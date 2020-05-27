David Luiz could leave Arsenal next month as it is believed the Brazilian defender only signed a one-year contract.
Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have learned that Luiz, 33, signed a one-year contract last summer when he arrived from Chelsea for $10 million.
It was widely-reported that Luiz had signed a two-year contract but that second year was an option year and no contract talks have been held. That means Luiz could leave Arsenal on June 30 on a free transfer.
Premier League clubs and players have until June 23 to agree to a short-term extension which would see players have their contracts extended until whenever the 2019-20 season ends, instead of the traditional July 1 date.
Luiz has improved in the second half of this season under Mikel Arteta and his partnership with Shkodran Mustafi at center back has been a hallmark of the Gunners’ improved form. It is believed Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Edu want Luiz to stay.
The former Chelsea, Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain had previously hinted at a return to Benfica but per the report from Sky Sports he is said to prefer to stay in London.
Arsenal’s current financial situation doesn’t seem too healthy as they are eight points off the top four and have a game in hand (away at Man City) and the north London club have already agreed to wage cuts for players and staff. With UEFA Champions League action unlikely next season, do Arsenal have the funds to offer Luiz another contract?
With Mustafi, Sokratis, Callum Chambers and Rob Holding around, plus Pablo Mari on loan, they are well-stocked at center back. Luiz has several shaky moments early in the season before Unai Emery was fired but he’s played in 14 of Arteta’s 15 games since he took charge of Arsenal in late December.
Luiz has experience, has won trophies and is a driven individual but this could be one of those situations where an unexpected parting of ways is accepted by all parties, especially if the player has an option to finish his career on his own terms elsewhere, while the club can cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic.
It would be a shame if we’ve seen the last of Luiz in the Premier League but he’s certainly given us plenty of moments to remember him by over the years.