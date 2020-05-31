Top four contenders Borussia Dortmund look to keep up with victorious Borussia Monchengladbach when it meets relegation-threatened Paderborn as Week 29 in the Bundesliga hits Sunday.
Gladbach got two goals from Marcus Thuram and one goal and two assists from Alassane Plea in a 4-1 win over Union Berlin to start the day.
Dortmund also needs a win to keep pace with presumed champions Bayern Munich, which has a 10-point lead entering Sunday.
Bottom-dwelling Paderborn has been playing much better but remains nine points back of safety.
Matchweek 29 in the Bundesliga will again see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.
Schedule
- Gladbach 4-1 Union Berlin — RECAP, VIDEO
- Paderborn v. Borussia Dortmund — Noon ET
How to Watch the Bundesliga
- When: Friday, May 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS2
- Stream Live: Via Fox Soccer
- USMNT or eligible players in action: Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund), Julian Ryerson (Union)
