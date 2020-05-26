More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Dortmund v. Bayern Munich recap
Federico Gambarini/DPA via AP, Pool

Bayern tops Dortmund to put stranglehold on title

By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bayern Munich put a stranglehold on its eighth-straight Bundesliga title by outlasting Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on Tuesday in a tense Klassiker at the Westfalenstadion.

[ MORE: Latest Bundesliga news | Current table ]

Joshua Kimmich’s delightful first half goal did the trick in driving Bayern’s table advantage over its rivals to seven points. Bayern does have a tricky remaining six matches, but seven points on the field is huge.

[ WATCH: Kimmich’s amazing goal ]

Dortmund could sink into third if RB Leipzig wins its midweek match.

Three things we learned

1. Bayern does it again with Kimmich at the wheel: Eight-straight titles. That’s what’s likely coming to Munich at the end of this season as it will finish the midweek matches with a 7-point lead on the field and six matches to play. Bayern was solid after weathering an early storm, and will be worthy champions. Now unbeaten in 14 with 13 wins in the streak, Bayern is so much better under Hansi Flick in what is the manager’s first time managing above Germany’s fourth tier.

There are few players in the world like Joshua Kimmich, who you imagine could play anywhere on the field for almost anyone. The 25-year-old German national teamer spun an incredible goal to give Bayern a halftime lead. Kimmich entered the match leading Bayern in key passes per game and second in total passes per outing, while stilling hitting on 90 percent of his passes.

2. Poor planning limits Dortmund’s chances: Dortmund’s best two weapons are Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, two of the best young weapons in the world. They look their best when the other wing is Julian Brandt, who is in fine form. Sancho has reportedly fought fitness issues but was healthy enough to go 25 minutes at the weekend. Favre opted not to start Sancho, but brought him on at halftime with the score 1-0 to the visitors. He brought him on for Brandt, which means his top trio didn’t play together. When Haaland came off for Giovanni Reyna in the 71st, that meant his top two players played 26 minutes together in their biggest game of the season.

3. Should this have been a penalty, or at least reviewed? Because it wasn’t, and it wasn’t.

Americans Abroad: Reyna’s first Klassiker started well with his earning a dangerous free kick within a minute of subbing into the game. He finished with 15 touches and completed all 13 of his passes including his only attempted long ball

Man of the Match: Kimmich.

Maybe it was the difference in quality of each side’s first two post-coronavirus pauise opponents, but Dortmund was better out of the gate.

It was Bayern who’d find the first danger, Kingsley Coman setting up Serge Gnabry to beat BVB goalkeeper Roman Burki. But Łukasz Piszczek cleared off the line and it remained 0-0 deep into the half.

Dortmund’s Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard tried to set-up Erling Haaland twice at the half-hour mark, but the striker flubbed a left-footed hit from an acute angle and the second chance was intercepted.

Bayern got its opener from perhaps the most overlooked mega talent in the world; Kimmich spun a high chip off a Coman lay-off, and Burki could only slap it into the goal.

Lucien Favre put Jadon Sancho into the match at halftime, begging the question of why he was fit to go potentially go 45 minutes but no more.

Michael Dahoud ripped a 20-yard shot at Manuel Neuer in the first five minutes of the second half.

BVB finally found Haaland in a promising spot, and his low drive took a turn off Jerome Boateng’s elbow to go out for a corner. It was apparently not reviewed, and the corner came to nothing.

Haaland would require a sub in the 72nd minute, and it was American teen Reyna. This meant that Haaland and Sancho were together for 26 minutes in the side’s biggest match of the season.

Dahoud forced another strong parry out of Neuer with 10 minutes to play.

Transfer news: Tecatito to Chelsea; Bailey to Man City

Tecatito
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona has been linked with Chelsea, while Leon Bailey is reportedly a target for Man City.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Starting with Mexican winger Tecatito, a report from the Daily Star claims that Chelsea are interested in signing the 27-year-old from FC Porto after scouting him. Per the report, Tecatito is valued at around $32 million by Porto and that is a third of the price of Jadon Sancho, who Chelsea are also chasing.

Tecatito has had a really good season for the Portuguese giants, scoring twice and adding 17 assists from the wing as he’s played in a more defensive role in recent months. That flexibility will be key for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea as they like to switch between a 3-4-3 and 4-3-3 and Tecatito can play in both attacking and defensive roles easily.

The report states that Inter Milan and Sevilla are both interested in Tecatito too and with Willian and Pedro set to leave Chelsea, they will be a little short of options out wide despite having Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the impending arrival of Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea would certainly have plenty of USMNT and Mexico fans with Pulisic on one wing and Tecatito on the other. The Mexico wide-man has 42 caps and has scored seven times for El Tri and was part of their squad at the 2016 Copa America and 2018 World Cup and won the 2015 Gold Cup where he was voted the best young player in the tournament.

Bailey Man City
Getty Images

Sticking with wingers, Leon Bailey is said to be a target for Man City as they expect to lose Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in the upcoming transfer window.

Jamaica star Bailey, 22, has been in and out of the Bayer Leverkusen team this season after the emergence of Kai Havertz and Moussa Diaby and according to the Daily Mail, Man City will bid close to $50 million for Bailey.

Bailey can play on either wing and that suits Pep Guardiola’s style, as the young winger is a real goal threat too and has scored 19 goals in 83 Bundesliga appearances since arriving at Leverkusen from Genk in 2016.

Sane doesn’t seem keen to stick around at Man City and although they have a wealth of attacking options, Bailey has shown that if he’s on form he is a real handful out wide with clever runs, pure pace and the ability to finish and assist.

WATCH: Kimmich magic gives Bayern lead over Dortmund

Kimmich goal
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If this is the Klassiker goal that ends the Bundesliga season’s title discussion, it’s a worthy one.

Joshua Kimmich spun an exceptional chip past Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Burki to give the table leaders a 1-0 lead at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday.

Bayern will hold a 7-point lead on the field with a win in Dortmund.

[ MORE: Latest Bundesliga news | Current table ]

Maybe it was the difference in quality of each side’s first two post-coronavirus pause opponents, but Dortmund was better out of the gate.

Bayern got its opener from perhaps the most overlooked mega talent in the world; Kimmich spun a high chip off a Coman lay-off, and Burki could only slap it into the goal.

It’s the 25-year-old’s fifth goal to go with nine assists in all competitions this season. Few have been bigger.

 

LIVE: Dortmund v Bayern headlines Bundesliga action

Bundesliga schedule
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The live Bundesliga action on Tuesday is headlined by a massive Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich clash at the top of the table.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores  ]

Der Klassiker is always awesome as Germany’s two heavyweights collide but this one is a monster with Bayern top of the table but only four points ahead of second-place Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski against Mats Hummels. Erling Haaland against Jerome Boateng. Alphonso Davies against Thorgan Hazard. This clash is full of intriguing battles and even though the Westfalenstadion will be empty, the intensity on the pitch will be high, just like the stakes.

In terms of the form table, Lucien Favre’s Dortmund is 9W-1L since returning from Winterpause and Bayern’s fine form extends well beyond the calendar’s change. Hansi Flick’s men have 12 wins and a draw since back-to-back losses to Bayer and Gladbach.

With RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach hot on their heels too, the title battle in the Bundesliga is a belter and this Dortmund v Bayern clash will be pivotal in deciding where the title will be won.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live from Dortmund v Bayern, while below is a look at the Bundesliga schedule for today as the games continue to come thick and fast, as you can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action.

Bundesliga schedule

Borussia Dortmund v. Bayern Munich — 12:30 p.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Freiburg — 2:30 p.m. ET
Werder Bremen v. Borussia Monchengladbach — 2:30 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen v. Wolfsburg — 2:30 p.m. ET

Premier League TV schedule: May 30-31

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

We have over 12 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend on NBC Sports across the USA and here is your TV schedule for May 30-31.

This Saturday and Sunday we have six hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on your TV and online.

There’s a stacked schedule of Premier League action on NBC each weekend.

With the current 2019-20 PL season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

Remember, during the season you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, Goals of the Season compilations and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, May 30
6-6:30 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Marcus Rashford [STREAM]
6:30-7 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Frank Lampard [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: Mo Salah – The Egyptian King [STREAM]
8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2017-18 [STREAM]
9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2018-19 [STREAM]
10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Chelsea v. Arsenal, Mar. 2014 [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man City v. Spurs, Jan. 2012 [STREAM]
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man City v. Arsenal, Oct. 2010 [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET – 12 p.m. ET: Men In Blazers Special: Calvert-Lewin [STREAM]

Sunday, May 31
6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2014-15 [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2015-16 [STREAM]
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week, Man United v. Spurs, Jan. 2014 [STREAM]
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Match of Week, Liverpool v. Spurs, Feb. 2015 [STREAM]