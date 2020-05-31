American coach Marsch lauds players after Salzburg wins Austrian Cup

American coach Jesse Marsch has now managed a team to a silverware on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean following Red Bull Salzburg’s Austrian Cup triumph on Saturday.
Marsch’s men beat Lustenau 5-0 in the Austrian Cup Final, celebrating with a social distance-inspired celebration. Dominik Szoboszlai had a goal and an assist in the win, while Hee-chan Hwang posted two assists.
The side’s red-hot start to the season dipped upon return from winter break after Salzburg sold a number of stars including Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), and Marin Pongracic (Wolfsburg).
🗣️ Jesse #Marsch: It feels good to win this trophy. Our boys put so much in during the lockdown. I am very proud of them. We can enjoy this evening and the honour. #RBSALU pic.twitter.com/Qx24qZkDuE
— FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) May 29, 2020
Salzburg is back atop the Austrian Bundesliga after rivals LASK Linz lost six points for team training during the coronavirus pandemic.
Marsch, 46, won the 2015 Supporters’ Shield as New York Red Bulls coach, and was a regular trophy collector as a player with DC United and the Chicago Fire.
His Salzburg side impressed in a challenging Champions League group and the LASK punishment gives Marsch a look at the domestic double. There are 10 matches left in the Austrian Bundesliga season, which runs through July 5.
🇦🇹🏆 Jesse Marsch has his first silverware in Austria, as RB Salzburg take a 5-0 win over SC Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Cup final! pic.twitter.com/lb9yIEXAtP
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 29, 2020