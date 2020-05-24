Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The third week of the K-League is in the books and only one team remain perfect, as reigning champions Jeonbuk made it three wins from three to start the 2020 season.

Below we take a look at the action with video highlights as South Korea’s top-flight continues to see plenty of tight games play out.

Jeonbuk are the early frontrunners, as expected, but Ulsan are unbeaten and both Seoul and Sangju Sangmu have won two of their first three games.

Jeonbuk Motors 2-0 Daegu

The reigning champs have started the season in fine form as Jeonbuk took control of the game in the second half. Murilo scored a fine individual goal just after half time to put them ahead, then Cho Kyu-Sung sealed the victory as Daegu were dominated. Both teams had a player sent off for lunging tackles late on as Kim Seon-Min was sent off for Daegu and goalscorer Kyu-Sung saw red for Jeonbuk. Jose Morais’ team were good value for their win and should have won by a bigger scoreline.

Pohang Steelers 1-2 Seoul

Seoul fought back from a horrendous early defensive mistake to beat Pohang away from home. An almighty mix-up between Seoul’s Kim Nam-Chum and goalkeeper Yu Sang-Hun allowed Stanislav Iljutcenko to tap home into an empty net but Seoul equalized before half time. Hwang Hyun-Soo headed home superbly at the back post after a host of chances for both sides. An end-to-end second half followed as Seoul grabbed the win from another superb header from a corner. Spanish defender Osmar glanced home into the top corner to secure a big win for the capital club.

Elsewhere

Ulsan 1-1 Busan IPark – Ulsan’s Junior Negao equalized late on to stay unbeaten.

Gangwon FC 1-1 Seaongnam – Tight encounter between two teams who have had solid starts to the season.

Suwon FC 1-0 Incheon United – First win of the season for Suwon thanks to a second half penalty kick.

Sangju Sangmu 1-0 Gwangju – An early goal was enough for Sangju, as Gwangju have lost their opening three games.

