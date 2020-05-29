LIVE, Bundesliga: Week 29 begins with Freiburg-Bayer

Week 29 in Germany begins with two clubs holding onto hope of berths in the Champions League and Europa League, respectively, when Bayer Leverkusen visit Freiburg at the Black Forest Stadium.
Last time out, the scrappy hosts tossed away a 2-goal lead in drawing Eintracht, while Bayer saw its red-hot form cooled off with an exclamation point in a 4-1 loss to Wolfsburg. Freiburg’s now four points out of sixth and Bayer’s outside the top four on goal difference. That said, Kai Havertz’s Bayer has weapons for days and the creativity to get through the compact, physical Freiburg formation.
Matchweek 29 in the Bundesliga will again see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.
How to Watch the Bundesliga
- When: Friday, May 29 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS2
- Stream Live: Via Fox Soccer
- CONCACAF players in action: Leon Bailey, Jamaica (Bayer Leverkusen).You can check out the full schedule, standings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.
Unsere Aufstellung für #SCFB04 💪 Vier Änderungen im Vergleich zum Dienstag: #Lienhart, #Kübler, #Petersen und #Heintz rücken für #Gulde, #Abrashi, #Schmid und #Walschmidt in die Startelf.
___#SCF pic.twitter.com/oJulGPOgAn
— SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) May 29, 2020
Here’s how we’ll start things off tonight in Freiburg! 👀 #SCFB04 pic.twitter.com/fkW2cP8OLG
— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 29, 2020