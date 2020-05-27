Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Krzysztof Piątek scored a late equalizer as Hertha Berlin buried 10-man RB Leipzig’s title hopes with a 2-2 draw at Red Bull Arena in Germany on Wednesday.

Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic had given Hertha an early lead before Lukas Klostermann leveled the score in the first half.

It was a game for the loanees, as Roma’s Patrik Schick gave Leipzig a 2-1 lead before the Milan loanee leveled it late.

Marcel Halstenberg was sent off for a second yellow card with the score tied in the 63rd minute, as third-place Leipzig finishes the day nine points back of Bayern. Hertha rises 10th with 35 points.

Hertha had won its first two matches back 3-0 over Hoffenheim and 4-0 over Union in the Berlin derby, and began the toughest test of the return on a good note.

Grujic scored his fourth of the season and ninth in two years with Hertha when he knifed a Marvin Plattenhardt corner kick into the goal.

The ninth-minute lead was canceled out 15 minutes later on another corner kick, as Lukas Klostermann nodded Christopher Nkunku’s service across goal and in for 1-1.

A non-descript second half was jumpstarted by a silly lunge by Halstenberg that cost the left back his afternoon for a second yellow card.

Hertha would a little under a half-hour to find a winner with 10 men, but took less than five to concede to the hosts.

Schick’s low shot from high in the 18 bounded off Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein’s arm and chest before another flailing paw ushered the ball inside his own post.

It was the eighth goal of the season for the Roma loanee.

Ex-Everton man Ademola Lookman chopped down ex-Leipzig man Matheus Cunha in the box for ann 82nd minute penalty, giving Piatek the chance to restore the deadlock.

Americans Abroad: Tyler Adams started and went the distance at right back, putting up some impressive numbers. The 21-year-old USMNT man was credited with four tackles and a clearance, winning five-of-five ground duels but 0-for-4 aerial battles while passing at 94 percent.

