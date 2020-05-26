Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich headlines a massive midweek slate of games in the Bundesliga as the full schedule for Week 28 is below in full.

The Bundesliga has experimented, pretty successfully, with playing crowd noise over TV broadcasts and they are showing all of sports a way forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though games are being played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond, the intensity of the action remains and Dortmund sit just four points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich before their midweek clash at the Westfalenstadion.

If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support, while there are plenty of young USMNT stars on show and making a big impact at some of the Bundesliga’s biggest clubs.

With an almighty title battle set to take place in the final weeks of the season, the Bundesliga will provide epic drama with plenty on the line up and down the league as it was the first of Europe’s ‘big five’ to return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Der Klassiker is at the forefront of everyone’s mind when it comes to this week but there is an almighty battle for the top four, Europa League spots and in the relegation scrap as every single game is vital.

Below is a look at the Bundesliga schedule for this week, as you can check out the full schedule, standings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday, May 26

12:30 p.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund v. Bayern Munich

2:30 p.m. ET: Werder Bremen v. Borussia Monchengladbach

2:30 p.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt v. SC Freiburg

2:30 p.m. ET: Bayer Leverkusen v. Wolfsburg

Wednesday, May 27

12:30 p.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. Hertha Berlin

2:30 p.m. ET: Augsburg v. Paderborn

2:30 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Mainz

2:30 p.m. ET: Hoffenheim v. Cologne

2:30 p.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Schalke

