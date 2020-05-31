K-League wrap: Jeonbuk falls, stays first after Ulsan draw

Just three points separate first and seventh after another unpredictable week in South Korean soccer.
An early red card helped send Jeonbuk from the ranks of the unbeaten, but the leaders kept their spot atop the table when Gwangju frustrated Ulsan.
Gangwon 1-0 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
A last-man back foul on Jeong-ho Hong in the 15th-minute put the visitors in a bad place, and Gangwon got all it needed to move into fifth when Mu-yeol Ko nabbed a goal in the 37th.
The goal was set-up by a nice cut and cross from Keyong-jung Kim, who sent Ko a terrific invitation for the match’s lone marker (2:17 of the video below).
Gwangju 1-1 Ulsan Hyundai
This, however, was the surprise result of the weekend.
The hosts entered with three losses to open the season and Ulsan would’ve known a table lead was within its grasp if it could collect all three points.
Ulsan dominated the match with 76 percent possession and a 20-9 advantage in shots, but was behind after a dozen minutes on Wong-sang Eom’s opener. Eom was calm when his clever pass to Felipe Silva ended up back on his path.
A dangerous cross that took a tricky turn for an own goal turned out to be Ulsan’s only route onto the scoreboard, and the 1-1 draw keeps them a point back of Jeonbuk.
Elsewhere
Daegu 1-1 Sangju Sangmu
Busan 0-0 Suwon Samsung Bluewings
FC Seoul 0-1 Seongnam
Incheon United 1-4 Pohang Steelers