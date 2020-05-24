More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League confirm two positive COVID-19 tests

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 24, 2020, 9:04 AM EDT
Following the latest batch of tests on players and club staff the Premier League have revealed that two out of 996 COVID-19 tests have come back positive.

Bournemouth have confirmed that one their players is one of the positive tests, as the second round of testing has seen a reduction of positive tests.

Earlier this week it was revealed that six of 748 players and staff tested were positive as those tests were taken before they returned to training and since then all 20 Premier League clubs have returned to small-group training in stage one of the ‘Project Restart’ plan.

This testing is the first batch performed after PL clubs returned to training and shows that the strict protocols appear to be working to limit any spread of the virus.

The second tier of English soccer, the Championship, also revealed two positive tests after they tested 1014 players and club staff. Both positive tests came at one club, Hull City.

Below is the statement in full from the Premier League:

The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

For the second round of testing, the number of tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50. Previously, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on 17-18 May, with six testing positive from three clubs.

The six who tested positive in the first round of testing are not included in the figures for 19-22 May, as they are still within their seven-day self-isolation period.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.

Leipzig
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 24, 2020, 7:27 AM EDT
USMNT midfield stars will be in action on Sunday as three games take place across the Bundesliga with Schalke v Augsburg, Mainz v Leipzig and Cologne v Fortuna Dusseldorf on the slate for more live soccer. Hurrah!

Young American midfielder Weston McKennie and Schalke will be aiming to bounce back from their 4-0 shellacking at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby at the Westfalenstadion last week. David Wagner’s side are in the hunt for a Europa League spot and plenty of their rivals have slipped up in Week 27. As for Augsburg, they’re aiming to not get sucked into a relegation battle as new head coach Heiko Herrlich will be on the bench for the first time after he broke quarantine rules ahead of the Bundesliga restart.

Another USMNT midfielder, Tyler Adams, will be in action for RB Leipzig as they travel to Mainz. Julian Nagelsmann’s Leipzig side are trying to stay in the hunt for the Bundesliga title but they slipped up at home against Freiburg last weekend and know a win would be precious ahead of the top two clash between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in midweek. Mainz fought back from 2-0 down to drawn 2-2 at Cologne last week and the upstarts have plenty of useful attacking talents, with Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi a bright spark out wide. Adams, who started at right wing-back last week, could have his hands full.

Speaking of Cologne, they host strugglers Fortuna Dusseldorf as they aim to keep their faint Europa League hopes alive. Cologne are a fun team to watch and Markus Gidsol’s side leave it all out on the pitch. Dusseldorf are fighting against relegation and USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales could feature as they try to grind out a point on the road. Fortuna drew at home against struggling Paderborn last weekend and they currently occupy the relegation playoff spot but have Werder Bremen breathing down their neck after their win at the weekend, which has them two points behind Dusseldorf.

Click on the link above to follow all of the Bundesliga action live, while we will keep you covered with all of the latest news, reaction and analysis from Germany’s top-flight right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Sunday schedule

Schalke v. Augsburg – 7:30 a.m. ET

Mainz v. RB Leipzig – 9:30 a.m. ET

Cologne v. Fortuna Dusseldorf – 12 p.m. ET

Photo by A. Hassenstein/Getty Images for FC Bayern
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT
Bayern Munich’s attack looks ready for Tuesday’s Der Klassiker, but its defense was wobbly in a 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Alphonso Davies and Thomas Muller had a goal and an assist each, with Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka also scoring as Bayern restored its four-point advantage over derby rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Martin Hinteregger scored twice off Sebastian Rode assists in the second half to bring the deficit from 3-0 to 3-2 but also scored a late own goal as Eintracht leaves Munich in 13th with 28 points.

Muller now has 11 goals and 19 assists across all competitions this season, 17 of those assists enough to lead the Bundesliga. Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho collected his 16th earlier Saturday.

Lewandowski’s goal is his league-best 27th after scoring against Union Berlin last week. He has 41 in all competitions.

The win was revenge for Eintracht’s 5-1 defeat of 10-man Bayern in Frankfurt on Nov. 2, which cost Niko Kovac his job.

Bayern Munich had all of the ball and was often deep in the Eintracht third, and its best chance came when Benjamin Pavard headed at goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the 14th minute.

The breakthrough was coming, and Thomas Muller’s cross fell for Goretzka at the penalty spot for a solid side-footed finish.

Muller made it 2-0 when he settled a bounding Alphonso Davies cross and calmly passed the bouncing ball into the goal with his left foot.

Eintracht brought on U.S. international Timothy Chandler at halftime, and he was promptly involved in Bayern’s third goal. Chandler, like many, couldn’t keep up with Robert Lewandowski in the race to Kingsley Coman’s cross.

A crack in the armor showed itself in the 52nd minute, as Austrian international Hinteregger took a loose ball off the turf and bounced it past Manuel Neuer.

Hinteregger made it 3-2 within three minutes, outleaping Robert Lewandowski to turn a free kick inside the far post.

Davies restored order when his press on the left led to a loose ball, and the Canadian beat Chandler to it to lash past Trapp.

Neuer made a fine save to keep it 4-2 moments later, as Hansi Flick will be questioning his defense ahead of Tuesday’s massive match.

An endangered Hinteregger couldn’t do much will his own goal to make it 5-2.

Filip Kostic rattled the woodwork for Eintracht in the 84th minute, another warning sign for Bayern.

Alphonso Davies
Photo by A. Hassenstein/Getty Images for FC Bayern
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
Bayern Munich is cruising past Eintracht Frankfurt in Week 27 with Canadian import Alphonso Davies shining again for the Bundesliga leaders

The 19-year-old left back crossed from Thomas Muller’s goal to make it 2-0 at the Allianz Arena, the assist standing as his seventh in all competitions and fifth in the Bundesliga.

He later scored his third goal of the season after Eintracht had pulled the score line to 3-2 with dogged pursuit of the ball.

Davies moved from Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern just last year, but is already undisputed best player for the Canadian national team with five goals and eight assists in 17 caps.

Bayern likely has little interest in selling him despite the potential to make a huge profit on the $10 million it spent to get him out of Major League Soccer.

Don Balon says the one team willing to tempt any other with big money is lurking, though; Real Madrid sees Davies as a potential replacement for legendary left-sided man Marcelo.

That’s big time, though Bayern will see Davies as a left back for potential to take the position for a decade. The Bavarians have a pretty celebrated history of players who’ve lined up at left back for parts of their careers including Bixente Lizarazu, David Alaba, and even Philip Lahm.

It’s a pretty sensational report, though we’ve seen Real spend big money on many of the world’s very top teen players in recent seasons, including Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus.

How much money would it take to tempt Bayern in this climate? Elite left backs are perhaps the most premium position in the game.

Plus for all his talent, Davies wouldn’t be terribly well-served by leaving a club that spent so much time, energy, and research on vetting him for a big role.

Here’s what former Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson told us about the recruitment process last year.

“Bayern did their homework. They watched the player, met the player, got references from people around him, then sat down with him and his representatives and laid down a five-year plan for him. In that plan was opportunities with first and second team, and that’s what people don’t understand with young players. It’s not just about what they do on a Saturday in front of 30,000 people. It’s what they do off the field. It’s what they do from Monday to Friday.”

Premier League podcast
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back to share their latest thoughts on Project Restart and the states of relegation-threatened Brighton and West Ham.

Premier League clubs were allowed to return to small-group social-distance training this week and the gents have thoughts on that (0:30) while analyzing what’s going through the minds of a few different managers after hearing the thoughts of Chris Wilder, Sean Dyche, Brendan Rodgers and Nigel Pearson (8:15).

Plus, Earle and Mustoe put their director-of-football hats on to assess 15th-place Brighton & Hove Albion (30:30) and 16th-place West Ham United (49:30) in their latest edition of State of the Premier League.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive