Pogba Rashford
Getty Images

Pogba, Rashford, Kane, Son all declared fit

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 27, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
Previously injured stars are set to return in force when the Premier League restarts, hopefully sometime in June, with Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have all been declared fit.

Man United and Tottenham have been handed a huge boost in their bid to finish in the top four of the Premier League, as these star attackers would have likely missed the rest of the season had it finished as planned on May 17.

That said, as Jose Mourinho told our partners Sky Sports, being free from injury is one thing but being match fit is another.

“I cannot say in this moment they are ready to play because one thing is to recover from an injury, and another is to be ready to play football,” Mourinho said. “In Harry’s case, I think for about five months he hasn’t played, but all of them are not injured any more. They are training, and training is what it is at the moment, training has a lot of limitations. We cannot compete, we cannot do one versus one, we have to keep a certain distance, we cannot compete.”

“Harry Kane, Son, Bergwijn, Sissoko, all of them are fine. I think with a couple of weeks of normal training, when the authorities tell us we can train normally I think in a couple of weeks, the boys will be ready to play, of course not in the maximum of their potential, I think nobody can do that in this moment. For us, of course, it is a great feeling, because we finished the period with that defeat at Leipzig, where we were really, really in trouble to have 11 players, including attacking players, and in this moment (Erik) Lamela, Son, Dele (Alli), Harry Kane, Bergwijn, everybody is fit now.”

Mourinho will now be delighted that Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to resume contact training as he can step things up. With Spurs seven points off the top four as thing stand, they will need a storming finish to have any chance whatsoever of finishing in the top four. Can they do it? Sure. They face Arsenal, Leicester and Man United in their final nine games but the rest look pretty winnable.

Kane Son
Getty Images

Speaking about Man United, they remain firmly in the top four hunt as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Asked about the availability of Pogba and Rashford, Solskjaer told MUTV that they are almost ready to roll.

“They’re looking good, they’ve joined training now and they’ve done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood,” Solskjaer said. “When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from.”

Simply put: when the Premier League returns it will be with a full compliment of stars for the final nine games of the season.

That will be a sight to behold, as several stars will have been glad to have had time to recover so they can help their clubs at the business end of the season.

Leipzig
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 27, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Five Bundesliga games take place on Wednesday with RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin headlining the action, as all of the details on how to watch on TV and follow along can be found below.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ]

Leipzig can move to third in the table with a win and after their 5-0 shellacking of Mainz at the weekend, they are in fine form. But so too are Hertha who face Leipzig off the back of two-straight wins since the restart with seven goals scored and zero conceded. USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is expected to feature for Leipzig v Hertha.

Elsewhere, young American midfielder Weston McKennie will aim to kickstart Schalke’s season after two big defeats as they travel the short distance to Dusseldorf to face struggling Fortuna.

Augsburg host bottom club Paderborn and Union Berlin host Mainz in two clashes between teams battling against relegation, while Hoffenheim and Cologne sit in midtable but both have European aspirations.

Below is how you can watch all of the Bundesliga action live, while you can click on the link above to follow live stats and commentary.

How to Watch the Bundesliga

  • When: Wednesday, May 27 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS2
  • Stream Live: Via Fox Soccer
  • USMNT players in action: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales

Bundesliga schedule

12:30 p.m. ET: RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin
2:30 p.m. ET: Augsburg v Paderborn
2:30 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v Mainz
2:30 p.m. ET: Hoffenheim v Cologne
2:30 p.m. ET: Dusseldorf v Schalke

Spanish government: La Liga could have fans for 2020-21

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 27, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Spain’s top sports government official says fans may be back in La Liga stadiums beginning next season.

[ MORE: La Liga schedule

Irene Lozano, president of the Spanish Sports Council, believes that conditions could be in place by the fall to allow fans back to La Liga, with some restrictions.

“We haven’t ruled that out,” she said in an interview with radio network COPE late Tuesday. “Depending on how the epidemic progresses and how the situation progresses, we can start looking into putting a certain number of fans into the stadiums next season.”

The Spanish league is expected to resume – without fans – on the second weekend of June, nearly three months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, the main goal is to be able to finish this season,” she said. “And it is clear that the best option now is to do it with matches behind closed doors. But we have to take into consideration that as we return to a new normality, having fans back in the stadiums can be done, as long as we follow the health safety measures in place.”

Lozano said she expects only parts of stadiums to be filled at first, with social distancing guidelines and protective materials such as gloves and masks likely still required.

She said Spain wants to be seen as a model on how organize sports events after the pandemic.

“Internationally speaking, Spain has led the way in safely organizing sports events,” Lozano said. “We want to be at the forefront and export a model for this new era of safe sports. This will not be something difficult to do. We will find this model, which now will need to take into account a lot of safety measures and guarantees, and which will obviously have to account for having fans in the stadiums.”

Lozano said the government is considering allowing the media to cover matches on site this season.

“I’m aware that the league is a relevant event that has to be covered by all the media,” she said. “We are looking into everyone that needs to be in the matches, almost to try to create a capsule and guarantee that the epidemic won’t spread, and we are seriously considering allowing journalists to be in the league matches. Technically, we think it’s possible to do that maintaining distancing guidelines.”

Lozano said all Spanish league clubs are expected to be allowed to resume full squad training sessions beginning next week even though not all parts of the country will be under the same confinement restrictions.

“That was solved from the start, when Madrid and Barcelona were stuck behind,” she said. “The first thing was to guarantee everyone’s health, then the priority was to guarantee the integrity of the competition.”

Lozano also said it was important that the Sevilla players who broke confinement rules in a gathering with a large group of people last week promptly apologized.

“They know they made a mistake,” she said. “We can’t allow for a careless attitude to put everyone’s health at risk. The players have to be aware that they are a model to everyone.”

The Spanish soccer federation on Wednesday said it would allow games to be played on Mondays and Tuesdays until the end of the season even though a judge denied the league’s official request to play on those days.

League president Javier Tebas has said he wanted matches to be played every day, but the federation had been against the idea.

The federation said it “wants to clearly show its good will” and is also willing to extend the exception into the beginning of next season depending on how the pandemic progresses and if games will continue to be played without fans.

David Luiz could leave Arsenal early

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 27, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT
David Luiz could leave Arsenal next month as it is believed the Brazilian defender only signed a one-year contract.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have learned that Luiz, 33, signed a one-year contract last summer when he arrived from Chelsea for $10 million.

It was widely-reported that Luiz had signed a two-year contract but that second year was an option year and no contract talks have been held. That means Luiz could leave Arsenal on June 30 on a free transfer.

Premier League clubs and players have until June 23 to agree to a short-term extension which would see players have their contracts extended until whenever the 2019-20 season ends, instead of the traditional July 1 date.

Luiz has improved in the second half of this season under Mikel Arteta and his partnership with Shkodran Mustafi at center back has been a hallmark of the Gunners’ improved form. It is believed Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Edu want Luiz to stay.

The former Chelsea, Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain had previously hinted at a return to Benfica but per the report from Sky Sports he is said to prefer to stay in London.

Arsenal’s current financial situation doesn’t seem too healthy as they are eight points off the top four and have a game in hand (away at Man City) and the north London club have already agreed to wage cuts for players and staff. With UEFA Champions League action unlikely next season, do Arsenal have the funds to offer Luiz another contract?

With Mustafi, Sokratis, Callum Chambers and Rob Holding around, plus Pablo Mari on loan, they are well-stocked at center back. Luiz has several shaky moments early in the season before Unai Emery was fired but he’s played in 14 of Arteta’s 15 games since he took charge of Arsenal in late December.

Luiz has experience, has won trophies and is a driven individual but this could be one of those situations where an unexpected parting of ways is accepted by all parties, especially if the player has an option to finish his career on his own terms elsewhere, while the club can cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

It would be a shame if we’ve seen the last of Luiz in the Premier League but he’s certainly given us plenty of moments to remember him by over the years.

NWSL announce return; first pro league in US to restart play

NWSL
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 27, 2020, 8:40 AM EDT
The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) will return to play on June 27 with a new exciting tournament, becoming the first professional sports league in the U.S. to announce a date to return to action.

Did somebody say tournament soccer? That’s right, things are about to get very fun in the NWSL season as the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup has arrived.

All nine NWSL clubs will feature, as a 25-game tournament will by held in Utah from June to July to mark the 2020 season.

Each NWSL club will play four games in a preliminary round in Herriman, Utah to determine seeding, with the top eight teams then moving on to the quarterfinals as the tournament will become a knockout competition.

The semifinals and final will then be held at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, with the Championship match to take place on July 26. The tournament is hosted by Utah Royals FC owner Dell Loy Hansen, as all housing, training, and competition needs for the league’s nine teams will be taken care of in Utah as an “NWSL Village” will be created to control the environment for players and staff.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird confirmed all games will be played in empty stadiums, while adding that they are excited to mark the return of pro soccer, and sports, in the USA.

“As our country begins to safely reopen and adjust to our collective new reality, and with the enthusiastic support of our players, owners, as well as our new and current commercial partners, the NWSL is thrilled to bring professional soccer back to the United States,” Baird said. “This exciting month-long tournament will showcase our league’s talented players and provide our fans the type of world-class entertainment they’ve come to expect from the NWSL.”

The NWSL were in preseason and due to start the 2020 regular season on April 18 but that was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the league statement, health and medical officials at each club have worked tirelessly over the last nine months to come up with a safety protocol.

“Each player, official, and essential staff member will be tested 48 hours prior to departure for Utah and upon arrival and will be subject to consistent testing, temperature readings, and symptom review throughout their stay in Utah.”

The NWSL is leading the way for professional soccer, and sports, to return to the US in some format this summer.

With the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS all exploring similar options of hosting games in a tournament format in fixed, neutral sites, all eyes will be on the NWSL to see how they pull it off.