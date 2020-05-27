In the latest transfer news Willian had been linked with a move to both Arsenal and Tottenham, while Adam Lallana could be heading to Burnley.

Free agents are all the rage right now.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Willian, 31, is set to leave Chelsea in the next transfer window and he has yet to extend his current contract beyond June 30. According to The Telegraph, Arsenal and Tottenham both want to sign Willian as their financial situations mean they will not be spending much money, if any, on new players this summer.

It appears Willian will leave Chelsea as he wants a three-year contract but the Blues are only willing to offer him a two-year extension. Willian flourished under Jose Mourinho during his second spell in charge of Chelsea and the two have kept in close contact since. Spurs are pretty stacked with options out wide, though, with Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso all able to operate on the flank.

As for Arsenal, they do need wide options with Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their main options but the latter could leave, while Saka has yet to sign a new contract and Pepe has only just found his feet in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta would surely love Willian’s experience among his young, but talented, squad.

Willian’s quality and experience is clear and he really stepped up in the second half of this season at Chelsea, with seven goals and six assists in all competitions. He has a couple of years left in the tank, at least, and on a free transfer he is a bargain.

Sticking with free transfers, Adam Lallana has been linked with Leicester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham but a new club is emerging as a potential destination.

According to the Daily Mirror, Burnley have enquired about Lallana’s availability. The 32-year-old playmaker has been riddled with injuries during his six-year stay at Liverpool but his influence off the pitch has seen Jurgen Klopp keep him around and even though his fitness has failed him, his quality on the ball hasn’t.

Lallana has a contract until June 30 and is expected to leave Liverpool and it is likely he would want to join a club where he could play regularly for the final years of his career. Burnley could actually be a decent option for Lallana because he would play regularly, would add a totally different dimension to their attack and it is relatively close to his current home near Liverpool.

Leicester would be ideal because he could link up with Brendan Rodgers, the man who took him from Southampton to Liverpool, but would he play ahead of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes or Youri Tielemans in midfield? Probably not.

If Lallana just wants to play in the Premier League, joining Burnley wouldn’t be the worst move in the world as he could feed Chris Wood, Dwight McNeil and Ashley Barnes and take on a leadership role. That said, his hometown club Bournemouth may be a good option too, providing they stay in the Premier League.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports