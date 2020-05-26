More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga wrap
Photo by Arne Dedert/Pool via Getty Images

Bundesliga wrap: Bayer, Gladbach wobble; USMNT back is Eintracht hero

By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Second-half goal explosions led to excitement in two of three late Bundesliga kickoffs on Tuesday, with an American making a super sub impact in Frankfurt.

Bayern won 1-0 at Dortmund earlier in the day, opening the door for a challenge on second. Bayer and Gladbach both declined to enter.

A loss for the former and draw from the latter all make this an absolutely wonderful day for the seven-time reigning champs in Bavaria.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Wolfsburg

A Maximilian Arnold set piece star show saw the German behind three goals as Wolfsburg firmed up its top six credentials with a big win against red-hot Bayer.

Marin Pongracic headed two of Arnold’s free kicks home with a third taking a turn off the wall to give Arnold a goal of his own. Renato Steffen also scored in the win.

Julian Baumgartlinger scored very late for Bayer, who sinks fifth with 53 points.

Wolfsburg’s win gives them 42 points, four more than seventh-place Freiburg.

Wolfsburg had the two best chances of the first quarter-hour and it could’ve easily been 1-0 or 2-0 if not for a crucial blocked from Bayer defender Edmond Tapsoba and a fine save from Tomas Hradecky minutes later.

Bayer found some footing in the latter stages of the first half, forcing a save out of Koen Casteels before Kai Havertz tempted the frame with a header off a set piece.

The visitors’ breakthrough came before halftime, as ex-Salzburg defender Pongracic rose high to meet a terrific Arnold free kick from the right side to make it 1-0.

Wolfsburg had two quick chances to start the second half, Hradecky making a right arm save and a second chanced missed by the visitors.

Arnold’s 65th-minute free kick then took a hard turn off Kai Havertz inside the Bayer wall en route to defying Hradecky for 2-0.

The third goal arrived in short order, smallish Steffen outleaping Wendell to a Joao Victor cross and heading home.

American defender John Brooks subbed off in the 82nd minute with Wolfsburg holding a 4-0 lead and Havertz in the midst of one of his worst matches in a while.

Brooks posted six clearances, three interceptions, and a tackle and had a rough passing day by his very high standards. Brooks completed 70 percent of his passes, including four-of-eight long balls (Sofascore).

USMNT teen Ulysses Llanez made the bench for Wolfsburg but was an unused sub despite the big score line.

Werder Bremen 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

The hosts built on a weekend win by going toe-to-toe with a still out-of-sorts Gladbach on Tuesday at the Weserstadion.

Gladbach moves fourth, level on points with Bayer Leverkusen but ahead on goal differential after the latter’s blowout.

Bremen is still 17th after gaining its 22nd point, two points back of 16th and five back of 15th.

Gladbach had the first half edge in possession and shots but could not break down Bremen, who matched them chance-for-chance on the day.

USMNT youngster Josh Sargent earned another start for Bremen, going 74 minutes with 26 touches, a clearance, an interception, and two fouls drawn. He wasn’t at his best in duels but, again, Bremen’s system puts center forwards on an island and you get the feeling Florian Kohfeldt designed for defense against powerful Gladbach.

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Freiburg

USMNT back Timothy Chandler scored with his first touch of the game to complete a thrilling comeback for Eintracht in a 3-3 draw.

Chandler subbed into the game in the 81st minute and deposited Filip Kostic’s handiwork in the 82nd, three minutes after Daichi Kamada had pulled the hosts to within one.

Eintracht showed a lot of heart in the comeback, out-attempting Freiburg 34-10. The point moves Eintracht five points clear of the bottom three and seven ahead of the automatic relegation places.

Freiburg remains seventh, now four points back of Wolfsburg and capable of finishing the midweek as low as ninth.

Vincenzo Grifo scored a goal and later set up another for Freiburg, with Nils Petersen and Lucas Holer also finding the back of the net.

Grifo’s third goal of the season gave the visitors a 28th-minute lead that would last only seven minutes.

Andre Silva answered with his 10 goal in all comps for Eintracht on loan from Milan, and it was 1-1 at the break.

Freiburg scored in the 67th and 69th to take a lead and, seemingly, another step toward the Europa League.

Instead, it was Eintracht who firmed up their footing at the other end of the table.

Here’s Chandler’s equalizer, a nice feat of power and coordination.

Wednesday

12:30 p.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. Hertha Berlin
2:30 p.m. ET: Augsburg v. Paderborn
2:30 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Mainz
2:30 p.m. ET: Hoffenheim v. Cologne
2:30 p.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Schalke

PSG’s Mbappe praises Klopp, Liverpool in recent interview

Kylian Mbappe Liverpool
Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT
This is going to delight the Anfield set.

Paris Saint-Germain mega striker Kylian Mbappe has admitted admiration for the way Liverpool plays, as conversations continue regarding his future.

Mbappe, 21, may be the most valuable commodity in the world given his position, accomplishments, and skill set. For France, he has a World Cup to go with 34 caps, 13 goals, and 10 assists. For PSG and Monaco combined, he’s scored 117 goals and 65 assists in 180 appearances.

He doesn’t turn 22 until December.

But there’s long been a thought that the World Cup winner will eventually have to leave PSG to cement his legacy given the relatively shallow competition in the league.

“This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League,” he told The Mirror. “They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy. Performances like they have been having don’t just happen.

“To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”

Liverpool fans will be nodding along, beckoning the center forward with arms extended and hands waving him to them.

Real Madrid has often been the rumored destination, and we’ve argued that there’s no fee too high for this player considering how many years he has ahead of him.

With transfer fees possibly ducking low this summer after a wake-up call from the coronavirus, could Liverpool upgrade its dangerous front three with one of the top center forwards in the game?

The fact that the Reds reportedly negotiated a percentage of jersey sales into their new apparel deal could help, because it’s easy to imagine red Mbappe jerseys all around the world.

Canada’s Davies shines again as Muller brands him Roadrunner (video)

Alphonso Davies
Photo by FEDERICO GAMBARINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT
Alphonso Davies sees your expectations and he moves past them with vigor.

The Canadian phenom again took the international spotlight and ran with it, past it, and over it on Tuesday as Bayern Munich put one hand on its eighth-straight Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion.

We’ll get to the stats and the style in a bit, but let’s start with some video that showcases the elite physical package he’s built.

Davies isn’t grinding here and he’s actually a bit slow to recognize the danger as Erling Haaland works over David Alaba.

Haaland isn’t at top speed and balance, too, but it doesn’t matter. Davies is there in a hurry. And it’s also about what he does when he get there. There are plenty of speed merchants in the game, not all of them can tackle Erling Haaland.

[ RELATED: Real Madrid targeting Davies as Marcelo replacement ]

That’s why this viral soundbite from Thomas Muller is gaining a lot of traction (also because it’s funny).

The roadrunner quip is the main attraction, but hidden in it is the implication that Davies has these elite make-up skills but is only going to get better with experience and awareness. He’s cutting out Haaland a minute earlier.

Before you watch that, though, here’s what Davies said on the play.

“Obviously being a young player I get caught out of position a lot and I’m happy to have the speed I have. That’s a factor in my game that I use very well, but I think over the years going forward with this team I will definitely learn more about my position, better positioning so it doesn’t look like I’m out of position just running back as fast as I can to catch up.”

Davies moved from Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern just last year, but is already undisputed best player for the Canadian national team with five goals and eight assists in 17 caps.

His 54 tackles are tied for 16th amongst Bundesliga players (Remember: He’s 19).

His 72 dribbles are tops. in the league (Again: 19).

Only three players have won more duels than his 180 (Not 20 until November).

And his two professional matches of left back experience before October were with Bayern II in 3.Liga this Fall. That’s bonkers.

Meep-meep.

Kimmich reacts to thrilling winner for Bayern in Der Klassiker

Joshua Kimmich
Photo by FEDERICO GAMBARINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT
Joshua Kimmich isn’t an out-and-out scorer, but he looked the part after his heroics led Bayern Munich to a huge victory.

Ask him about his stunning chip over Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday’s Klassiker, and the Bayern Munich midfielder doesn’t tone it down.

“The best goal in my career,” the German midfielder said, via Bayern Munich. “It was very important.”

Kimmich has 28 senior goals between club and country, and this one was a beauty. Kimmich took a lay-off from Kingsley Coman and spun a ball over the flailing Roman Burki.

[ 3 THINGS: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern ]

Burki is a fine keeper and Dortmund had only allowed one goal in his last six outings before the derby. It was going to take something special to beat him.

Kimmich says that Hansi Flick’s staff had prepared the Bayern players for the habits of the strong and aggressive goalkeeper.

“We were previously informed that Bürki is always relatively high.”

3 things learned: Bayern wins in Dortmund

Dortmund v. Bayern Munich recap
Federico Gambarini/DPA via AP, Pool
By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
Bayern Munich put a stranglehold on its eighth-straight Bundesliga title by outlasting Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on Tuesday in a tense Klassiker at the Westfalenstadion.

Joshua Kimmich’s delightful first half goal did the trick in driving Bayern’s table advantage over its rivals to seven points. Bayern does have a tricky remaining six matches, but seven points on the field is huge.

[ WATCH: Kimmich’s amazing goal ]

Dortmund could sink into third if RB Leipzig wins its midweek match.

Three things we learned

1. Bayern does it again with Kimmich at the wheel: Eight-straight titles. That’s what’s likely coming to Munich at the end of this season as it will finish the midweek matches with a 7-point lead on the field and six matches to play. Bayern was solid after weathering an early storm, and will be worthy champions. Now unbeaten in 14 with 13 wins in the streak, Bayern is so much better under Hansi Flick in what is the manager’s first time managing above Germany’s fourth tier.

There are few players in the world like Joshua Kimmich, who you imagine could play anywhere on the field for almost anyone. The 25-year-old German national teamer spun an incredible goal to give Bayern a halftime lead. Kimmich entered the match leading Bayern in key passes per game and second in total passes per outing, while stilling hitting on 90 percent of his passes.

2. Poor planning limits Dortmund’s chances: Dortmund’s best two weapons are Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, two of the best young weapons in the world. They look their best when the other wing is Julian Brandt, who is in fine form. Sancho has reportedly fought fitness issues but was healthy enough to go 25 minutes at the weekend. Favre opted not to start Sancho, but brought him on at halftime with the score 1-0 to the visitors. He brought him on for Brandt, which means his top trio didn’t play together. When Haaland came off for Giovanni Reyna in the 71st, that meant his top two players played 26 minutes together in their biggest game of the season.

3. Should this have been a penalty, or at least reviewed? Because it wasn’t, and it wasn’t. One thing’s for sure: You’d want it for your team, and it sure looked like Haaland had picked his spot.

Americans Abroad: Reyna’s first Klassiker started well with his earning a dangerous free kick within a minute of subbing into the game. He finished with 15 touches and completed all 13 of his passes including his only attempted long ball

Man of the Match: Kimmich.

Maybe it was the difference in quality of each side’s first two post-coronavirus pauise opponents, but Dortmund was better out of the gate.

It was Bayern who’d find the first danger, Kingsley Coman setting up Serge Gnabry to beat BVB goalkeeper Roman Burki. But Łukasz Piszczek cleared off the line and it remained 0-0 deep into the half.

Dortmund’s Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard tried to set-up Erling Haaland twice at the half-hour mark, but the striker flubbed a left-footed hit from an acute angle and the second chance was intercepted.

Bayern got its opener from perhaps the most overlooked mega talent in the world; Kimmich spun a high chip off a Coman lay-off, and Burki could only slap it into the goal.

Lucien Favre put Jadon Sancho into the match at halftime, begging the question of why he was fit to go potentially go 45 minutes but no more.

Michael Dahoud ripped a 20-yard shot at Manuel Neuer in the first five minutes of the second half.

BVB finally found Haaland in a promising spot, and his low drive took a turn off Jerome Boateng’s elbow to go out for a corner. It was apparently not reviewed, and the corner came to nothing.

Haaland would require a sub in the 72nd minute, and it was American teen Reyna. This meant that Haaland and Sancho were together for 26 minutes in the side’s biggest match of the season.

Dahoud forced another strong parry out of Neuer with 10 minutes to play.