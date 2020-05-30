Four Bundesliga games take place on Saturday morning and below is how you can follow and watch all the action live on TV and online.

Dust off your lederhosen, fill that stein to the brim and make sure you know which young American stars to keep an eye on.

For USMNT fans, we have two head-to-head battles between American players with Weston McKennie (who scored a beauty last time out) and Josh Sargent starting for Schalke and Werder Bremen respectively as they square off in Gelsenkirchen.

Elsewhere, John Brooks’ Wolfsburg host Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht Frankfurt and they are both in the starting lineup too. In both of those encounters the home teams are aiming to stay in the Europa League hunt, while the visitors are scrapping away against relegation at the other end of the table.

In the two other games, Mainz host Hoffenheim in another battle between a relegation-haunted side and another pushing for Europe, while red-hot Hertha Berlin host Augsburg as the hosts hope to continue to push up the table after two wins a draw since the Bundesliga restart.

Below is the schedule for the four Bundesliga games early on Saturday and how you can watch live on TV and online and follow along via the link above.

Bundesliga how to watch

TV Channels: FS1, FS2

FS1, FS2 Stream Live : Via Fox Soccer

: Via Fox Soccer USMNT players to watch: Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent, John Brooks, Timmy Chandler

9:30 a.m. ET: Hertha Berlin v. Augsburg

9:30 a.m. ET: Mainz v. Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. ET: Schalke v. Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. ET: Wolfsburg v. Eintracht Frankfurt

