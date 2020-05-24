More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Augsburg hammer sloppy Schalke (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 24, 2020, 9:25 AM EDT
Augsburg won 3-0 away at Schalke on Sunday as the Bavarian club put in a perfect away display to ease their relegation fears.

Eduard Lowen curled home a stunning free kick to set them on their way to a first win in seven and Nigerian winger Noah Sarenren Bazee jumped off the bench to seal the win in style, with Sergio Corodva adding a third in stoppage time.

David Wagner’s Schalke have now gone nine games without a win as their hopes of qualifying for Europe are fading fast. As for Heiko Herrlich, in his first game on the bench in charge of Augsburg he has his first win as their boss.

Augsburg took an early lead thanks to a stunning free kick from Lowen. The German midfielder curled home an unstoppable effort over the wall and into the top corner from 30 yards out to stun Schalke and give the hosts a precious lead to hold onto.

Schalke huffed and puffed but barely threatened, as Augsburg had a few decent half chances on the break in a tight, scrappy game.

Max went close with another fine free kick from Augsburg but Schubert pushed it away and then a mistake from Jonjoe Kenny and Sane allowed Bazee to run clean through on goal and curl home superbly to seal the win.

The goal was Bazee’s first Bundesliga goal on his 19th outing and was celebrated wildly by Augsburg with elbow bumps galore.

Corodva then made the most of another horrendous defensive error from Schalke as the Augsburg striker rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home.

Crucial week ahead for the Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 24, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT
The upcoming week is a huge one for the Premier League as a key vote and serious talks are set to take place with regards to restarting the 2019-20 season.

All 20 clubs will meet on several video conference calls to discuss the protocols around a return to full-contact training, subject to government approval, as players, managers and the Premier League will discuss the details with medical experts. The UK government have yet to release details about stage two of a return to training for professional athletes and several Premier League stars have revealed their angst about returning to training.

Clubs will then vote on a return to full-contact training on Wednesday and depending on the outcome of that vote, that will shape further talks. If full-contact training is given the thumbs up, it is expected that clubs will then discuss the plan to either restart the season in mid-June or curtailment plans which would see the table potentially decided on a points-per-game basis.

The Premier League confirmed over the weekend that from 1,744 tests on players and staff across the first two rounds of COVID-19 tests, eight positive tests have been recorded with players from both Watford and Bournemouth confirmed to have the virus.

Players will again be tested on Monday and Tuesday and the results of those tests will be key in seeing how the strict protocols at training grounds are working.

The next few days seem pivotal as to whether or not the final 92 games of the Premier League season will be played and all eyes will be on the vote on Wednesday, if the UK government can provide details on the new protocols.

With the Bundesliga off and running, La Liga set for a June 8 restart and Serie A planning for a mid-June restart, the Premier League are correctly being cautious when it comes to a restart. Sooner or later they need to vote on a path forward and this week will be crucial.

Leipzig smash Mainz; crowd noise experiment success (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 24, 2020, 11:23 AM EDT
RB Leipzig kept their Bundesliga title push on track with a resounding 5-0 win at Mainz on Sunday as a crowd noise experiment equally stole the headlines.

Remember: Leipzig beat Mainz 8-0 earlier this season and this latest big win pushed them back into third place and five points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who face second place Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side scored early and often with Timo Werner grabbing a hat trick, plus Youssef Poulsen and Marcel Sabitzer adding a goal each. In truth, Leipzig should have won by more in a one-sided game which was talked about around the world due to a crowd noise experiment which included cow bells, drums and more broadcast on TV feeds but not in the stadium itself.

Throughout the game, crowd noise was played over the world feed and heard by the TV audience in the USA and elsewhere as supporters’ chants, cheers and jeers could be heard as a sound engineer played certain sound tracks at certain moments with wonderful timing. It was certainly a success and made watching the game more enjoyable for the TV audience as camera angles were also used cleverly to not show empty seats as much as possible.

As for the game itself, Leipzig went 2-0 up early on as Werner and Poulsen both finished calmly from fluid moves down the right.

First, Laimer popped up on the right wing and crossed for Werner to steer home at the near post, then Sabitzer appeared down the right and his clipped crossed was nodded home by the unmarked Poulsen.

Leipzig were all over Mainz in the first half as Werner was denied by goalkeeper Muller, then Poulsen shanked his effort wide from a good position and Nkunku slotted wide as they could have easily lead by four or five at half time.

They did lead by three goals as Leipzig launched another fine counter and Poulsen set up Sabitzer who found the top corner with ease.

Wave after wave of Leipzig attack continued in the second half as Werner scored his second and Leipzig’s fourth with another poacher’s finish.

Mainz simply couldn’t handle Leipzig’s movement and dropped deeper and deeper throughout as Werner finished off Poulsen’s quick free kick to put a bow on a comprehensive win for the Bundesliga and Champions League title chasers.

Even the (manufactured) home crowd at Mainz couldn’t help but applaud the five-star display from Leipzig.

K-League: Jeonbuk only perfect team after Week 3

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 24, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT
The third week of the K-League is in the books and only one team remain perfect, as reigning champions Jeonbuk made it three wins from three to start the 2020 season.

Below we take a look at the action with video highlights as South Korea’s top-flight continues to see plenty of tight games play out.

Jeonbuk are the early frontrunners, as expected, but Ulsan are unbeaten and both Seoul and Sangju Sangmu have won two of their first three games.

Jeonbuk Motors 2-0 Daegu

The reigning champs have started the season in fine form as Jeonbuk took control of the game in the second half. Murilo scored a fine individual goal just after half time to put them ahead, then Cho Kyu-Sung sealed the victory as Daegu were dominated. Both teams had a player sent off for lunging tackles late on as Kim Seon-Min was sent off for Daegu and goalscorer Kyu-Sung saw red for Jeonbuk. Jose Morais’ team were good value for their win and should have won by a bigger scoreline.

Pohang Steelers 1-2 Seoul

Seoul fought back from a horrendous early defensive mistake to beat Pohang away from home. An almighty mix-up between Seoul’s Kim Nam-Chum and goalkeeper Yu Sang-Hun allowed Stanislav Iljutcenko to tap home into an empty net but Seoul equalized before half time. Hwang Hyun-Soo headed home superbly at the back post after a host of chances for both sides. An end-to-end second half followed as Seoul grabbed the win from another superb header from a corner. Spanish defender Osmar glanced home into the top corner to secure a big win for the capital club.

Elsewhere
Ulsan 1-1 Busan IPark – Ulsan’s Junior Negao equalized late on to stay unbeaten.

Gangwon FC 1-1 Seaongnam – Tight encounter between two teams who have had solid starts to the season.

Suwon FC 1-0 Incheon United – First win of the season for Suwon thanks to a second half penalty kick.

Sangju Sangmu 1-0 Gwangju – An early goal was enough for Sangju, as Gwangju have lost their opening three games.

Premier League confirm two positive COVID-19 tests

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 24, 2020, 9:04 AM EDT
Following the latest batch of tests on players and club staff the Premier League have revealed that two out of 996 COVID-19 tests have come back positive.

Bournemouth have confirmed that one their players is one of the positive tests, as the second round of testing has seen a reduction of positive tests.

Earlier this week it was revealed that six of 748 players and staff tested were positive as those tests were taken before they returned to training and since then all 20 Premier League clubs have returned to small-group training in stage one of the ‘Project Restart’ plan.

This testing is the first batch performed after PL clubs returned to training and shows that the strict protocols appear to be working to limit any spread of the virus.

The second tier of English soccer, the Championship, also revealed two positive tests after they tested 1014 players and club staff. Both positive tests came at one club, Hull City.

Below is the statement in full from the Premier League:

The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

For the second round of testing, the number of tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50. Previously, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on 17-18 May, with six testing positive from three clubs.

The six who tested positive in the first round of testing are not included in the figures for 19-22 May, as they are still within their seven-day self-isolation period.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.