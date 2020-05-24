Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Augsburg won 3-0 away at Schalke on Sunday as the Bavarian club put in a perfect away display to ease their relegation fears.

Eduard Lowen curled home a stunning free kick to set them on their way to a first win in seven and Nigerian winger Noah Sarenren Bazee jumped off the bench to seal the win in style, with Sergio Corodva adding a third in stoppage time.

David Wagner’s Schalke have now gone nine games without a win as their hopes of qualifying for Europe are fading fast. As for Heiko Herrlich, in his first game on the bench in charge of Augsburg he has his first win as their boss.

Augsburg took an early lead thanks to a stunning free kick from Lowen. The German midfielder curled home an unstoppable effort over the wall and into the top corner from 30 yards out to stun Schalke and give the hosts a precious lead to hold onto.

Schalke huffed and puffed but barely threatened, as Augsburg had a few decent half chances on the break in a tight, scrappy game.

Max went close with another fine free kick from Augsburg but Schubert pushed it away and then a mistake from Jonjoe Kenny and Sane allowed Bazee to run clean through on goal and curl home superbly to seal the win.

The goal was Bazee’s first Bundesliga goal on his 19th outing and was celebrated wildly by Augsburg with elbow bumps galore.

Corodva then made the most of another horrendous defensive error from Schalke as the Augsburg striker rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home.

Poor defending from Schalke as Sane and Kenny get themselves in a mess. Sarenren Bazee makes them pay with his first Bundesliga goal. Lovely finish. Elbow bumps galore to celebrate. 👏 pic.twitter.com/SkaRM7c5Uz — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 24, 2020

