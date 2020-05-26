In the latest transfer news Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona has been linked with Chelsea, while Leon Bailey is reportedly a target for Man City.

Starting with Mexican winger Tecatito, a report from the Daily Star claims that Chelsea are interested in signing the 27-year-old from FC Porto after scouting him. Per the report, Tecatito is valued at around $32 million by Porto and that is a third of the price of Jadon Sancho, who Chelsea are also chasing.

Tecatito has had a really good season for the Portuguese giants, scoring twice and adding 17 assists from the wing as he’s played in a more defensive role in recent months. That flexibility will be key for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea as they like to switch between a 3-4-3 and 4-3-3 and Tecatito can play in both attacking and defensive roles easily.

The report states that Inter Milan and Sevilla are both interested in Tecatito too and with Willian and Pedro set to leave Chelsea, they will be a little short of options out wide despite having Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the impending arrival of Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea would certainly have plenty of USMNT and Mexico fans with Pulisic on one wing and Tecatito on the other. The Mexico wide-man has 42 caps and has scored seven times for El Tri and was part of their squad at the 2016 Copa America and 2018 World Cup and won the 2015 Gold Cup where he was voted the best young player in the tournament.

Sticking with wingers, Leon Bailey is said to be a target for Man City as they expect to lose Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in the upcoming transfer window.

Jamaica star Bailey, 22, has been in and out of the Bayer Leverkusen team this season after the emergence of Kai Havertz and Moussa Diaby and according to the Daily Mail, Man City will bid close to $50 million for Bailey.

Bailey can play on either wing and that suits Pep Guardiola’s style, as the young winger is a real goal threat too and has scored 19 goals in 83 Bundesliga appearances since arriving at Leverkusen from Genk in 2016.

Sane doesn’t seem keen to stick around at Man City and although they have a wealth of attacking options, Bailey has shown that if he’s on form he is a real handful out wide with clever runs, pure pace and the ability to finish and assist.

