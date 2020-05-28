Our partners in the UK, Sky Sports, have confirmed that the 2019-20 Premier League season will restart on June 17 and the reaction to that news has been one of relief and delight across the globe.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
The Premier League is holding in-depth meetings with all 20 clubs on Thursday to determine the potential restart date, among many other matters, and June 17 has emerged as the date games will return.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Premier League season was suspended on March 13 with 92 games remaining, and when the season restarts on June 17 it will have been 100 days without a game in England’s top-flight.
It is believed that the clubs want the Premier League season to be finished by August 1, so clubs can then focus on the FA Cup and European action in the Europa League and Champions League, while the 2020-21 season can then resume in early September.
All players and staff at Premier League clubs will be tested twice a week during the strict return to training protocols put in place, with contact training now allowed after a return to small-group training was a success. The third round of COVID-19 testing saw a slight rise in positive tests compared to the last, as a total of 2,752 COVID-19 tests have now been carried out on Premier League players and staff with a total of 12 positive results.
Here’s a look at the reaction from key figures across the soccer world to the news the Premier League season will restart in less than three weeks’ time.
You beauty.
It’s coming back, it’s coming back, it’s coming, football’s coming back. June 17 💥
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2020
Football is back soon 💪 pic.twitter.com/LlDfU7lWaX
— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 28, 2020
😍😍🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/bZ89lR6SrH
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 28, 2020
1947 – The last English top-flight league game to be played in the month of June came on 14th June 1947 when Sheffield United hosted Stoke City. Summer. pic.twitter.com/EXYNMqQDSe
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2020
June 17th 🗓🖋 pic.twitter.com/hvF1ag03zi
— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) May 28, 2020