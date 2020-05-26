More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Ighalo looks set to leave Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
Man United have yet to make an offer for Odion Ighalo and it looks increasingly likely that he will leave the Red Devils later this week.

Ighalo, 30, is on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua until June 1 but it is believed they only want a permanent deal for the Nigerian striker.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Man United have yet to make an offer for Ighalo as Shanghai want either a $25 million permanent transfer or an extension of his loan with an obligation to buy. It is reported that Shanghai expect Ighalo (who has a contract with them until 2022) to be back with them for the start of the 2020 Chinese Super League season in late June.

Should Man United buy Ighalo permanently?

He was a stop-gap signing to cover for Marcus Rashford after his serious back injury but now the season has been suspended for close to three months, Rashford will be fit when the Premier League season plans to resume in mid-June. Even though Man United remain a financial juggernaut, even during the coronavirus pandemic, splashing out $25 million on a player who may jump off the bench now and then seems like a lot.

Ighalo has scored four goals in eight outings for Man United and has done exactly what was asked of him, and more, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his impact on the squad overall and with his hold-up play and finishing.

There is no doubt Ighalo took his chance at Man United but it seems unlikely the Red Devils will want to sign him permanently with Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as their other forward options.

If Ighalo’s brief stint back in the Premier League is indeed over, he did himself proud and silenced all of the doubters who mocked Man United for signing him on a short-term loan deal in January.

Tecatito
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona has been linked with Chelsea, while Leon Bailey is reportedly a target for Man City.

Starting with Mexican winger Tecatito, a report from the Daily Star claims that Chelsea are interested in signing the 27-year-old from FC Porto after scouting him. Per the report, Tecatito is valued at around $32 million by Porto and that is a third of the price of Jadon Sancho, who Chelsea are also chasing.

Tecatito has had a really good season for the Portuguese giants, scoring twice and adding 17 assists from the wing as he’s played in a more defensive role in recent months. That flexibility will be key for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea as they like to switch between a 3-4-3 and 4-3-3 and Tecatito can play in both attacking and defensive roles easily.

The report states that Inter Milan and Sevilla are both interested in Tecatito too and with Willian and Pedro set to leave Chelsea, they will be a little short of options out wide despite having Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the impending arrival of Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea would certainly have plenty of USMNT and Mexico fans with Pulisic on one wing and Tecatito on the other. The Mexico wide-man has 42 caps and has scored seven times for El Tri and was part of their squad at the 2016 Copa America and 2018 World Cup and won the 2015 Gold Cup where he was voted the best young player in the tournament.

Bailey Man City
Sticking with wingers, Leon Bailey is said to be a target for Man City as they expect to lose Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in the upcoming transfer window.

Jamaica star Bailey, 22, has been in and out of the Bayer Leverkusen team this season after the emergence of Kai Havertz and Moussa Diaby and according to the Daily Mail, Man City will bid close to $50 million for Bailey.

Bailey can play on either wing and that suits Pep Guardiola’s style, as the young winger is a real goal threat too and has scored 19 goals in 83 Bundesliga appearances since arriving at Leverkusen from Genk in 2016.

Sane doesn’t seem keen to stick around at Man City and although they have a wealth of attacking options, Bailey has shown that if he’s on form he is a real handful out wide with clever runs, pure pace and the ability to finish and assist.

Kimmich goal
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
If this is the Klassiker goal that ends the Bundesliga season’s title discussion, it’s a worthy one.

Joshua Kimmich spun an exceptional chip past Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Burki to give the table leaders a 1-0 lead at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday.

Bayern will hold a 7-point lead on the field with a win in Dortmund.

Maybe it was the difference in quality of each side’s first two post-coronavirus pause opponents, but Dortmund was better out of the gate.

Bayern got its opener from perhaps the most overlooked mega talent in the world; Kimmich spun a high chip off a Coman lay-off, and Burki could only slap it into the goal.

It’s the 25-year-old’s fifth goal to go with nine assists in all competitions this season. Few have been bigger.

 

Bundesliga schedule
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
The live Bundesliga action on Tuesday is headlined by a massive Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich clash at the top of the table.

Der Klassiker is always awesome as Germany’s two heavyweights collide but this one is a monster with Bayern top of the table but only four points ahead of second-place Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski against Mats Hummels. Erling Haaland against Jerome Boateng. Alphonso Davies against Thorgan Hazard. This clash is full of intriguing battles and even though the Westfalenstadion will be empty, the intensity on the pitch will be high, just like the stakes.

In terms of the form table, Lucien Favre’s Dortmund is 9W-1L since returning from Winterpause and Bayern’s fine form extends well beyond the calendar’s change. Hansi Flick’s men have 12 wins and a draw since back-to-back losses to Bayer and Gladbach.

With RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach hot on their heels too, the title battle in the Bundesliga is a belter and this Dortmund v Bayern clash will be pivotal in deciding where the title will be won.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live from Dortmund v Bayern, while below is a look at the Bundesliga schedule for today as the games continue to come thick and fast, as you can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action.

Bundesliga schedule

Borussia Dortmund v. Bayern Munich — 12:30 p.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Freiburg — 2:30 p.m. ET
Werder Bremen v. Borussia Monchengladbach — 2:30 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen v. Wolfsburg — 2:30 p.m. ET

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT
We have over 12 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend on NBC Sports across the USA and here is your TV schedule for May 30-31.

This Saturday and Sunday we have six hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on your TV and online.

There’s a stacked schedule of Premier League action on NBC each weekend.

With the current 2019-20 PL season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

Remember, during the season you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, Goals of the Season compilations and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, May 30
6-6:30 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Marcus Rashford [STREAM]
6:30-7 a.m. ET: Inside the Mind of Frank Lampard [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: Mo Salah – The Egyptian King [STREAM]
8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2017-18 [STREAM]
9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2018-19 [STREAM]
10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Chelsea v. Arsenal, Mar. 2014 [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man City v. Spurs, Jan. 2012 [STREAM]
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man City v. Arsenal, Oct. 2010 [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET – 12 p.m. ET: Men In Blazers Special: Calvert-Lewin [STREAM]

Sunday, May 31
6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2014-15 [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2015-16 [STREAM]
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week, Man United v. Spurs, Jan. 2014 [STREAM]
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Match of Week, Liverpool v. Spurs, Feb. 2015 [STREAM]