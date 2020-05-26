Man United have yet to make an offer for Odion Ighalo and it looks increasingly likely that he will leave the Red Devils later this week.

Ighalo, 30, is on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua until June 1 but it is believed they only want a permanent deal for the Nigerian striker.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Man United have yet to make an offer for Ighalo as Shanghai want either a $25 million permanent transfer or an extension of his loan with an obligation to buy. It is reported that Shanghai expect Ighalo (who has a contract with them until 2022) to be back with them for the start of the 2020 Chinese Super League season in late June.

Should Man United buy Ighalo permanently?

He was a stop-gap signing to cover for Marcus Rashford after his serious back injury but now the season has been suspended for close to three months, Rashford will be fit when the Premier League season plans to resume in mid-June. Even though Man United remain a financial juggernaut, even during the coronavirus pandemic, splashing out $25 million on a player who may jump off the bench now and then seems like a lot.

Ighalo has scored four goals in eight outings for Man United and has done exactly what was asked of him, and more, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his impact on the squad overall and with his hold-up play and finishing.

There is no doubt Ighalo took his chance at Man United but it seems unlikely the Red Devils will want to sign him permanently with Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as their other forward options.

If Ighalo’s brief stint back in the Premier League is indeed over, he did himself proud and silenced all of the doubters who mocked Man United for signing him on a short-term loan deal in January.

