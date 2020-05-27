Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Following the latest batch of tests on players and club staff the Premier League have revealed that four out of 1008 COVID-19 tests taken on Monday and Tuesday have come back positive.

The third round of testing has seen a slight rise in positive tests compared to the last, as a total of 2,752 COVID-19 tests have now been carried out with a total of 12 positive results.

All players and staff at Premier League clubs will be tested twice a week during the strict return to training protocols put in place.

Earlier this week the Premier League revealed that two out of 996 tests came back positive in the second batch of tests which were the first after a return to small-group training, while the first batch of tests before players and staff returned revealed that six of 748 players and staff tested were positive.

All 20 Premier League clubs have agreed to return to contact training in stage two of the ‘Project Restart’ plan, as the Premier League will meet with clubs on Thursday to discuss a possible restart date in June for the 2019-20 season, plus curtailment options if issues arise in the coming weeks.

With a return to contact training from tomorrow the potential for the spread of COVID-19 among players and staff is now thought to be higher, according to the UK government medical experts who helped set the protocols.

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have so far confirmed publicly that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and they were both shocked they had contracted the coronavirus.

Players and managers are said to be on board with the return to full contact training, led by medical experts and the league, although some players have decided not to return to training due to the risks of potentially contracting COVID-19.

Below is the statement in full from the Premier League on the latest COVID-19 tests results:

The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

Previously, between 19-22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, of which two tested positive from two clubs. Some 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on 17-18 May, with six testing positive from three clubs.

For the fourth round of testing, the number of tests available to each club will be increased from 50 to 60.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports