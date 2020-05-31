More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Gladbach v. Union Berlin recap and video highlights
Photo by Martin Meisner/Pool via Getty Images

Plea, Thuram drive Gladbach into third

By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Alassane Plea set up Marcus Thuram for his ninth and 10th goals of the season before scoring one of his own as Borussia Monchengladbach moved third with a 4-1 win over Union Berlin on Sunday.

Florian Neuhaus also scored for Gladbach, whose 56 points defy Bayer Leverkusen on goal differential.

Sebastian Andersson scored his 12th goal of the season just after halftime to halve Union’s deficit, but Union finishes the day four points clear of the bottom three with 31 points.

Thuram (10 goals, 8 assists) and Plea (10 goals, 10 assists) exit the day with similar stats in Bundesliga play.

[ Bundesliga: Live scores | Saturday roundup | Bayern blowout  ] 

Gladbach avoided an early scare on a Union shot from distance before sending a warning sign through Marcus Thuram.

That was followed by Neuhaus dribbling across traffic to push a shot off the inside that post that bounded across the line for a 17th-minute opener.

Thuram and Plea entered with near-identical league stats before teaming up for Gladbach’s second.

This is a perfectly-weighted cross from Plea for his ninth Bundesliga helper and Thuram’s ninth goal:

Andersson pulled one back for Union with another headed goal off a 50th-minute cross from Marcus Ingvartsen.

Gladbach restored the lead through the same combination that provided its second goal, Plea’s cross coolly slotted by Thuram for his 10th of the season.

Algerian left back Ramy Bensebaini kept up his fine play in crossing to a wide-open Plea for the match’s final marker.

USMNT-eligible back Julian Ryerson played only five minutes, subbing off in the 65th minute with injury.

Transfer news: Cavani freed by Icardi signing, Saul teases new home

Saul to Manchester United
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Edinson Cavani is going to be one of the top targets in the free agent markets, as Paris Saint-Germain’s purchase of Mauro Icardi ushers the Uruguayan out of the Ligue 1 champions’ stable.

Icardi’s loan move to PSG from Inter Milan has been made permanent for big money, and the 33-year-old Cavani is set to bring his 259 goals somewhere else.

[ PREMIER LEAGUE: Remaining schedule | Reaction to return ]

Cavani scored 200 times in 300 matches with PSG after arriving from Napoli, scoring seven times despite being limited to just over 1000 minutes due to several injuries.

The target striker is free to negotiate with teams having nearly moved to Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window. Inter Miami has also been linked with Cavani, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic lowered the market and put an emphasis on free transfer targets.

Chelsea, Spurs, and Manchester United were (are?) also in a mix that is going to be very deep with suitors for Cavani, who has 50 goals in 116 caps for Uruguay.

Lille has received plenty of offers for young striker Victor Osimhen, but the club tells The Daily Mail that they’re expecting a fee close to what Arsenal paid them for Nicolas Pepe last season.

That was about $87 million, though Pepe had a better (not to mention full) season in 2018-19 than Osimhen’s strong 2019-20.

Pepe is about four years older than Osimhen and has 22 goals and 11 assists during his final Ligue 1 season. Osimhen, 21, has 13 and four in about 1100 fewer minutes and scored in the Champions League versus Chelsea and Valencia, so the comparison is closer than upon first look.

Here’s Lille owner Gerard Lopez:

“I am not being a sales guy because last year people didn’t believe that we had the offers we had with [Nicolas] Pepe and it turns out we had multiple of them. “Let me tell you with Osimhen, it is the same thing, whatever number you heard, the high number I have read is very much on the money of the offers that we have received. That’s where we are.”

Osimhen has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and a host of clubs outside the Premier League. He lit up the Belgian league with RSC Charleroi the previous season after failing to score in his teen years with Wolfbusgr.

Atletico Madrid star and reported Manchester United target Saul Niguez is teasing a new club for him, saying he’ll announce it in three days.

We cannot be sure it won’t end with some sort of new sponsored product, but the game-controlling center midfielder has featured in reports of a “practically done” transfer to United in recent weeks.

Saul, 25, has become an indispensable part of Diego Simeone’s midfield and was one of the steadiest parts of Atleti’s victory over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

He’s said to have an approximate $168 million release clause.

K-League wrap: Jeonbuk falls, stays first after Ulsan draw

K-League wrap
@KLeagueUnited
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Just three points separate first and seventh after another unpredictable week in South Korean soccer.

[ PREMIER LEAGUE: Remaining schedule ]

An early red card helped send Jeonbuk from the ranks of the unbeaten, but the leaders kept their spot atop the table when Gwangju frustrated Ulsan.

Gangwon 1-0 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

A last-man back foul on Jeong-ho Hong in the 15th-minute put the visitors in a bad place, and Gangwon got all it needed to move into fifth when Mu-yeol Ko nabbed a goal in the 37th.

The goal was set-up by a nice cut and cross from Keyong-jung Kim, who sent Ko a terrific invitation for the match’s lone marker (2:17 of the video below).

Gwangju 1-1 Ulsan Hyundai

This, however, was the surprise result of the weekend.

The hosts entered with three losses to open the season and Ulsan would’ve known a table lead was within its grasp if it could collect all three points.

Ulsan dominated the match with 76 percent possession and a 20-9 advantage in shots, but was behind after a dozen minutes on Wong-sang Eom’s opener. Eom was calm when his clever pass to Felipe Silva ended up back on his path.

A dangerous cross that took a tricky turn for an own goal turned out to be Ulsan’s only route onto the scoreboard, and the 1-1 draw keeps them a point back of Jeonbuk.

Elsewhere

Daegu 1-1 Sangju Sangmu
Busan 0-0 Suwon Samsung Bluewings
FC Seoul 0-1 Seongnam
Incheon United 1-4 Pohang Steelers

Ighalo nears reported loan extension at Manchester United

Manchester United news
Photo by UEFA - Handout/UEFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Odion Ighalo may get his wish to continue playing for his favorite club a bit longer.

Shanghai Shenhua is reportedly close to agreeing a loan extension for the Manchester United striker hours before the end of his initial loan to Old Trafford.

[ PREMIER LEAGUE: Remaining schedule | Reaction to return ]

Ighalo turns 31 on June 16 was linked with a Shanghai return earlier this week but has been keen on staying with United. The reported problem is that Shanghai wanted a permanent transfer.

United, understandably, didn’t need that from a striker of his age, especially with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood in the strike corps.

From The Manchester Evening News:

Sources close to the player have said negotiations are continuing between United and Shanghai Shenhua on Sunday but an extended loan deal until January 30 is now “looking most likely”.

That will allow Ighalo to complete the season with United and while the 2020/21 calendar remains up in the air, he will almost certainly spend the first few months of that campaign with the club as well.

Ighalo has fit the bill as a fill-in striker for the Red Devils, who had lost Rashford to injury. He has four goals in eight appearances for United after 46 goals in three seasons abroad.

Shanghai lost more than a bit of its power once United made it clear that it wouldn’t be held hostage over a veteran striker. United has at least one FA Cup match and three more Europa League legs to contend with on top of its PL slate, so any additional veteran savvy will be useful.

LIVE, Bundesliga:Dortmund faces Paderborn after Gladbach wins

Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2020, 9:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Top four contenders Borussia Dortmund look to keep up with victorious Borussia Monchengladbach when it meets relegation-threatened Paderborn as Week 29 in the Bundesliga hits Sunday.

Gladbach got two goals from Marcus Thuram and one goal and two assists from Alassane Plea in a 4-1 win over Union Berlin to start the day.

Dortmund also needs a win to keep pace with presumed champions Bayern Munich, which has a 10-point lead entering Sunday.

[ Bundesliga: Live scores | Saturday roundup | Bayern blowout  ] 

Bottom-dwelling Paderborn has been playing much better but remains nine points back of safety.

Matchweek 29 in the Bundesliga will again see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

Schedule

  • Gladbach 4-1 Union Berlin — RECAP, VIDEO
  • Paderborn v. Borussia Dortmund — Noon ET

How to Watch the Bundesliga

  • When: Friday, May 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS2
  • Stream LiveVia Fox Soccer
  • USMNT or eligible players in action: Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund), Julian Ryerson (Union)

You can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

[ MORE: Takeaways from Week 28 of the Bundesliga ]