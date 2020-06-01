Liverpool and Man United have joined the growing number of clubs and players across the world offering their support to the Black Lives Matter movement in the USA and honoring George Floyd.
Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN last Monday there have been widespread protests across the USA.
A video showed former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than 8 1/2 minutes. Chauvin was arrested last Friday and charged with murder, authorities confirmed.
Over the weekend Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi revealed messages of support on their jerseys, while USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband saying ‘Justice for George’ and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram took a knee after he scored in the Bundesliga.
On Monday Liverpool players posted a photo of their entire squad taking a knee around the center circle at Anfield during a training session with the message Black Lives Matter and Unity is Strength, while Man United star Marcus Rashford released a powerful statement on the widespread protests across the USA.
Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe also posted an image on social media with the caption “police with us, not against us.”
Across the soccer world clubs and players are speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and honoring George Floyd.
Unity is strength #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/jZjQUzapEN
— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 1, 2020
#blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/LSEeQ61YRz
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 1, 2020
— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 1, 2020