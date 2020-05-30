More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bayern Munich
LIVE: Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Bayern Munich can take another huge step towards winning an eight-straight Bundesliga title when they host Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday at the Allianz Arena and below are details on how you can watch in the USA.

The German giants are now seven points clear atop the Bundesliga table after winning 1-0 at second-place Borussia Dortmund in midweek and Hansi Flick’s squad are now just 12 points away from sealing another title. Four wins from their final six games will guarantee a 30th German title, as they play before title rivals Dortmund and RB Leipzig this weekend.

However, the stakes are high for Fortuna Dusseldorf too. Uwe Rosler’s side launched a stunning comeback to beat Schalke 2-1 in midweek and were 2-0 up in the 88th minute at Cologne last weekend before coughing up two late goals to draw 2-2. Fortuna, who sit in the relegation playoff spot but are just one point behind Mainz in 15th, are direct and dangerous on the counter and Bayern will be wary of an upset at the end of a gruelling week in Germany’s top-flight.

In team news, Lucas Hernandez comes back into the team for Bayern Munich with Jerome Boateng on the bench.

Fortuna bring USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales back into the starting lineup.

Below is how to watch Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf on TV in the USA this Saturday, while above you can follow the action live, as the three points are so valuable to both clubs but for very different reasons.

Bayern Munich v Fortuna, how to watch

  • TV Channels: FS1
  • Stream Live: Via Fox Soccer
  • When: Saturday, May 30 – 12:30 p.m. ET: Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf

Report: Six Premier League games could be played in neutral stadiums

Premier League
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT
The 2019-20 Premier League season will restart on June 17, the league confirmed Thursday, but there are still plenty of issues to sort out ahead of the resumption with multiple games potentially being played at a neutral stadium.

That may be the biggest hurdle left to overcome.

Per multiple reports, there are the six games which could be moved to neutral stadiums due to concerns from police that fans could congregate outside home stadiums which would impact the safety of players, club staff, the local authorities and the general public.

Those ‘high profile’ matches are at the center of ongoing talks between the Premier League, local police forces and the clubs involved as PL chief executive Richard Masters confirmed the discussions and the wish of the league that all of the remaining 92 games would be played at home stadiums.

“It is our preference to play the games as they were originally planned, at home and away. We are in discussions with the authorities, there are some concerns and we are working through those,” Masters said. “In the next seven to 10 days we will have a clearer picture about whether any of our fixtures are going to have to be played in neutral venues. We hope the number will be low.

Now that the government have given sport in the UK the green light to resume from June 1, it is up to leagues and local authorities to sort out the specifics and to abide by the strict protocols in place. The government have acknowledged the concern over some fixtures and believe the correct decision will be made by clubs and leagues about where to host the games.

As per several reports, below is a list of the six Premier League games which could be played at a neutral stadium.

The main reason behind potentially moving it away from home stadiums due to Liverpool being 25 points clear at the top of the table and able to clinch the title via two more wins or second-place Man City dropping points.

Matchweek 30: Everton v Liverpool
Matchweek 31: Manchester United v Sheffield United
Matchweek 32: Manchester City v Liverpool
Matchweek 34: Manchester City v Newcastle
Matchweek 38: Newcastle v Liverpool
The game in which Liverpool could secure the title

Bundesliga: Schalke lose again; big wins for Bremen, Hertha, Frankfurt

Bundesliga
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT
The four Bundesliga games early Saturday were tight, tense encounters as the battle for Europe and against relegation continues to take twists and turns with some intriguing results.

One thing we know by now in the Bundesliga: away teams are on fire, with just six home wins from 32 games after the 2019-20 season restart.

There were huge wins for Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt towards the bottom of the table, while Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin continued their fine form with wins to boost their European hopes as the Bundesliga results continue to be hard to predict.

As for Schalke, well, David Wagner is overseeing a huge slump for the Bundesliga giants as they’re now in 10th place after spending the first half of the season around the top four.

Below we take a look at the action across the four Bundesliga games on Saturday and break down the results.

Schalke 0-1 Werder Bremen

An absolutely massive win on the road for Bremen as they breathed new life into their battle against relegation with seven points from the last nine available. As for Schalke, that is now 11 games without a win for David Wagner’s side and they have now lost all four of their games since the league restarted. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was subbed off after picking up a yellow card in a typically combative display, while fellow American Josh Sargent was also subbed off for Bremen after putting in a shift up front.

Leonardo Bittencourt’s sublime goal was enough to seal all three points for Bremen as they started well then battled hard in the second half to keep hold of their advantage. Bremen have now dragged Fortuna Dusseldorf, Mainz and a host of other clubs into the relegation battle and they have plenty of momentum heading into the final five games of the season.

Wolfsburg 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

In another game which saw USMNT players go head-to-head, Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht Frankfurt won on the road at John Brooks’ Wolfsburg to ease any relegation fears they had. Chandler and Brooks both started and after Frankfurt took the lead via Adrien Silva’s penalty kick, sixth-place Wolfsburg equalize through Kevin Mbau. Frankfurt won it late on as Daichi Kamada scored with five minutes to go to give the Eagles their first victory since the restart. Check out the highlights from the game below.

Hertha Berlin 2-0 Augsburg

Hertha Berlin have been on fire since the restart with three wins and a draw in their four games. Javairo Dilrosun set them on their way against Augsburg and substitute Krzysztof Piatek scored for the second-straight game to seal the win in stoppage time. Hertha are now in ninth place, just four points off sixth-place Wolfsburg and the Berliners are well in the hunt for Europa League qualification. What a job Bruno Labbadia is doing. As for Augsburg, they are looking over their shoulders at the relegation situation as Werder Bremen and Fortuna Dusseldorf keep winning.

Mainz 0-1 Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim are rolling too as they sit in seventh place on 42 points, only behind sixth-place Wolfsburg on goal difference. Ihias Bebou scored just before half time as they won away at Mainz to make it two wins on the spin and they are now unbeaten in three. Mainz are now in real relegation trouble after picking up just one point from their four games so far. Hoffenheim have three relegation candidates plus Dortmund and Leipzig left to play this season, so they may have the upper hand in the race for sixth with Wolfsburg, who have a tougher schedule on paper.

UK government allows sport to return

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
It is truly all systems go for the Premier League restart, as the UK government has allowed elite sport to return from June 1.

The Premier League announced earlier this week that they plan to restart the 2019-20 season on June 17 in empty stadiums, as long as it was safe to do so.

Now that the UK government say that elite sports can begin again from Monday, the Premier League have the ultimate green light to restart games.

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, confirmed the news on Saturday.

“The wait is over. Live British sport will shortly be back on in safe and carefully controlled environments,” Dowden said. “This guidance provides the safe framework for sports to resume competitions behind closed doors. It is now up to individual sports to confirm they can meet these protocols and decide when it’s right for them to restart. This is a significant moment for British sport. By working with clinicians every step of the way, we are creating the safest possible environments for everyone involved.”

As well as the Premier League returning, horse racing, rugby, tennis, cricket and golf will also return to the UK in empty stadiums.

That means a host of sporting events planned for the summer can now go ahead and the Premier League is at the forefront of the sporting landscape in the UK.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters was understandably delighted about the announcement.

“The Premier League welcomes the Government’s announcement today,” Masters said. “All major sports, including the Premier League, have been working together with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to produce this Stage Three protocol.  We could not have reached this point without the full support of the Government, especially DCMS, Public Health England and the Chief Medical Officer’s team.

“We have provisionally planned to restart the Premier League on 17 June, but there is still much work to be done to ensure the safety of everyone involved. This includes consulting with our clubs, players and managers – along with all our other stakeholders – as the health and welfare of our participants and supporters is our priority. If all goes well, we will be thrilled to resume the 2019/20 season in just over two weeks’ time.”

As long as the COVID-19 cases in the UK do not surge and clubs can keep positive tests to a minimum among players and staff, there are no more obstacles in the 2019-20 season restarting as planned on June 17.

There are still issues around certain games being played in neutral stadiums but talks are ongoing between the Premier League, its clubs and local police forces about trying to play all of the remaining 92 games as planned at home stadiums.

The UK government have rubber stamped the plan for sports to return and now it is up to the Premier League and other sports leagues to obey the strict protocols to resume action.

VIDEO: Bremen’s Bittencourt scores stunning goal

Bittencourt
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2020, 10:25 AM EDT
Leonardo Bittencourt scored a stunning goal to put Werder Bremen 1-0 up at Schalke, as they continue to battle against relegation.

Schalke struggled to match Werder’s intensity and the visitors deservedly took the lead at the Veltins Arena.

In the first half Werder won the ball back and launched a quick counter which Bittencourt made the most of. The playmaker worked the ball onto his left foot and curled home in sensational fashion to put Werder ahead.

This could be a massive moment in Bremen’s season, as they won away at Freiburg last weekend and drew against Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek to boost their survival hopes.

The goal was Bittencourt’s fourth of the Bundesliga season and the German attacker will be key if Bremen are to move out of the relegation places in the final weeks of the 2019-20 campaign.

With fellow relegation rivals Fortuna Dusseldorf also finding form in recent weeks, Bremen will need Bittencourt and others to keep stepping up if they’re going to stay in the top-flight of German soccer this season. They are playing with extra determination and fight and are trying to drag plenty of other teams into the battle against the drop.

Take a look at the video below of the beautiful goal from Bittencourt for Bremen.