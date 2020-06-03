McKennie joined by PL, USMNT, Bundesliga, NBA players in protest video

Weston McKennie has released a startling and star-studded video of soccer stars from around the world decrying police officers.
“To the cops out there that continue to abuse their power, the world is watching now,” McKennie says at the start of the video. “Enough is enough.”
The video of players repeating “Enough is enough” is interspersed with video of police officers in physical altercations with black men, and begins with McKennie.
A series of soccer players from Clint Dempsey and Christian Pulisic to Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies are joined by a pair of NBA players, two player agents (one a former USMNT player), and McKennie’s father John, a firefighter.
There have been ongoing protests and horrible violence in the U.S. since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air in Minnesota.
Newcastle United’s American defender DeAndre Yedlin issued an emotional thread (below) as one of a great deal of players to express hopes for change and solidarity, while Schalke’s Weston McKennie explained his wearing a black armband reading “Justice For George” in the Bundesliga this weekend.
USWNT star Mallory Pugh is also in the video, along with Cristiano Felicio of the Chicago Bulls and Larry Nance Jr. from the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Weston McKennie – Schalke
Michael Bradley – Toronto FC
Tyler Adams – RB Leipzig, USMNT
Jozy Altidore – Toronto FC, USMNT
Christian Pulisic – Chelsea, USMNT
Clint Dempsey – ex-USMNT
Naldo – ex-Bremen, Wolfsburg, Schalke
DeAndre Yedlin – USMNT, Newcastle
Mallory Pugh – USWNT
Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea
Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich, Canada
DaMarcus Beasley – retired USMNT
Omar Mascarell – Schalke
Salomon Kalou – Hertha Berlin
Cristiano Felicio – Chicago Bulls
Nick Mayhugh – USMNT Paralympian
Danny Williams – USMNT, Pafos
Jonathan Lewis – Colorado Rapids
Kellyn Acosta – Colorado Rapids
Chris Richards – Bayern Munich
Zack Steffen – USMNT, Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan from Man City
Jonjoe Kenny – Schalke, on loan from Everton
Giovanni Reyna – Borussia Dortmund
Josh Sargent – Werder Bremen
Reggie Cannon – FC Dallas
Nick Taitague – Schalke
Sean Johnson – NYCFC
Timothy Weah – PSG
Thilo Kehrer – PSG
Rabbi Matondo – Schalke
Cory Gibbs – ex-USMNT
Larry Nance Jr – NBA
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ✊🏾✊🏾
The time is NOW!! Not just for justice or change, but a SOLUTION!!! It has been going on way too long. This has been overlooked and belittled way too often! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!! pic.twitter.com/IqM18XjTga
— Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) June 3, 2020