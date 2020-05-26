More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Kimmich goal
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

WATCH: Kimmich magic gives Bayern lead over Dortmund

By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
If this is the Klassiker goal that ends the Bundesliga season’s title discussion, it’s a worthy one.

Joshua Kimmich spun an exceptional chip past Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Burki to give the table leaders a 1-0 lead at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday.

Bayern will hold a 7-point lead on the field with a win in Dortmund.

Maybe it was the difference in quality of each side’s first two post-coronavirus pause opponents, but Dortmund was better out of the gate.

Bayern got its opener from perhaps the most overlooked mega talent in the world; Kimmich spun a high chip off a Coman lay-off, and Burki could only slap it into the goal.

It’s the 25-year-old’s fifth goal to go with nine assists in all competitions this season. Few have been bigger.

 

The live Bundesliga action on Tuesday is headlined by a massive Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich clash at the top of the table.

Der Klassiker is always awesome as Germany’s two heavyweights collide but this one is a monster with Bayern top of the table but only four points ahead of second-place Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski against Mats Hummels. Erling Haaland against Jerome Boateng. Alphonso Davies against Thorgan Hazard. This clash is full of intriguing battles and even though the Westfalenstadion will be empty, the intensity on the pitch will be high, just like the stakes.

In terms of the form table, Lucien Favre’s Dortmund is 9W-1L since returning from Winterpause and Bayern’s fine form extends well beyond the calendar’s change. Hansi Flick’s men have 12 wins and a draw since back-to-back losses to Bayer and Gladbach.

With RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach hot on their heels too, the title battle in the Bundesliga is a belter and this Dortmund v Bayern clash will be pivotal in deciding where the title will be won.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live from Dortmund v Bayern, while below is a look at the Bundesliga schedule for today as the games continue to come thick and fast, as you can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action.

Bundesliga schedule

Borussia Dortmund v. Bayern Munich — 12:30 p.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Freiburg — 2:30 p.m. ET
Werder Bremen v. Borussia Monchengladbach — 2:30 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen v. Wolfsburg — 2:30 p.m. ET

We have over 12 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend on NBC Sports across the USA and here is your TV schedule for May 30-31.

This Saturday and Sunday we have six hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on your TV and online.

There’s a stacked schedule of Premier League action on NBC each weekend.

With the current 2019-20 PL season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

Remember, during the season you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, Goals of the Season compilations and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, May 30
6-6:30 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Marcus Rashford [STREAM]
6:30-7 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Frank Lampard [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: Mo Salah – The Egyptian King [STREAM]
8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2017-18 [STREAM]
9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2018-19 [STREAM]
10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Chelsea v. Arsenal, Mar. 2014 [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man City v. Spurs, Jan. 2012 [STREAM]
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man City v. Arsenal, Oct. 2010 [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET – 12 p.m. ET: Men In Blazers Special: Calvert-Lewin [STREAM]

Sunday, May 31
6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2014-15 [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2015-16 [STREAM]
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week, Man United v. Spurs, Jan. 2014 [STREAM]
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Match of Week, Liverpool v. Spurs, Feb. 2015 [STREAM]

Ighalo looks set to leave Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
Man United have yet to make an offer for Odion Ighalo and it looks increasingly likely that he will leave the Red Devils later this week.

Ighalo, 30, is on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua until June 1 but it is believed they only want a permanent deal for the Nigerian striker.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Man United have yet to make an offer for Ighalo as Shanghai want either a $25 million permanent transfer or an extension of his loan with an obligation to buy. It is reported that Shanghai expect Ighalo (who has a contract with them until 2022) to be back with them for the start of the 2020 Chinese Super League season in late June.

Should Man United buy Ighalo permanently?

He was a stop-gap signing to cover for Marcus Rashford after his serious back injury but now the season has been suspended for close to three months, Rashford will be fit when the Premier League season plans to resume in mid-June. Even though Man United remain a financial juggernaut, even during the coronavirus pandemic, splashing out $25 million on a player who may jump off the bench now and then seems like a lot.

Ighalo has scored four goals in eight outings for Man United and has done exactly what was asked of him, and more, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his impact on the squad overall and with his hold-up play and finishing.

There is no doubt Ighalo took his chance at Man United but it seems unlikely the Red Devils will want to sign him permanently with Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as their other forward options.

If Ighalo’s brief stint back in the Premier League is indeed over, he did himself proud and silenced all of the doubters who mocked Man United for signing him on a short-term loan deal in January.

Ramsdale confirms positive COVID-19 test

Ramsdale
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 9:32 AM EDT
Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has announced he was one of two Premier League individuals who had a positive COVID-19 test last week.

Ramsdale, 22, believes he contracted the coronavirus while out on a shopping trip between the first two tests taken last week.

In the first round of Premier League testing six out of 748 tests were positive (including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa) and in the second patch of tests two from 996 tests came back positive.

Speaking to The Sun, here’s what Ramsdale had to say about his positive test as he is asymptomatic.

“I’ve been trying to figure it out for the past two days. My test last Monday before we started training was negative,” Ramsdale explained. “So this last week, I’ve done the usual things like going to the supermarket and going to the petrol station to fill my car. Once you’ve contracted the virus, it shows in your blood.

“That was obviously not the case [after the first test] and it’s been the three days between the two tests when I’ve contracted the virus. I’ve been just as careful as before on lockdown and it seems to be a shopping trip where I’ve caught it.”

“It’s definitely a shock — I’ve not been in contact with anybody and I’ve now got it. I’m showing no symptoms so the fact that a healthy young person could potentially have it is definitely scary and worrying. It’s obviously not great that I’ve got it but it’s good that I’m showing no symptoms. It’s one of those things that has unfortunately happened and happened to me.”

This shows just how easy it is to get COVID-19 and Ramsdale sounds shocked, as it may be necessary to put precautions in place for players to not visit public stores outside of training hours. The idea of quarantining a whole squad the week before the PL season restarts has had some push back but a situation like this may make the clubs and league rethink that stance.

Per Premier League protocol, Ramsdale will have to self-isolate for seven days before he can rejoin small-group training.

With the UK government sanctioning full-contact training for professional athletes, the Premier League’s 20 clubs are due to vote on a return to full training in groups of up to 12 initially on Wednesday. If they vote yes, as expected, then teams can train in larger groups from later this week.

However, with positive tests still possible among players, there’s obviously a bigger risk to contracting COVID-19 when players return to contact training.