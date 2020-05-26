Canada’s Davies shines again as Muller brands him Roadrunner (video)

Alphonso Davies sees your expectations and he moves past them with vigor.
The Canadian phenom again took the international spotlight and ran with it, past it, and over it on Tuesday as Bayern Munich put one hand on its eighth-straight Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion.
We’ll get to the stats and the style in a bit, but let’s start with some video that showcases the elite physical package he’s built.
Update: @AlphonsoDavies is still fast. 🌬️⚡ pic.twitter.com/wic8MEfud8
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2020
Davies isn’t grinding here and he’s actually a bit slow to recognize the danger as Erling Haaland works over David Alaba.
Haaland isn’t at top speed and balance, too, but it doesn’t matter. Davies is there in a hurry. And it’s also about what he does when he get there. There are plenty of speed merchants in the game, not all of them can tackle Erling Haaland.
That’s why this viral soundbite from Thomas Muller is gaining a lot of traction (also because it’s funny).
The roadrunner quip is the main attraction, but hidden in it is the implication that Davies has these elite make-up skills but is only going to get better with experience and awareness. He’s cutting out Haaland a minute earlier.
Before you watch that, though, here’s what Davies said on the play.
“Obviously being a young player I get caught out of position a lot and I’m happy to have the speed I have. That’s a factor in my game that I use very well, but I think over the years going forward with this team I will definitely learn more about my position, better positioning so it doesn’t look like I’m out of position just running back as fast as I can to catch up.”
🔊 Thomas Muller pulls out the perfect sound effect to describe Alphonso Davies!
Blog 👉 https://t.co/N3fqZZYeDP#beINBundesliga #DerKlassiker #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/d9P9qZt2y4
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 26, 2020
Davies moved from Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern just last year, but is already undisputed best player for the Canadian national team with five goals and eight assists in 17 caps.
His 54 tackles are tied for 16th amongst Bundesliga players (Remember: He’s 19).
His 72 dribbles are tops. in the league (Again: 19).
Only three players have won more duels than his 180 (Not 20 until November).
And his two professional matches of left back experience before October were with Bayern II in 3.Liga this Fall. That’s bonkers.
Meep-meep.