La Liga return: State of play in Spain ahead of June 11 restart

La Liga will return on June 11 and El Clasico’s heated rivals will restart a battle for the top of Spain’s top flight.

Catalan clubs face drama at both ends of the table with Barcelona in first and Espanyol in 20th. Between there is mayhem.

Barca holds a two-point edge on Real Madrid in its bid for a third-straight La Liga crown and fifth in six seasons. Real will need a slip-up from Quique Setien’s men as there is not a Clasico to be found on the fixture list.

The other two Champions League spots will be hotly-contested with four sides within two points between third and sixth, especially considering the side bringing up the rear is powerful Atletico Madrid (45 points). Sevilla currently sits third with 47 points, with fourth-place Real Sociedad and fifth-place Getafe on 46.

Valencia is also in the picture with 42, and seventh-place will be a Europa League spot should Real Sociedad win the Copa del Rey or rivals Athletic Bilbao (37 points) win it and climb into sixth.

The bottom half of the table is a relegation picture, even if 11th-place Osasuna counts a nine-point lead on the bottom three of Mallorca (25 points), Leganes (23), and Espanyol (20).

The matches will, of course, be played behind closed doors, though Spanish authorities have hope for fans in the 2020-21 season.

Matchweek 28 will be played from June 12 to June 15 with the full La Liga schedule below, while there are also details on how you can watch on TV in the USA.

La Liga schedule

TV Channels: beIN Sports USA

beIN Sports USA Stream Live : Via beinSports

: Via beinSports When: From June 11 to July 17

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Barcelona 27 18 4 5 63 31 32 13-1-0 5-3-5 58 Real Madrid 27 16 8 3 49 19 30 9-4-0 7-4-3 56 Sevilla 27 13 8 6 39 29 10 6-5-2 7-3-4 47 Real Sociedad 27 14 4 9 45 33 12 8-2-3 6-2-6 46 Getafe 27 13 7 7 37 25 12 7-4-3 6-3-4 46 Atlético Madrid 27 11 12 4 31 21 10 8-5-1 3-7-3 45 València 27 11 9 7 38 39 -1 8-6-0 3-3-7 42 Villarreal 27 11 5 11 44 38 6 6-4-3 5-1-8 38 Granada 27 11 5 11 33 32 1 8-2-3 3-3-8 38 Athletic Club 27 9 10 8 29 23 6 7-3-3 2-7-5 37 Osasuna 27 8 10 9 34 38 -4 5-5-4 3-5-5 34 Betis 27 8 9 10 38 43 -5 7-3-4 1-6-6 33 Levante 27 10 3 14 32 40 -8 7-3-3 3-0-11 33 Alavés 27 8 8 11 29 37 -8 6-5-3 2-3-8 32 Valladolid 27 6 11 10 23 33 -10 3-7-3 3-4-7 29 Eibar 27 7 6 14 27 41 -14 6-1-7 1-5-7 27 Celta Vigo 27 5 11 11 22 34 -12 4-5-4 1-6-7 26 Mallorca 27 7 4 16 28 44 -16 6-2-6 1-2-10 25 Leganés 27 5 8 14 21 39 -18 4-3-7 1-5-7 23 Espanyol 27 4 8 15 23 46 -23 1-5-7 3-3-8 20

