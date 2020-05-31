Alassane Plea set up Marcus Thuram for his ninth and 10th goals of the season before scoring one of his own as Borussia Monchengladbach moved third with a 4-1 win over Union Berlin on Sunday.
Florian Neuhaus also scored for Gladbach, whose 56 points defy Bayer Leverkusen on goal differential.
Sebastian Andersson scored his 12th goal of the season just after halftime to halve Union’s deficit, but Union finishes the day four points clear of the bottom three with 31 points.
Thuram (10 goals, 8 assists) and Plea (10 goals, 10 assists) exit the day with similar stats in Bundesliga play.
Gladbach avoided an early scare on a Union shot from distance before sending a warning sign through Marcus Thuram.
That was followed by Neuhaus dribbling across traffic to push a shot off the inside that post that bounded across the line for a 17th-minute opener.
Thuram and Plea entered with near-identical league stats before teaming up for Gladbach’s second.
This is a perfectly-weighted cross from Plea for his ninth Bundesliga helper and Thuram’s ninth goal:
Andersson pulled one back for Union with another headed goal off a 50th-minute cross from Marcus Ingvartsen.
Gladbach restored the lead through the same combination that provided its second goal, Plea’s cross coolly slotted by Thuram for his 10th of the season.
Algerian left back Ramy Bensebaini kept up his fine play in crossing to a wide-open Plea for the match’s final marker.
USMNT-eligible back Julian Ryerson played only five minutes, subbing off in the 65th minute with injury.