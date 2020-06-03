There is live Bundesliga action on Wednesday, as Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt is a massive clash at the bottom of the table and here is how you can follow and watch all the action live on TV and online in the USA.
For USMNT fans, young USA striker Josh Sargent will be in action for Bremen who are unbeaten in three and won away at Schalke last time out to drag Eintracht Frankfurt and others back into the relegation scrap. Werder currently sit in 17th but if they beat Frankfurt they will move level on points with 15th place Mainz.
As for Frankfurt, they won at Wolfsburg last time out and USMNT right back Timmy Chandler is back in the team and scored a late equalizer in their 3-3 draw against Freiburg last Tuesday. There is the potential for a USA-showdown with Sargent and Chandler going head-to-head for a crucial three points.
Below is the schedule for the four Bundesliga games early on Saturday and how you can watch live on TV in the USA and online and follow along via the link above.
Weston McKennie has released a startling and star-studded video of soccer stars from around the world decrying police officers.
“To the cops out there that continue to abuse their power, the world is watching now,” McKennie says at the start of the video. “Enough is enough.”
The video of players repeating “Enough is enough” is interspersed with video of police officers in physical altercations with black men, and begins with McKennie.
A series of soccer players from Clint Dempsey and Christian Pulisic to Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies are joined by a pair of NBA players, two player agents (one a former USMNT player), and McKennie’s father John, a firefighter.
There have been ongoing protests and horrible violence in the U.S. since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air in Minnesota.
Newcastle United’s American defender DeAndre Yedlin issued an emotional thread (below) as one of a great deal of players to express hopes for change and solidarity, while Schalke’s Weston McKennie explained his wearing a black armband reading “Justice For George” in the Bundesliga this weekend.
USWNT star Mallory Pugh is also in the video, along with Cristiano Felicio of the Chicago Bulls and Larry Nance Jr. from the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Weston McKennie – Schalke
Michael Bradley – Toronto FC
Tyler Adams – RB Leipzig, USMNT
Jozy Altidore – Toronto FC, USMNT
Christian Pulisic – Chelsea, USMNT
Clint Dempsey – ex-USMNT
Naldo – ex-Bremen, Wolfsburg, Schalke
DeAndre Yedlin – USMNT, Newcastle
Mallory Pugh – USWNT
Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea
Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich, Canada
DaMarcus Beasley – retired USMNT
Omar Mascarell – Schalke
Salomon Kalou – Hertha Berlin
Cristiano Felicio – Chicago Bulls
Nick Mayhugh – USMNT Paralympian
Danny Williams – USMNT, Pafos
Jonathan Lewis – Colorado Rapids
Kellyn Acosta – Colorado Rapids
Chris Richards – Bayern Munich
Zack Steffen – USMNT, Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan from Man City
Jonjoe Kenny – Schalke, on loan from Everton
Giovanni Reyna – Borussia Dortmund
Josh Sargent – Werder Bremen
Reggie Cannon – FC Dallas
Nick Taitague – Schalke
Sean Johnson – NYCFC
Timothy Weah – PSG
Thilo Kehrer – PSG
Rabbi Matondo – Schalke
Cory Gibbs – ex-USMNT
Larry Nance Jr – NBA
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ✊🏾✊🏾
The time is NOW!! Not just for justice or change, but a SOLUTION!!! It has been going on way too long. This has been overlooked and belittled way too often! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!! pic.twitter.com/IqM18XjTga
Focusing on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, they have been in the top four hunt all season long with their young squad having a three-point lead over fifth-place Man United. An attacking, free-scoring team, Chelsea are fun to watch but defensively they need to improve if they’re going to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.
Let’s take a closer look at all things Chelsea when it comes to the season restart.
Outlook: This has been a topsy-turvy season for Chelsea but overall it has been better than anybody expected. Frank Lampard has done well in his first season as a Premier League manager and the development of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James has been very positive. But with such a young team (in part due to their transfer ban which is now over) there have been inconsistencies and Chelsea had struggled midseason and into the second half of the campaign. With a clutch of clubs breathing down their neck, fourth-place Chelsea have to improve defensively if they’re going to finish in the top four. If they can finish in the top four and reach the FA Cup final, plus put up a good fight in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Bayern Munich, that will have been a very good season for Lampard’s youngsters.
Tactical analysis: Early in the season Chelsea were scoring goals for fun and Abraham in particular was a goalscoring machine. His goals have dried up and Chelsea need players to finish off the chances they create. The way Lampard has them set up means they will create lots of chances and give up plenty of chances to opponents. Chelsea have created 361 chances this season, which is the second-most in the Premier League, behind only Man City (421). That is staggering. Tottenham and Burnley have conceded 40 goals each this season, but Chelsea have let in 39 for the third-worst goals against in the top 10 of the league. Quite simply, they dominate games in each box but have to become more ruthless. If they keep creating this amount of chances and Abraham is fit and refreshed, they will score two or three every game. That said, the experience trio of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud proved before the suspension they can step in and help get Chelsea over the line. They may need to play more often at the business end of the season to get the job done.
Possible XI (4-3-3)
—– Kepa —–
— James — Azpilicueta — Rudiger — Alonso —
— Jorginho — Kante — Kovacic —
— Willian — Abraham — Pulisic —
Remaining schedule:
Home: Man City, Watford, Norwich, Wolves
Away: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Sheffield United, Liverpool
Predicted finish: On paper, Lampard’s side have a lot of easy games with Watford, Norwich, Aston Villa and West Ham all still to play. Those four teams are embroiled in the relegation battle but is now a good time to play them? Probably not. Despite Chelsea having the likes of Christian Pulisic and Abraham now fully fit, it remains to be seen if N’Golo Kante will return to action given his safety concerns about playing. If Kante doesn’t return to the Chelsea midfield, it will have a huge impact on them finishing in the top four. The suspension will have given this young Chelsea side time to rest and if they emulate their play at the start of the season they will finish in the top four. That said, teams now seem to have figured them out defensively and if I had to bet now, I’d say Man United will finish above them and in fourth place.
Per the reports, Kokcu is valued at around $30 million by Feyenoord. The 19-year-old midfielder has made a huge impact in the Dutch Eredivisie and his clever play in central midfield has caught the eye of many of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Arsenal consistently linked with Kokcu.
The young Turkish international is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League and even though Arsenal aren’t exactly rolling in cash right now, this move makes sense for Mikel Arteta. He wants young, hungry players who are good on the ball in midfield and can help keep the ball and maintain a high-press.
With Dani Ceballos set to go back to Real Madrid when his loan ends and neither Matteo Guendouzi or Lucas Torreia favorites under Arteta, it seems like there’s a slot for a tenacious, creative central midfield who is more comfortable attacking than Granit Xhaka.
Kokcu has all of the technical ability to flourish in Arteta’s kind of system and now it is all about whether or not Arsenal have the cash to do the deal. With David Luiz potentially leaving in the coming weeks, plus the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette also seemingly on their way out, there could be plenty of big earners off the wage bill.
When you look at Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock breaking into the Arsenal team as regulars, the Gunners will trust in young talents going forward and Kokcu is one of the best in the Dutch game.
Switching from Arsenal to Tottenham in north London, a report from the Daily Star suggests that Matias Vecino has been offer to Jose Mourinho by Inter Milan.
Per the reports, other Premier League clubs are interested in Vecino with Everton and Arsenal mentioned but Tottenham’s need for a box-to-box central midfielder is far greater.
Vecino, 28, is said to be available for $22.6 million this summer and given the fact that Daniel Levy is unlikely to allow much money to be spent on new signings, this deal could work. The Uruguayan international has spoken positively about a move to England in the past and was reportedly almost part of the deal which saw Christian Eriksen move from Spurs to Inter in January.
Tottenham seem to be on the hunt for a new central midfielder.
With Harry Winks and Eric Dier not really working out in central midfield, Mourinho needs another player willing to roll his sleeves up and do the dirty work in the engine room. Moussa Sissoko is back fit but isn’t a true holding midfielder and Dier will likely play at center back for the foreseeable future.
That leaves a hole in midfield and with Tottenham also linked with a move for Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, they want a powerful, combative player to help break down opponents and launch counter attacks with their impressive forward line.
Focusing on Sean Dyche’s Burnley, they have recovered superbly in the second half of the season with big wins Man United and Leicester, while drawing against Arsenal and Spurs before the suspension. The Clarets are back to being a nuisance and have a chance of European qualification.
Let’s take a closer look at all things Burnley when it comes to the season restart.
Outlook: Battling Burnley are back to their best (try and say that 10 times fast…) as they’ve had a great second half of the season. They are tough to beat again, defensively solid and have a host of attacking options who are stepping up at different times. From Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes spearheading their attack to Dwight McNeil developing into one of the best young wingers in the PL, they are direct and when they play to their strengths they are very tough to stop. Before the suspension they were seven games unbeaten and are well in with a shout of a top 10 finish. After a slow start, that would be a great season for the Clarets.
Tactical analysis: Everyone knows what to expect from Burnley and after losing their way a little last season, they are now back on track. From a tactical point of view it has been intriguing to see McNeil’s evolution at left wing, as his crosses into the box and deliveries from set pieces cause havoc. With Wood and Barnes, plus their towering center backs, crashing towards goal, Burnley whip in delicious crosses from wide areas and work on getting the ball wide as quickly as possible, then filling the box.
Possible XI (4-4-2)
—– Pope —–
— Lowton — Mee — Tarkowski — Taylor —
— Hendrick — Westwood — Cork — McNeil —
— Wood — Barnes —
Remaining schedule:
Home: Watford, Sheffield United, Wolves, Brighton
Away: Man City, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Liverpool, Norwich
Predicted finish: With their remaining schedule, you can see them winning another four or five games and that would probably mean a seventh or eighth place finish. At the very least they will finish in the top 10 and that is a magnificent achievement for Dyche who has one of the smallest budgets to work with in the Premier League year in, year out.