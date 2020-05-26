More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga preview and predictions
Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bundesliga preview, schedule, predictions: Week 28

By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2020, 9:08 AM EDT
There’s a massive derby on Tuesday, with fans of drama likely rooting for a draw or Bayern Munich loss as the Bundesliga schedule is a mouthwatering one with plenty of tasty games on the slate.

That’s because Bayern’s chase for an eighth-straight Bundesliga title was looking like a several horse race for a long time, as Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Monchengladbach all keeping first from the reigning champs at points this season.

Bayern has found its groove under Hansi Flick and now boasts a four-point lead on Tuesday hosts Dortmund, who have 57 points, and a seven-point advantage on the field.

The next three teams would all consider the title chance real with a Dortmund win or draw, as Leipzig, Gladbach, and Bayer Leverkusen are on 54, 53, and 52 points.

Bayern still faces Bundesliga title hopefuls Gladbach and Bayer, so a loss really shakes things us as the late-season schedule has thrown up some wonderfully pivotal games.

Below is a look at the Bundesliga schedule for this week as the games come thick and fast, as you can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action.

Let’s get onto the predictions for the Bundesliga games as we handle the busy three games in a week schedule

Tuesday

Borussia Dortmund v. Bayern Munich — 12:30 p.m. ET

Der Klassiker has been kind to the home sides in recent seasons and there’s no example more fitting than Bayern’s absolute demolition of Dortmund at the Allianz Arena in November.

That was Hansi Flick’s first time head-to-head with BVB and manager Lucien Favre, the 55-year-old’s only prior head coaching experience coming with Hoffenheim when the now-Bundesliga side was in the Oberliga and Regionalliga.

It went well.

The bad news for Dortmund in addition to the 4-0 hanging its rearview mirror is that this home match is behind closed doors and won’t have the magnificent Yellow Wall looming over the visitors.

BVB and Bayern have swapped wins over their last four outings, including the German Super Cup earlier this year. And no teams in the league can boast the successes of

Dortmund is 9W-1L since returning from Winterpause and Bayern’s fine form extends well beyond the calendar’s change. Flick’s men have 12 wins and a draw since back-to-back losses to Bayer and Gladbach.

Whether Dortmund can win this will depend a lot on who’s available for the Starting XI. Mats Hummels limped off at halftime at the weekend and is in contention to play. Even though his last derby was poor, Dortmund is better with him than without him. Jadon Sancho was a sub on Saturday and is possibly the most complete playmaker between the two rosters including Robert Lewandowski. Axel Witsel may also be ready.

If Sancho and either Hummels or Witsel can go, we’ll expect Dortmund to collect a thrilling 3-2 win. Bayern’s defending was unsatisfactory in a weekend win over Eintracht, especially on set piece, and Erling Haaland is better than anything Bayern saw on Sunday. Still with questions about Sancho’s fitness, we’ll pick an entertaining 2-2 draw.

As Bayern’s Thomas Muller and Dortmund’s Michael Zorc will tell you, there’s no one ignorant of the meaning of this rivalry and this match. We can hardly wait.

Werder Bremen v. Borussia Monchengladbach — 2:30 p.m. ET

Bremen’s terrible fixture run to end the season continues, but perhaps they’ve found some momentum in a VAR-aided win over scrappy Freiburg? USMNT forward Josh Sargent started that game and will hope for another run as his goal-shy side has only one player, Milot Rashica, with 10 or more goals. It’ll take more than one to get all the points against Gladbach, a potent offense even when it isn’t facing a defense like Bremen’s 59-goal conceders. 3-1 Gladbach.

Eintracht Frankfurt v. Freiburg — 2:30 p.m. ET

Eintracht found chances against Bayern; It just couldn’t stop the Bavarians. Tuesday’s hosts have now shipped 18 goals during a five-match losing streak and sit four points clear of the relegation danger, albeit with a match-in-hand. Freiburg is in the thick of the Europa League picture despite a letdown of a loss to Bremen. They may find the woes extend into Frankfurt, though, in a 1-0 Eintracht win.

Bayer Leverkusen v. Wolfsburg — 2:30 p.m. ET

The best of the late kickoffs has red-hot Kai Havertz and Bayer, who has scored seven goals in two matches since returning from the coronavirus pause. Havertz has four of those, and he’s been all over the final third in building up his resume. Wolfsburg slipped against Dortmund but a lot of teams do that. Bayer boss Peter Bosz will make a lot of believers if he delivers back-to-back wins over Gladbach and Wolfsburg, who sits sixth. He does, just. Bayer 2-1.

Bundesliga preview and predictions
Maximilian Arnold of Wolfsburg (front) and Havertz (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Wednesday

RB Leipzig v. Hertha Berlin — 12:30 p.m. ET

Hertha built on its win over Hoffenheim by clobbering Union in the Berlin derby, as Bruno Labbadia has coaxed physical, advantageous performances out of his team against very different opponents. Leipzig is different gravy, though, having rebounded from a draw with Freiburg to bury Mainz 5-0. Dayot Upamecano has looked strong in returning from the coronavirus pause and Leipzig allows very little, anyway. On paper there aren’t any results you’d expect more than three points from the league’s third-place side. Leipzig 2-0.

Augsburg v. Paderborn — 2:30 p.m. ET

The hosts are riding high after moving six points clear of the bottom three and can essentially seal safety by beating 18th-place Paderborn. The basement dwellers have drawn both of their matches since returning and won’t be a pushover. Paderborn’s picked up away points six times compared to just four results at home. This one’s a toss-up. 1-1 draw.

Union Berlin v. Mainz — 2:30 p.m. ET

Expect ornery play from both sides as Union’s dreadful derby was met by Mainz allowing a quintet of goals to Leipzig. Union has dropped to within six points of the bottom three and Mainz can join their hosts on 30 points with a win. Mainz allows a ton of goals and Union’s amongst the Bundesliga’s worst at producing them. Both sides have fared well against fellow bottom sides of late. What’s going to give? Union gets by at home 2-1.

Hoffenheim v. Koln — 2:30 p.m. ET

The hosts have dropped back-to-back matches and now sit three points back of sixth while Koln have taken points from successive 2-2 draws and will feel momentum having scored twice late to grab a point from Fortuna Dusseldorf. Hoffenheim has just three points from its last 21 available to it and has lost eight times at home. Given their talent and reputation you’d say that indicates an end should be in sight. We’re not so sure. Koln 1-0.

Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Schalke — 2:30 p.m. ET

Schalke can’t win and doesn’t score. David Wagner’s men haven’t won since the first match after Winterpause, collecting just four points from nine outings and scoring twice. Wagner cannot find anyone to put the ball in the back of the goal yet somehow Schalke have only dropped two points back of sixth and are level on points with seventh-place Freiburg. Tuesday’s hosts thought they had a potentially season-saving win on Sunday but threw it away to draw 2-2. On the bright side, American midfielder Weston McKennie has been active and one of the club’s lone bright spots in twin blowout losses after the pause. He showed delightful vision and touch in particular on a long pass that could’ve set Rabbi Matondo up for glory against Augsburg. Maybe he’s a difference maker Tuesday and maybe we don’t want to predict any nil-nils. Schalke 1-0.

Americans Abroad
(Photo by Martin Meissner/Pool via Getty Images)

Transfer news: Tecatito to Chelsea; Bailey to Man City

Tecatito
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona has been linked with Chelsea, while Leon Bailey is reportedly a target for Man City.

Starting with Mexican winger Tecatito, a report from the Daily Star claims that Chelsea are interested in signing the 27-year-old from FC Porto after scouting him. Per the report, Tecatito is valued at around $32 million by Porto and that is a third of the price of Jadon Sancho, who Chelsea are also chasing.

Tecatito has had a really good season for the Portuguese giants, scoring twice and adding 17 assists from the wing as he’s played in a more defensive role in recent months. That flexibility will be key for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea as they like to switch between a 3-4-3 and 4-3-3 and Tecatito can play in both attacking and defensive roles easily.

The report states that Inter Milan and Sevilla are both interested in Tecatito too and with Willian and Pedro set to leave Chelsea, they will be a little short of options out wide despite having Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the impending arrival of Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea would certainly have plenty of USMNT and Mexico fans with Pulisic on one wing and Tecatito on the other. The Mexico wide-man has 42 caps and has scored seven times for El Tri and was part of their squad at the 2016 Copa America and 2018 World Cup and won the 2015 Gold Cup where he was voted the best young player in the tournament.

Bailey Man City
Getty Images

Sticking with wingers, Leon Bailey is said to be a target for Man City as they expect to lose Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in the upcoming transfer window.

Jamaica star Bailey, 22, has been in and out of the Bayer Leverkusen team this season after the emergence of Kai Havertz and Moussa Diaby and according to the Daily Mail, Man City will bid close to $50 million for Bailey.

Bailey can play on either wing and that suits Pep Guardiola’s style, as the young winger is a real goal threat too and has scored 19 goals in 83 Bundesliga appearances since arriving at Leverkusen from Genk in 2016.

Sane doesn’t seem keen to stick around at Man City and although they have a wealth of attacking options, Bailey has shown that if he’s on form he is a real handful out wide with clever runs, pure pace and the ability to finish and assist.

WATCH: Kimmich magic gives Bayern lead over Dortmund

Kimmich goal
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
If this is the Klassiker goal that ends the Bundesliga season’s title discussion, it’s a worthy one.

Joshua Kimmich spun an exceptional chip past Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Burki to give the table leaders a 1-0 lead at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday.

Bayern will hold a 7-point lead on the field with a win in Dortmund.

Maybe it was the difference in quality of each side’s first two post-coronavirus pause opponents, but Dortmund was better out of the gate.

Bayern got its opener from perhaps the most overlooked mega talent in the world; Kimmich spun a high chip off a Coman lay-off, and Burki could only slap it into the goal.

It’s the 25-year-old’s fifth goal to go with nine assists in all competitions this season. Few have been bigger.

 

LIVE: Dortmund v Bayern headlines Bundesliga action

Bundesliga schedule
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
The live Bundesliga action on Tuesday is headlined by a massive Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich clash at the top of the table.

Der Klassiker is always awesome as Germany’s two heavyweights collide but this one is a monster with Bayern top of the table but only four points ahead of second-place Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski against Mats Hummels. Erling Haaland against Jerome Boateng. Alphonso Davies against Thorgan Hazard. This clash is full of intriguing battles and even though the Westfalenstadion will be empty, the intensity on the pitch will be high, just like the stakes.

In terms of the form table, Lucien Favre’s Dortmund is 9W-1L since returning from Winterpause and Bayern’s fine form extends well beyond the calendar’s change. Hansi Flick’s men have 12 wins and a draw since back-to-back losses to Bayer and Gladbach.

With RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach hot on their heels too, the title battle in the Bundesliga is a belter and this Dortmund v Bayern clash will be pivotal in deciding where the title will be won.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live from Dortmund v Bayern, while below is a look at the Bundesliga schedule for today as the games continue to come thick and fast

Bundesliga schedule

Borussia Dortmund v. Bayern Munich — 12:30 p.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Freiburg — 2:30 p.m. ET
Werder Bremen v. Borussia Monchengladbach — 2:30 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen v. Wolfsburg — 2:30 p.m. ET

Premier League TV schedule: May 30-31

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT
We have over 12 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend on NBC Sports across the USA and here is your TV schedule for May 30-31.

This Saturday and Sunday we have six hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on your TV and online.

There’s a stacked schedule of Premier League action on NBC each weekend.

With the current 2019-20 PL season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

Remember, during the season you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, Goals of the Season compilations and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, May 30
6-6:30 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Marcus Rashford [STREAM]
6:30-7 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Frank Lampard [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: Mo Salah – The Egyptian King [STREAM]
8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2017-18 [STREAM]
9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2018-19 [STREAM]
10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Chelsea v. Arsenal, Mar. 2014 [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man City v. Spurs, Jan. 2012 [STREAM]
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man City v. Arsenal, Oct. 2010 [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET – 12 p.m. ET: Men In Blazers Special: Calvert-Lewin [STREAM]

Sunday, May 31
6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2014-15 [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2015-16 [STREAM]
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week, Man United v. Spurs, Jan. 2014 [STREAM]
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Match of Week, Liverpool v. Spurs, Feb. 2015 [STREAM]