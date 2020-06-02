La Liga will return on June 11 and El Clasico’s heated rivals will restart a battle for the top of Spain’s top flight.
The full schedule has been released and is included below as the league builds to a July 19 final day which will feature two battles of current top seven sides.
Catalan clubs face drama at both ends of the table with Barcelona in first and Espanyol in 20th. Between there is mayhem.
Barca holds a two-point edge on Real Madrid in its bid for a third-straight La Liga crown and fifth in six seasons. Real will need a slip-up from Quique Setien’s men as there is not a Clasico to be found on the fixture list.
The other two Champions League spots will be hotly-contested with four sides within two points between third and sixth, especially considering the side bringing up the rear is powerful Atletico Madrid (45 points). Sevilla currently sits third with 47 points, with fourth-place Real Sociedad and fifth-place Getafe on 46.
Valencia is also in the picture with 42, and seventh-place will be a Europa League spot should Real Sociedad win the Copa del Rey or rivals Athletic Bilbao (37 points) win it and climb into sixth.
The bottom half of the table is a relegation picture, even if 11th-place Osasuna counts a nine-point lead on the bottom three of Mallorca (25 points), Leganes (23), and Espanyol (20).
The matches will, of course, be played behind closed doors, though Spanish authorities have hope for fans in the 2020-21 season.
Matchweek 28 will be played from June 12 to June 15 with the full La Liga schedule below, while there are also details on how you can watch on TV in the USA.
La Liga schedule
- TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
- Stream Live: Via beinSports
- When: From June 11 to July 17
June 11
Sevilla v. Real Betis
June 12
Granada v. Getafe
Valencia v. Levante
June 13
Espanyol v. Alaves
Celta Vigo v. Villarreal
Leganes v. Valladolid
Mallorca v. Barcelona
June 14
Athletic Bilbao v. Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid v. Eibar
Real Sociedad v. Osasuna
June 15
Levante v. Sevilla
Real Betis v. Granada
June 16
Getafe v. Espanyol
Villarreal v. Mallorca
Barcelona v. Leganes
June 17
Valladolid v. Celta Vigo
Eibar v. Athletic Bilbao
Osasuna v. Atletico Madrid
June 18
Alaves v. Real Sociedad
Real Madrid v. Valencia
June 21
Mallorca v. Leganes
Athletic Bilbao v. Real Betis
Granada v. Villarreal
Sevilla v. Barcelona
Getafe v. Eibar
Atletico Madrid v. Valladolid
Real Sociedad v. Real Madrid
Valencia v. Osasuna
Espanyol v. Levante
Celta Vigo v. Alaves
June 24
Real Betis v. Espanyol
Villarreal v. Sevilla
Real Madrid v. Mallorca
Valladolid v. Getafe
Alaves v. Osasuna
Real Sociedad v. Celta Vigo
Eibar v. Valencia
Barcelona v. Athletic Bilbao
Leganes v. Granada
Levante v. Atletico Madrid
June 28
Levante v. Real Betis
Osasuna v. Leganes
Celta Vigo v. Barcelona
Villarreal v. Valencia
Athletic Bilbao v. Mallorca
Granada v. Eibar
Atletico Madrid v. Alaves
Espanyol v. Real Madrid
Sevilla v. Valladolid
Getafe v. Real Sociedad
July 1
Mallorca v. Celta Vigo
Leganes v. Sevilla
Alaves v. Granada
Valladolid v. Levante
Real Sociedad v. Espanyol
Real Betis v. Villarreal
Valencia v. Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid v. Getafe
Eibar v. Osasuna
Barcelona v. Atletico Madrid
July 5
Athletic Bilbao v. Real Madrid
Villarreal v. Barcelona
Osasuna v. Getafe
Celta Vigo v. Real Betis
Levante v. Real Sociedad
Sevilla v. Eibar
Atletico Madrid v. Mallorca
Granada v. Valencia
Valladolid v. Alaves
Espanyol v. Leganes
July 8
Getafe v. Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao v. Sevilla
Mallorca v. Levante
Real Madrid v. Alaves
Celta Vigo v. Atletico Madrid
Eibar v. Leganes
Real Sociedad v. Granada
Barcelona v. Espanyol
Valencia v. Valladolid
Real Betis v. Osasuna
July 12
Granada v. Real Madrid
Sevilla v. Mallorca
Villarreal v. Real Sociedad
Espanyol v. Eibar
Alaves v. Getafe
Valladolid v. Barcelona
Atletico Madrid v. Real Betis
Levante v. Athletic Bilbao
Leganes v. Valencia
Osasuna v. Celta Vigo
July 15
Barcelona v. Osasuna
Mallorca v. Granada
Celta Vigo v. Levante
Real Sociedad v. Sevilla
Real Betis v. Alaves
Valencia v. Espanyol
Getafe v. Atletico Madrid
Eibar v. Valladolid
Real Madrid v. Villarreal
Athletic Bilbao v. Leganes
July 19
Osasuna v. Mallorca
Atletico Madrid v. Real Sociedad
Villarreal v. Eibar
Levante v. Getafe
Granada v. Athletic Bilbao
Espanyol v. Celta Vigo
Alaves v. Barcelona
Valladolid v. Real Betis
Leganes v. Real Madrid
Sevilla v. Valencia
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
| Barcelona
|27
|18
|4
|5
|63
|31
|32
|13-1-0
|5-3-5
|58
| Real Madrid
|27
|16
|8
|3
|49
|19
|30
|9-4-0
|7-4-3
|56
| Sevilla
|27
|13
|8
|6
|39
|29
|10
|6-5-2
|7-3-4
|47
| Real Sociedad
|27
|14
|4
|9
|45
|33
|12
|8-2-3
|6-2-6
|46
| Getafe
|27
|13
|7
|7
|37
|25
|12
|7-4-3
|6-3-4
|46
| Atlético Madrid
|27
|11
|12
|4
|31
|21
|10
|8-5-1
|3-7-3
|45
| València
|27
|11
|9
|7
|38
|39
|-1
|8-6-0
|3-3-7
|42
| Villarreal
|27
|11
|5
|11
|44
|38
|6
|6-4-3
|5-1-8
|38
| Granada
|27
|11
|5
|11
|33
|32
|1
|8-2-3
|3-3-8
|38
| Athletic Club
|27
|9
|10
|8
|29
|23
|6
|7-3-3
|2-7-5
|37
| Osasuna
|27
|8
|10
|9
|34
|38
|-4
|5-5-4
|3-5-5
|34
| Betis
|27
|8
|9
|10
|38
|43
|-5
|7-3-4
|1-6-6
|33
| Levante
|27
|10
|3
|14
|32
|40
|-8
|7-3-3
|3-0-11
|33
| Alavés
|27
|8
|8
|11
|29
|37
|-8
|6-5-3
|2-3-8
|32
| Valladolid
|27
|6
|11
|10
|23
|33
|-10
|3-7-3
|3-4-7
|29
| Eibar
|27
|7
|6
|14
|27
|41
|-14
|6-1-7
|1-5-7
|27
| Celta Vigo
|27
|5
|11
|11
|22
|34
|-12
|4-5-4
|1-6-7
|26
| Mallorca
|27
|7
|4
|16
|28
|44
|-16
|6-2-6
|1-2-10
|25
| Leganés
|27
|5
|8
|14
|21
|39
|-18
|4-3-7
|1-5-7
|23
| Espanyol
|27
|4
|8
|15
|23
|46
|-23
|1-5-7
|3-3-8
|20