I don’t think you can underestimate any club.”

This will only serve to pour fuel on the rumors that he’s the No. 1 target should the takeover of Newcastle United be completed this summer.

And he sounds ready to return to the scene.

“Of course it is painful when you leave a club after five and a half years, working so hard to develop and achieve objectives,” he said. “We are full of energy in our bodies, in our minds, to try and provide a new project with all our knowledge and show our passion in football.”

Back to the silverware. One of his best chances at a trophy was last year’s UEFA Champions League Final against Liverpool, when a controversial penalty call put Spurs behind after just two minutes. Pochettino felt his team played well enough to win, something that their 65 percent possession and 16-14 shots edge argues for him.

But Spurs fell 2-0 and the disappointment seemed to carry over to the 2019-20 Premier League season, something Pochettino doesn’t deny in describing his post-match anguish and more. From The Athletic:

“I was so disappointed. It was difficult to stop crying, to stop feeling bad. It was a massive achievement to get there. And you can use the example of Liverpool after they lost to Real Madrid (in the final) the season before — that was a massive motivation and inspiration to be back in the future. I knew that after five years and with the way we were working, and all the things that happened, it was going to be difficult… (it) changed a little bit in our minds the possibility to stay open to design another plan, or a strategy to build again, a different chapter… a different project should be difficult for us to maintain, to keep improving.”

Pochettino also lifted the lid on the end of his time at Spurs, which he says was the right decision, and implied that the club was thrown off from its full potential by the convoluted move from White Hart Lane to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by way of several go-betweens.

The comments are collected and interpreted by The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke, if you’d like to see them in full, right here.