Week 28 of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season has some huge clashes and USMNT fans will know there are plenty of young American players to keep an eye on during the midweek action.
Bundesliga games will of course be played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond, and USMNT stars will feature in plenty of them.
From Giovanni Reyna to Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie to John Brooks, plenty of USMNT stars are going to play pivotal roles as their teams battle for the Bundesliga title, European qualification and against relegation.
Below is a look at what lies ahead in midweek for the USMNT stars, as you can check out the full schedule, standings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk.
Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig – Came off the bench in the second half of Leipzig’s 5-0 win away at Mainz and played in his preferred role of central midfield. Some really good defensive work, interceptions and calm passing. Will play a key role in the coming weeks as Julian Nagelsmann rotates his team as they’re well in the title race. Hosting in-form Hertha will be tough, as they are very dangerous on the counter. With Dortmund and Bayern playing one another, great chance for Leipzig to gain ground in the title battle.
Matchweek 28: v. Hertha Berlin, Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. ET
Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund – Came off the bench in Dortmund’s win at Wolfsburg, with some nice touches and high-pressing out wide. Reyna, 17, could start against Bayern Munich in the biggest game of the Bundesliga season. That would be a massive moment for the young playmaker who was supposed to start against Schalke before he picked up an injury in the warm up.
Matchweek 28: v. Bayern Munich, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. ET
Weston McKennie, Schalke – Has worked hard in the humbling defeats at the hands of Dortmund and Augsburg but subbed off in the latter and Schalke are a bit of a mess. Their Europa League push has been hit without a win in nine games and David Wagner’s teams usually fade at the end of a season. McKennie needs a bit more direction and a lot more help in midfield. He does the simple things well but he’s lost his spark and cutting edge.
Matchweek 28: @ Fortuna Dusseldorf, Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET
John Brooks, Wolfsburg – Had a very solid outing against Dortmund as for the most part he kept Erling Haaland quiet. He was caught a little out of position for Dortmund’s first goal but overall a 7/10 display. Wolfsburg are in the hunt for Europa League qualification and coming up against local rivals Bayer Leverkusen will be a big test as Kai Havertz and Co. are ripping teams apart. Brooks v. Havertz will be a fine battle to watch for USMNT fans.
Matchweek 28: @ Bayer Leverkusen, Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. ET
Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen – Started in Bremen’s big win away at Freiburg which keeps them in touch with a bunch of clubs above the relegation zone. Sargent needs plenty of service and Bremen do create a ton of chances, so he will be hoping Monchengladbach’s open style gives him plenty of chances on the break.
Matchweek 28: v. Borussia Monchengladbach, Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. ET
Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt – Defeats against Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich have been tough for Frankfurt to swallow in the first two weeks of the restart. Chandler has come off the bench in both games and could start on Tuesday given Frankfurt conceding eight goals in their last two games, sucking them back into the relegation battle.
Matchweek 28: v. SC Freiburg, Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. ET
Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf – Started and played the full 90 minutes as Fortuna coughed up a 2-0 lead in the 88th minute to draw 2-2 at Cologne. That was a massive disappointment as Uwe Rolser’s side need wins to get out of the relegation playoff spot, especially with Bremen now breathing down their necks.
Matchweek 28: v. Schalke, Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET
Fabian Johnson, Zack Steffen: Did not feature in Week 27. Fortuna’s Steffen is recovering for a knee injury. Johnson has not been in Monchengladbach’s squad.