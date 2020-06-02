Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

La Liga will return on June 11 and El Clasico’s heated rivals will restart a battle for the top of Spain’s top flight.

The full schedule has been released and is included below as the league builds to a July 19 final day which will feature two battles of current top seven sides.

Catalan clubs face drama at both ends of the table with Barcelona in first and Espanyol in 20th. Between there is mayhem.

[ MORE: Premier League remaining fixtures ]

Barca holds a two-point edge on Real Madrid in its bid for a third-straight La Liga crown and fifth in six seasons. Real will need a slip-up from Quique Setien’s men as there is not a Clasico to be found on the fixture list.

The other two Champions League spots will be hotly-contested with four sides within two points between third and sixth, especially considering the side bringing up the rear is powerful Atletico Madrid (45 points). Sevilla currently sits third with 47 points, with fourth-place Real Sociedad and fifth-place Getafe on 46.

Valencia is also in the picture with 42, and seventh-place will be a Europa League spot should Real Sociedad win the Copa del Rey or rivals Athletic Bilbao (37 points) win it and climb into sixth.

[ Bundesliga: Live scores | Week 29 preview, predictions ]

The bottom half of the table is a relegation picture, even if 11th-place Osasuna counts a nine-point lead on the bottom three of Mallorca (25 points), Leganes (23), and Espanyol (20).

The matches will, of course, be played behind closed doors, though Spanish authorities have hope for fans in the 2020-21 season.

Matchweek 28 will be played from June 12 to June 15 with the full La Liga schedule below, while there are also details on how you can watch on TV in the USA.

La Liga schedule

TV Channels: beIN Sports USA

beIN Sports USA Stream Live : Via beinSports

: Via beinSports When: From June 11 to July 17

June 11

Sevilla v. Real Betis

June 12

Granada v. Getafe

Valencia v. Levante

June 13

Espanyol v. Alaves

Celta Vigo v. Villarreal

Leganes v. Valladolid

Mallorca v. Barcelona

June 14

Athletic Bilbao v. Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid v. Eibar

Real Sociedad v. Osasuna

June 15

Levante v. Sevilla

Real Betis v. Granada

June 16

Getafe v. Espanyol

Villarreal v. Mallorca

Barcelona v. Leganes

June 17

Valladolid v. Celta Vigo

Eibar v. Athletic Bilbao

Osasuna v. Atletico Madrid

June 18

Alaves v. Real Sociedad

Real Madrid v. Valencia

June 21

Mallorca v. Leganes

Athletic Bilbao v. Real Betis

Granada v. Villarreal

Sevilla v. Barcelona

Getafe v. Eibar

Atletico Madrid v. Valladolid

Real Sociedad v. Real Madrid

Valencia v. Osasuna

Espanyol v. Levante

Celta Vigo v. Alaves

June 24

Real Betis v. Espanyol

Villarreal v. Sevilla

Real Madrid v. Mallorca

Valladolid v. Getafe

Alaves v. Osasuna

Real Sociedad v. Celta Vigo

Eibar v. Valencia

Barcelona v. Athletic Bilbao

Leganes v. Granada

Levante v. Atletico Madrid

June 28

Levante v. Real Betis

Osasuna v. Leganes

Celta Vigo v. Barcelona

Villarreal v. Valencia

Athletic Bilbao v. Mallorca

Granada v. Eibar

Atletico Madrid v. Alaves

Espanyol v. Real Madrid

Sevilla v. Valladolid

Getafe v. Real Sociedad

July 1

Mallorca v. Celta Vigo

Leganes v. Sevilla

Alaves v. Granada

Valladolid v. Levante

Real Sociedad v. Espanyol

Real Betis v. Villarreal

Valencia v. Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid v. Getafe

Eibar v. Osasuna

Barcelona v. Atletico Madrid

July 5

Athletic Bilbao v. Real Madrid

Villarreal v. Barcelona

Osasuna v. Getafe

Celta Vigo v. Real Betis

Levante v. Real Sociedad

Sevilla v. Eibar

Atletico Madrid v. Mallorca

Granada v. Valencia

Valladolid v. Alaves

Espanyol v. Leganes

July 8

Getafe v. Villarreal

Athletic Bilbao v. Sevilla

Mallorca v. Levante

Real Madrid v. Alaves

Celta Vigo v. Atletico Madrid

Eibar v. Leganes

Real Sociedad v. Granada

Barcelona v. Espanyol

Valencia v. Valladolid

Real Betis v. Osasuna

July 12

Granada v. Real Madrid

Sevilla v. Mallorca

Villarreal v. Real Sociedad

Espanyol v. Eibar

Alaves v. Getafe

Valladolid v. Barcelona

Atletico Madrid v. Real Betis

Levante v. Athletic Bilbao

Leganes v. Valencia

Osasuna v. Celta Vigo

July 15

Barcelona v. Osasuna

Mallorca v. Granada

Celta Vigo v. Levante

Real Sociedad v. Sevilla

Real Betis v. Alaves

Valencia v. Espanyol

Getafe v. Atletico Madrid

Eibar v. Valladolid

Real Madrid v. Villarreal

Athletic Bilbao v. Leganes

July 19

Osasuna v. Mallorca

Atletico Madrid v. Real Sociedad

Villarreal v. Eibar

Levante v. Getafe

Granada v. Athletic Bilbao

Espanyol v. Celta Vigo

Alaves v. Barcelona

Valladolid v. Real Betis

Leganes v. Real Madrid

Sevilla v. Valencia

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Barcelona 27 18 4 5 63 31 32 13-1-0 5-3-5 58 Real Madrid 27 16 8 3 49 19 30 9-4-0 7-4-3 56 Sevilla 27 13 8 6 39 29 10 6-5-2 7-3-4 47 Real Sociedad 27 14 4 9 45 33 12 8-2-3 6-2-6 46 Getafe 27 13 7 7 37 25 12 7-4-3 6-3-4 46 Atlético Madrid 27 11 12 4 31 21 10 8-5-1 3-7-3 45 València 27 11 9 7 38 39 -1 8-6-0 3-3-7 42 Villarreal 27 11 5 11 44 38 6 6-4-3 5-1-8 38 Granada 27 11 5 11 33 32 1 8-2-3 3-3-8 38 Athletic Club 27 9 10 8 29 23 6 7-3-3 2-7-5 37 Osasuna 27 8 10 9 34 38 -4 5-5-4 3-5-5 34 Betis 27 8 9 10 38 43 -5 7-3-4 1-6-6 33 Levante 27 10 3 14 32 40 -8 7-3-3 3-0-11 33 Alavés 27 8 8 11 29 37 -8 6-5-3 2-3-8 32 Valladolid 27 6 11 10 23 33 -10 3-7-3 3-4-7 29 Eibar 27 7 6 14 27 41 -14 6-1-7 1-5-7 27 Celta Vigo 27 5 11 11 22 34 -12 4-5-4 1-6-7 26 Mallorca 27 7 4 16 28 44 -16 6-2-6 1-2-10 25 Leganés 27 5 8 14 21 39 -18 4-3-7 1-5-7 23 Espanyol 27 4 8 15 23 46 -23 1-5-7 3-3-8 20

Follow @NicholasMendola