Leonardo Bittencourt scored a stunning goal to put Werder Bremen 1-0 up at Schalke, as they continue to battle against relegation.
[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores, stats ]
Schalke struggled to match Werder’s intensity and the visitors deservedly took the lead at the Veltins Arena.
In the first half Werder won the ball back and launched a quick counter which Bittencourt made the most of. The playmaker worked the ball onto his left foot and curled home in sensational fashion to put Werder ahead.
This could be a massive moment in Bremen’s season, as they won away at Freiburg last weekend and drew against Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek to boost their survival hopes.
The goal was Bittencourt’s fourth of the Bundesliga season and the German attacker will be key if Bremen are to move out of the relegation places in the final weeks of the 2019-20 campaign.
With fellow relegation rivals Fortuna Dusseldorf also finding form in recent weeks, Bremen will need Bittencourt and others to keep stepping up if they’re going to stay in the top-flight of German soccer this season. They are playing with extra determination and fight and are trying to drag plenty of other teams into the battle against the drop.
Take a look at the video below of the beautiful goal from Bittencourt for Bremen.
👏 Leonardo Bittencourt with a beautiful strike to put Werder Bremen 1-0 up at Schalke.
🔥🔥🔥
🎥 @TUDNUSA #S04SVW #S04 pic.twitter.com/bQCp18i65z
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 30, 2020