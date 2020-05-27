More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Spanish government: La Liga could have fans for 2020-21

Associated PressMay 27, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Spain’s top sports government official says fans may be back in La Liga stadiums beginning next season.

Irene Lozano, president of the Spanish Sports Council, believes that conditions could be in place by the fall to allow fans back to La Liga, with some restrictions.

“We haven’t ruled that out,” she said in an interview with radio network COPE late Tuesday. “Depending on how the epidemic progresses and how the situation progresses, we can start looking into putting a certain number of fans into the stadiums next season.”

The Spanish league is expected to resume – without fans – on the second weekend of June, nearly three months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, the main goal is to be able to finish this season,” she said. “And it is clear that the best option now is to do it with matches behind closed doors. But we have to take into consideration that as we return to a new normality, having fans back in the stadiums can be done, as long as we follow the health safety measures in place.”

Lozano said she expects only parts of stadiums to be filled at first, with social distancing guidelines and protective materials such as gloves and masks likely still required.

She said Spain wants to be seen as a model on how organize sports events after the pandemic.

“Internationally speaking, Spain has led the way in safely organizing sports events,” Lozano said. “We want to be at the forefront and export a model for this new era of safe sports. This will not be something difficult to do. We will find this model, which now will need to take into account a lot of safety measures and guarantees, and which will obviously have to account for having fans in the stadiums.”

Lozano said the government is considering allowing the media to cover matches on site this season.

“I’m aware that the league is a relevant event that has to be covered by all the media,” she said. “We are looking into everyone that needs to be in the matches, almost to try to create a capsule and guarantee that the epidemic won’t spread, and we are seriously considering allowing journalists to be in the league matches. Technically, we think it’s possible to do that maintaining distancing guidelines.”

Lozano said all Spanish league clubs are expected to be allowed to resume full squad training sessions beginning next week even though not all parts of the country will be under the same confinement restrictions.

“That was solved from the start, when Madrid and Barcelona were stuck behind,” she said. “The first thing was to guarantee everyone’s health, then the priority was to guarantee the integrity of the competition.”

Lozano also said it was important that the Sevilla players who broke confinement rules in a gathering with a large group of people last week promptly apologized.

“They know they made a mistake,” she said. “We can’t allow for a careless attitude to put everyone’s health at risk. The players have to be aware that they are a model to everyone.”

The Spanish soccer federation on Wednesday said it would allow games to be played on Mondays and Tuesdays until the end of the season even though a judge denied the league’s official request to play on those days.

League president Javier Tebas has said he wanted matches to be played every day, but the federation had been against the idea.

The federation said it “wants to clearly show its good will” and is also willing to extend the exception into the beginning of next season depending on how the pandemic progresses and if games will continue to be played without fans.

Transfer news: Willian to Arsenal, Tottenham; Lallana to Burnley

Willian
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 27, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Willian had been linked with a move to both Arsenal and Tottenham, while Adam Lallana could be heading to Burnley.

Free agents are all the rage right now.

Willian, 31, is set to leave Chelsea in the next transfer window and he has yet to extend his current contract beyond June 30. According to The Telegraph, Arsenal and Tottenham both want to sign Willian as their financial situations mean they will not be spending much money, if any, on new players this summer.

It appears Willian will leave Chelsea as he wants a three-year contract but the Blues are only willing to offer him a two-year extension. Willian flourished under Jose Mourinho during his second spell in charge of Chelsea and the two have kept in close contact since. Spurs are pretty stacked with options out wide, though, with Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso all able to operate on the flank.

As for Arsenal, they do need wide options with Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their main options but the latter could leave, while Saka has yet to sign a new contract and Pepe has only just found his feet in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta would surely love Willian’s experience among his young, but talented, squad.

Willian’s quality and experience is clear and he really stepped up in the second half of this season at Chelsea, with seven goals and six assists in all competitions. He has a couple of years left in the tank, at least, and on a free transfer he is a bargain.

Lallana
Sticking with free transfers, Adam Lallana has been linked with Leicester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham but a new club is emerging as a potential destination.

According to the Daily Mirror, Burnley have enquired about Lallana’s availability. The 32-year-old playmaker has been riddled with injuries during his six-year stay at Liverpool but his influence off the pitch has seen Jurgen Klopp keep him around and even though his fitness has failed him, his quality on the ball hasn’t.

Lallana has a contract until June 30 and is expected to leave Liverpool and it is likely he would want to join a club where he could play regularly for the final years of his career. Burnley could actually be a decent option for Lallana because he would play regularly, would add a totally different dimension to their attack and it is relatively close to his current home near Liverpool.

Leicester would be ideal because he could link up with Brendan Rodgers, the man who took him from Southampton to Liverpool, but would he play ahead of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes or Youri Tielemans in midfield? Probably not.

If Lallana just wants to play in the Premier League, joining Burnley wouldn’t be the worst move in the world as he could feed Chris Wood, Dwight McNeil and Ashley Barnes and take on a leadership role. That said, his hometown club Bournemouth may be a good option too, providing they stay in the Premier League.

Bundesliga today: Live updates on Leipzig-Hertha, more

Leipzig
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 27, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Five Bundesliga games take place on Wednesday with RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin headlining the action, as all of the details on how to watch on TV and follow along can be found below.

Leipzig can move to second in the table with a win and after their 5-0 shellacking of Mainz at the weekend, they are in fine form. But so too are Hertha who face Leipzig off the back of two-straight wins since the restart with seven goals scored and zero conceded. USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is expected to feature for Leipzig v Hertha.

Elsewhere, young American midfielder Weston McKennie will aim to kickstart Schalke’s season after two big defeats as they travel the short distance to Dusseldorf to face struggling Fortuna.

Augsburg host bottom club Paderborn and Union Berlin host Mainz in two clashes between teams battling against relegation, while Hoffenheim and Cologne sit in midtable but both have European aspirations.

Below is how you can watch all of the Bundesliga action live, while you can click on the link above to follow live stats and commentary.

How to Watch the Bundesliga

  • When: Wednesday, May 27 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS2
  • Stream Live: Via Fox Soccer
  • USMNT players in action: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales

Bundesliga schedule

12:30 p.m. ET: RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin
2:30 p.m. ET: Augsburg v Paderborn
2:30 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v Mainz
2:30 p.m. ET: Hoffenheim v Cologne
2:30 p.m. ET: Dusseldorf v Schalke

David Luiz could leave Arsenal early

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 27, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT
David Luiz could leave Arsenal next month as it is believed the Brazilian defender only signed a one-year contract.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have learned that Luiz, 33, signed a one-year contract last summer when he arrived from Chelsea for $10 million.

It was widely-reported that Luiz had signed a two-year contract but that second year was an option year and no contract talks have been held. That means Luiz could leave Arsenal on June 30 on a free transfer.

Premier League clubs and players have until June 23 to agree to a short-term extension which would see players have their contracts extended until whenever the 2019-20 season ends, instead of the traditional July 1 date.

Luiz has improved in the second half of this season under Mikel Arteta and his partnership with Shkodran Mustafi at center back has been a hallmark of the Gunners’ improved form. It is believed Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Edu want Luiz to stay.

The former Chelsea, Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain had previously hinted at a return to Benfica but per the report from Sky Sports he is said to prefer to stay in London.

Arsenal’s current financial situation doesn’t seem too healthy as they are eight points off the top four and have a game in hand (away at Man City) and the north London club have already agreed to wage cuts for players and staff. With UEFA Champions League action unlikely next season, do Arsenal have the funds to offer Luiz another contract?

With Mustafi, Sokratis, Callum Chambers and Rob Holding around, plus Pablo Mari on loan, they are well-stocked at center back. Luiz has several shaky moments early in the season before Unai Emery was fired but he’s played in 14 of Arteta’s 15 games since he took charge of Arsenal in late December.

Luiz has experience, has won trophies and is a driven individual but this could be one of those situations where an unexpected parting of ways is accepted by all parties, especially if the player has an option to finish his career on his own terms elsewhere, while the club can cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

It would be a shame if we’ve seen the last of Luiz in the Premier League but he’s certainly given us plenty of moments to remember him by over the years.

Pogba, Rashford, Kane, Son all declared fit

Pogba Rashford
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 27, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
Previously injured stars are set to return in force when the Premier League restarts, hopefully sometime in June, with Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have all been declared fit.

Man United and Tottenham have been handed a huge boost in their bid to finish in the top four of the Premier League, as these star attackers would have likely missed the rest of the season had it finished as planned on May 17.

That said, as Jose Mourinho told our partners Sky Sports, being free from injury is one thing but being match fit is another.

“I cannot say in this moment they are ready to play because one thing is to recover from an injury, and another is to be ready to play football,” Mourinho said. “In Harry’s case, I think for about five months he hasn’t played, but all of them are not injured any more. They are training, and training is what it is at the moment, training has a lot of limitations. We cannot compete, we cannot do one versus one, we have to keep a certain distance, we cannot compete.”

“Harry Kane, Son, Bergwijn, Sissoko, all of them are fine. I think with a couple of weeks of normal training, when the authorities tell us we can train normally I think in a couple of weeks, the boys will be ready to play, of course not in the maximum of their potential, I think nobody can do that in this moment. For us, of course, it is a great feeling, because we finished the period with that defeat at Leipzig, where we were really, really in trouble to have 11 players, including attacking players, and in this moment (Erik) Lamela, Son, Dele (Alli), Harry Kane, Bergwijn, everybody is fit now.”

Mourinho will now be delighted that Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to resume contact training as he can step things up. With Spurs seven points off the top four as thing stand, they will need a storming finish to have any chance whatsoever of finishing in the top four. Can they do it? Sure. They face Arsenal, Leicester and Man United in their final nine games but the rest look pretty winnable.

Kane Son
Getty Images

Speaking about Man United, they remain firmly in the top four hunt as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Asked about the availability of Pogba and Rashford, Solskjaer told MUTV that they are almost ready to roll.

“They’re looking good, they’ve joined training now and they’ve done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood,” Solskjaer said. “When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from.”

Simply put: when the Premier League returns it will be with a full compliment of stars for the final nine games of the season.

That will be a sight to behold, as several stars will have been glad to have had time to recover so they can help their clubs at the business end of the season.