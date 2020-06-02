Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The protests in the United States have inspired anti-racism statements from around the world, including all gestures from all 20 Premier League clubs and many players and managers.

There have been ongoing protests and horrible violence in the U.S. since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air in Minnesota.

Newcastle United’s American defender DeAndre Yedlin issued an emotional thread (below) as one of a great deal of players to express hopes for change and solidarity, while Schalke’s Weston McKennie explained his wearing a black armband reading “Justice For George” in the Bundesliga this weekend.

From Ancelotti to Zaha, Antonio to Yedlin, Arsenal to Wolves, we’ve collected many of their sentiments below in what we hope serves as universal disdain for racial prejudice.

Some players like Leicester City’s Wes Morgan and even entire clubs (Arsenal) changed their online identity photos to reflect these troubled times.

A couple days after George Floyd’s death, my grandfather texted me and told me he’s glad that I am not living in the U.S. right now because he would fear for my life as a young black man. As days have passed, this text from my grandfather has not been able to leave my mind. — DeAndre Yedlin (@yedlinny) June 2, 2020

BLACK LIVES MATTER 🖤 pic.twitter.com/49ZiCq1LTW — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) June 2, 2020

As a player of a club in a community so diverse with culture, players, staff & fans, it's on all of us to speak up about those that look to keep us separated rather than united. I'm no politician but I know we must all play our part to help fight this evil #BlackLivesMatter ❤️💙 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) June 1, 2020

There is No Place for Racism

Not in Football, Not in the World.

Together we must make a difference. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/H0ryPkXo78 — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) June 2, 2020

“Assim, em tudo, façam aos outros o que vocês querem que eles façam a vocês; pois esta é a Lei e os Profetas.” Mateus 7:12 #blackouttuesday #weareallGodscreatures — Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) June 2, 2020

All PL clubs issued messages of solidarity, many using the Black Lives Matter hashtag and making no bones about where they stand.

And we’ll start with a longtime PL club currently in the Championship, who blasted a season ticket holder’s rejection of their unifying Tweet.

You won’t be missed. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 2, 2020

We stand against racism. We stand side by side with our black community. We stand with our black players of the past, present and future. We celebrate diversity. We belong together. pic.twitter.com/udCfuZzxgU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 2, 2020

The entire squad knelt in Anfield's centre circle ahead of today's training session in a powerful show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Unity is strength: https://t.co/2BN18U4jIY pic.twitter.com/oVE5RgNMmh — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 1, 2020

We stand together in solidarity with our friends in America and around the world. We are donating to two anti-discrimination charities to support their continued work to educate against racism. pic.twitter.com/0NHQWCn8NH — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 2, 2020

At this club, we have the motto that together, anything is possible. And now more than ever, that ethos is needed across the globe. We’re supporting #BlackLivesMatter and encourage our supporters to do the same. pic.twitter.com/2uX1fTU8KQ — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) June 2, 2020

.@cesarazpi has told us what message the Chelsea players want to get across to accompany their collective action at Cobham today… https://t.co/cSBSg9Rwvt — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2020

We are united against racism. pic.twitter.com/gRz7qpWlGl — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 2, 2020

We are proud of south London, our heritage, and our richly diverse community.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/787Q7rJ7ZO — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) June 2, 2020

Aston Villa Football Club stands for equality and fairness. We join together in the fight against racism and any form of discrimination.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/gZ52Gp1tCm — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 2, 2020

Together we are stronger. pic.twitter.com/KFkCxmznVH — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 2, 2020

💙 #BHAFC will not be posting across our social channels from 12 noon until 12 midnight to show our support for #BlackOutTuesday. pic.twitter.com/MRZFcHRljv — Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) June 2, 2020

Here are some other clubs and players worldwide to have noticed what’s happening in the United States.

As a club open to all since 1888, #CelticFC stands firmly against all forms of prejudice. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/1hgQGsgi72 — Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) June 2, 2020

Enough is enough! Justice for George Floyd 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5tTvEw47Wr — Álvaro González (@AlvaroGonzalez_) June 1, 2020

Change is coming. Enough is enough. ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/a9Am1WwdRg — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) June 2, 2020

It’s not too late to show up to the conversation. I’m glad you’re here. Thank you 🙏🏽✊🏽 https://t.co/cVhpvIoUez — Justin Morrow (@justmorrow) June 1, 2020

