Schalke and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie has released a statement after he wore a personalized armband with the message ‘Justice for George’ on it to honor George Floyd.
McKennie, an American international who has played in the Bundesliga for the last four seasons at Schalke, was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. He wore the armband in Schalke’s defeat at home to Werder Bremen on Saturday.
Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN on Monday there have been widespread protests across the USA. A video showed former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than 8 1/2 minutes. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with murder, authorities confirmed.
Weston McKennie released the following statement after wearing the armband at the weekend to honor George Floyd:
“To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism
Here is a photo of McKennie wearing the armband which he put on before the game kicked off and wore on his left arm.
🇺🇸 #USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie has been wearing his own personalized armband when playing for Schalke today which reads “Justice for George” #S04 #Bundesliga #JusticeForGeorge #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/iW9nFp2jf1
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 30, 2020