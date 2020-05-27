More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Scottish Premiership
Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Scottish clubs will discuss expanding divisions due to coronavirus pause

By Nicholas MendolaMay 27, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Hearts owner Ann Budge has been given the green light to propose a new divisional alignment for Scotland next season.

The Edinburgh club had been relegated from the Scottish Premiership this shortened season and was one of a few clubs to argue that the ending was unfair to them.

Hearts were six points back of safety and four points back of the relegation spot. Also relegated from the Championship and League One were Partick Thistle and Stranraer, respectively.

Budge is proposing that the 12-team Premiership is expanded to 14 teams for the next two seasons, with the Championship, League One, and League Two eliminating a tier and going to two additional 14-team divisions.

From the BBC:

“As these matters are ultimately decided by clubs via a democratic process, we will now facilitate a series of divisional meetings, starting with the Premiership on Monday, at which all 42 clubs will have the chance to discuss the proposals in detail.”

There’s actually nothing too terrible about reorganizing the divisions, but it’s about how we got here.

It took sour grapes and months of political complaining to get this discussion on the table, and it always felt like Hearts (and others) only accepted relegation figuring they’d be able to do enough to undermine it.

Plus, there may be better uses of time than reorganizing a pyramid and season structure!

That said, do you consider it a fair move for a few seasons, or even permanently?

Here’s how the Premiership would look for 2019-20 under Budge’s proposal.

Celtic (nine-time reigning champions)
Aberdeen
Hamilton Academical
Hibernian
Kilmarnock
Livingston
Motherwell
Rangers
Ross County
St Johnstone
St Mirren
Dundee United (Championship winners)
Hearts (relegated in 2019-20 but added back by expansion)
Caley Thistle (Championship runners-up)

WATCH: USMNT’s McKennie scores diving header for Schalke

Weston McKennie goal video
Photo by MARTIN MEISSNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 27, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Schalke hasn’t been able to buy goals lately, but its USMNT midfielder went to the dirty areas to steal his side a Wednesday lead.

Weston McKennie’s diving header of a Bastian Oczipka free kick gave Schalke its third goal since Jan. 17. McKennie has Schalke’s only two goals in their last seven matches.

Schalke has four draws and five losses in the stretch, and has conceded twice since McKennie’s opener in the 10th match of the winless run.

Take nothing away from the quality of McKennie’s 54th-minute goal.

The 21-year-old’s second goal of the season came in his 70th career Bundesliga match and 86th senior appearance for the Royal Blues.

Leipzig stumbles in 10-man draw with Hertha

Leipzig v. Hertha Berlin recap and video highlights
(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMay 27, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
Krzysztof Piątek scored a late equalizer as Hertha Berlin buried 10-man RB Leipzig’s title hopes with a 2-2 draw at Red Bull Arena in Germany on Wednesday.

Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic had given Hertha an early lead before Lukas Klostermann leveled the score in the first half.

It was a game for the loanees, as Roma’s Patrik Schick gave Leipzig a 2-1 lead before the Milan loanee leveled it late.

Marcel Halstenberg was sent off for a second yellow card with the score tied in the 63rd minute, as third-place Leipzig finishes the day nine points back of Bayern. Hertha rises 10th with 35 points.

Hertha had won its first two matches back 3-0 over Hoffenheim and 4-0 over Union in the Berlin derby, and began the toughest test of the return on a good note.

Grujic scored his fourth of the season and ninth in two years with Hertha when he knifed a Marvin Plattenhardt corner kick into the goal.

The ninth-minute lead was canceled out 15 minutes later on another corner kick, as Lukas Klostermann nodded Christopher Nkunku’s service across goal and in for 1-1.

A non-descript second half was jumpstarted by a silly lunge by Halstenberg that cost the left back his afternoon for a second yellow card.

Hertha would a little under a half-hour to find a winner with 10 men, but took less than five to concede to the hosts.

Schick’s low shot from high in the 18 bounded off Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein’s arm and chest before another flailing paw ushered the ball inside his own post.

It was the eighth goal of the season for the Roma loanee.

Ex-Everton man Ademola Lookman chopped down ex-Leipzig man Matheus Cunha in the box for ann 82nd minute penalty, giving Piatek the chance to restore the deadlock.

Americans Abroad: Tyler Adams started and went the distance at right back, putting up some impressive numbers. The 21-year-old USMNT man was credited with four tackles and a clearance, winning five-of-five ground duels but 0-for-4 aerial battles while passing at 94 percent.

Premier League confirm four positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 27, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT
Following the latest batch of tests on players and club staff the Premier League have revealed that four out of 1008 COVID-19 tests taken on Monday and Tuesday have come back positive.

The third round of testing has seen a slight rise in positive tests compared to the last, as a total of 2,752 COVID-19 tests have now been carried out with a total of 12 positive results.

All players and staff at Premier League clubs will be tested twice a week during the strict return to training protocols put in place.

Earlier this week the Premier League revealed that two out of 996 tests came back positive in the second batch of tests which were the first after a return to small-group training, while the first batch of tests before players and staff returned revealed that six of 748 players and staff tested were positive.

All 20 Premier League clubs have agreed to return to contact training in stage two of the ‘Project Restart’ plan, as the Premier League will meet with clubs on Thursday to discuss a possible restart date in June for the 2019-20 season, plus curtailment options if issues arise in the coming weeks.

With a return to contact training from tomorrow the potential for the spread of COVID-19 among players and staff is now thought to be higher, according to the UK government medical experts who helped set the protocols.

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have so far confirmed publicly that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and they were both shocked they had contracted the coronavirus.

Players and managers are said to be on board with the return to full contact training, led by medical experts and the league, although some players have decided not to return to training due to the risks of potentially contracting COVID-19.

Below is the statement in full from the Premier League on the latest COVID-19 tests results:

The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

Previously, between 19-22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, of which two tested positive from two clubs. Some 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on 17-18 May, with six testing positive from three clubs.

For the fourth round of testing, the number of tests available to each club will be increased from 50 to 60.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.

Transfer news: Willian to Arsenal, Tottenham; Lallana to Burnley

Willian
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 27, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Willian had been linked with a move to both Arsenal and Tottenham, while Adam Lallana could be heading to Burnley.

Free agents are all the rage right now.

Willian, 31, is set to leave Chelsea in the next transfer window and he has yet to extend his current contract beyond June 30. According to The Telegraph, Arsenal and Tottenham both want to sign Willian as their financial situations mean they will not be spending much money, if any, on new players this summer.

It appears Willian will leave Chelsea as he wants a three-year contract but the Blues are only willing to offer him a two-year extension. Willian flourished under Jose Mourinho during his second spell in charge of Chelsea and the two have kept in close contact since. Spurs are pretty stacked with options out wide, though, with Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso all able to operate on the flank.

As for Arsenal, they do need wide options with Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their main options but the latter could leave, while Saka has yet to sign a new contract and Pepe has only just found his feet in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta would surely love Willian’s experience among his young, but talented, squad.

Willian’s quality and experience is clear and he really stepped up in the second half of this season at Chelsea, with seven goals and six assists in all competitions. He has a couple of years left in the tank, at least, and on a free transfer he is a bargain.

Lallana
Getty Images

Sticking with free transfers, Adam Lallana has been linked with Leicester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham but a new club is emerging as a potential destination.

According to the Daily Mirror, Burnley have enquired about Lallana’s availability. The 32-year-old playmaker has been riddled with injuries during his six-year stay at Liverpool but his influence off the pitch has seen Jurgen Klopp keep him around and even though his fitness has failed him, his quality on the ball hasn’t.

Lallana has a contract until June 30 and is expected to leave Liverpool and it is likely he would want to join a club where he could play regularly for the final years of his career. Burnley could actually be a decent option for Lallana because he would play regularly, would add a totally different dimension to their attack and it is relatively close to his current home near Liverpool.

Leicester would be ideal because he could link up with Brendan Rodgers, the man who took him from Southampton to Liverpool, but would he play ahead of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes or Youri Tielemans in midfield? Probably not.

If Lallana just wants to play in the Premier League, joining Burnley wouldn’t be the worst move in the world as he could feed Chris Wood, Dwight McNeil and Ashley Barnes and take on a leadership role. That said, his hometown club Bournemouth may be a good option too, providing they stay in the Premier League.