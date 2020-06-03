Burnley season restart preview

With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they are at ahead of the final nine weeks of the season as Burnley are up next.
Focusing on Sean Dyche’s Burnley, they have recovered superbly in the second half of the season with big wins Man United and Leicester, while drawing against Arsenal and Spurs before the suspension. The Clarets are back to being a nuisance and have a chance of European qualification.
Let’s take a closer look at all things Burnley when it comes to the season restart.
Outlook: Battling Burnley are back to their best (try and say that 10 times fast…) as they’ve had a great second half of the season. They are tough to beat again, defensively solid and have a host of attacking options who are stepping up at different times. From Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes spearheading their attack to Dwight McNeil developing into one of the best young wingers in the PL, they are direct and when they play to their strengths they are very tough to stop. Before the suspension they were seven games unbeaten and are well in with a shout of a top 10 finish. After a slow start, that would be a great season for the Clarets.
Tactical analysis: Everyone knows what to expect from Burnley and after losing their way a little last season, they are now back on track. From a tactical point of view it has been intriguing to see McNeil’s evolution at left wing, as his crosses into the box and deliveries from set pieces cause havoc. With Wood and Barnes, plus their towering center backs, crashing towards goal, Burnley whip in delicious crosses from wide areas and work on getting the ball wide as quickly as possible, then filling the box.
Possible XI (4-4-2)
—– Pope —–
— Lowton — Mee — Tarkowski — Taylor —
— Hendrick — Westwood — Cork — McNeil —
— Wood — Barnes —
Remaining schedule:
Home: Watford, Sheffield United, Wolves, Brighton
Away: Man City, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Liverpool, Norwich
Predicted finish: With their remaining schedule, you can see them winning another four or five games and that would probably mean a seventh or eighth place finish. At the very least they will finish in the top 10 and that is a magnificent achievement for Dyche who has one of the smallest budgets to work with in the Premier League year in, year out.