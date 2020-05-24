USMNT midfield stars will be in action on Sunday as three games take place across the Bundesliga with Schalke v Augsburg, Mainz v Leipzig and Cologne v Fortuna Dusseldorf on the slate for more live soccer. Hurrah!

Young American midfielder Weston McKennie and Schalke will be aiming to bounce back from their 4-0 shellacking at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby at the Westfalenstadion last week. David Wagner’s side are in the hunt for a Europa League spot and plenty of their rivals have slipped up in Week 27. As for Augsburg, they’re aiming to not get sucked into a relegation battle as new head coach Heiko Herrlich will be on the bench for the first time after he broke quarantine rules ahead of the Bundesliga restart.

Another USMNT midfielder, Tyler Adams, will be in action for RB Leipzig as they travel to Mainz. Julian Nagelsmann’s Leipzig side are trying to stay in the hunt for the Bundesliga title but they slipped up at home against Freiburg last weekend and know a win would be precious ahead of the top two clash between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in midweek. Mainz fought back from 2-0 down to drawn 2-2 at Cologne last week and the upstarts have plenty of useful attacking talents, with Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi a bright spark out wide. Adams, who started at right wing-back last week, could have his hands full.

Speaking of Cologne, they host strugglers Fortuna Dusseldorf as they aim to keep their faint Europa League hopes alive. Cologne are a fun team to watch and Markus Gidsol’s side leave it all out on the pitch. Dusseldorf are fighting against relegation and USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales could feature as they try to grind out a point on the road. Fortuna drew at home against struggling Paderborn last weekend and they currently occupy the relegation playoff spot but have Werder Bremen breathing down their neck after their win at the weekend, which has them two points behind Dusseldorf.

Click on the link above to follow all of the Bundesliga action live, while we will keep you covered with all of the latest news, reaction and analysis from Germany’s top-flight right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Sunday schedule

Schalke v. Augsburg – 7:30 a.m. ET

Mainz v. RB Leipzig – 9:30 a.m. ET

Cologne v. Fortuna Dusseldorf – 12 p.m. ET

