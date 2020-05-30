The 2019-20 Premier League season will restart on June 17, the league confirmed Thursday, but there are still plenty of issues to sort out ahead of the resumption with multiple games potentially being played at a neutral stadium.
That may be the biggest hurdle left to overcome.
Per multiple reports, there are the six games which could be moved to neutral stadiums due to concerns from police that fans could congregate outside home stadiums which would impact the safety of players, club staff, the local authorities and the general public.
Those ‘high profile’ matches are at the center of ongoing talks between the Premier League, local police forces and the clubs involved as PL chief executive Richard Masters confirmed the discussions and the wish of the league that all of the remaining 92 games would be played at home stadiums.
“It is our preference to play the games as they were originally planned, at home and away. We are in discussions with the authorities, there are some concerns and we are working through those,” Masters said. “In the next seven to 10 days we will have a clearer picture about whether any of our fixtures are going to have to be played in neutral venues. We hope the number will be low.
Now that the government have given sport in the UK the green light to resume from June 1, it is up to leagues and local authorities to sort out the specifics and to abide by the strict protocols in place. The government have acknowledged the concern over some fixtures and believe the correct decision will be made by clubs and leagues about where to host the games.
As per several reports, below is a list of the six Premier League games which could be played at a neutral stadium.
The main reason behind potentially moving it away from home stadiums due to Liverpool being 25 points clear at the top of the table and able to clinch the title via two more wins or second-place Man City dropping points.
Matchweek 30: Everton v Liverpool
Matchweek 31: Manchester United v Sheffield United
Matchweek 32: Manchester City v Liverpool
Matchweek 34: Manchester City v Newcastle
Matchweek 38: Newcastle v Liverpool
The game in which Liverpool could secure the title