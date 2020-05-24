Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Following the latest batch of tests on players and club staff the Premier League have revealed that two out of 996 COVID-19 tests have come back positive.

Bournemouth have confirmed that one their players is one of the positive tests, as the second round of testing has seen a reduction of positive tests.

Earlier this week it was revealed that six of 748 players and staff tested were positive as those tests were taken before they returned to training and since then all 20 Premier League clubs have returned to small-group training in stage one of the ‘Project Restart’ plan.

This testing is the first batch performed after PL clubs returned to training and shows that the strict protocols appear to be working to limit any spread of the virus.

The second tier of English soccer, the Championship, also revealed two positive tests after they tested 1014 players and club staff. Both positive tests came at one club, Hull City.

Below is the statement in full from the Premier League:

The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

For the second round of testing, the number of tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50. Previously, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on 17-18 May, with six testing positive from three clubs.

The six who tested positive in the first round of testing are not included in the figures for 19-22 May, as they are still within their seven-day self-isolation period.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.

