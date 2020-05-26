Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The live Bundesliga action on Tuesday is headlined by a massive Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich clash at the top of the table.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ]

Der Klassiker is always awesome as Germany’s two heavyweights collide but this one is a monster with Bayern top of the table but only four points ahead of second-place Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski against Mats Hummels. Erling Haaland against Jerome Boateng. Alphonso Davies against Thorgan Hazard. This clash is full of intriguing battles and even though the Westfalenstadion will be empty, the intensity on the pitch will be high, just like the stakes.

In terms of the form table, Lucien Favre’s Dortmund is 9W-1L since returning from Winterpause and Bayern’s fine form extends well beyond the calendar’s change. Hansi Flick’s men have 12 wins and a draw since back-to-back losses to Bayer and Gladbach.

With RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach hot on their heels too, the title battle in the Bundesliga is a belter and this Dortmund v Bayern clash will be pivotal in deciding where the title will be won.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live from Dortmund v Bayern, while below is a look at the Bundesliga schedule for today as the games continue to come thick and fast, as you can check out the full schedule, standings and find out how to watch the action.

Bundesliga schedule

Borussia Dortmund v. Bayern Munich — 12:30 p.m. ET

Eintracht Frankfurt v. Freiburg — 2:30 p.m. ET

Werder Bremen v. Borussia Monchengladbach — 2:30 p.m. ET

Bayer Leverkusen v. Wolfsburg — 2:30 p.m. ET

Follow @JPW_NBCSports