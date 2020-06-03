MLS will return in 2020 as the players have agreed with the league to make changes to the CBA which clears the way for a tournament in Orlando this summer.
The Major League Soccer Players’ Association (MLSPA) announced that players have agreed to the new CBA through the 2025 season.
Earlier this week there were reports that MLS owners could force a lockout if players didn’t agree to their requests, as wage cuts were discussed, and a force majeure clause was the main sticking point in negotiations.
It is now expected that all 26 MLS teams will return to play in July with a tournament hosted in Orlando under strict safety protocols fo players and staff.
Below is the statement in full from the MLSPA on the agreement.
“MLS Players today ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, which will run through the 2025 season. Today’s vote also finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season and provides Players with certainty for the months ahead. It allows our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love.”
“However, we recognize that we are all moving forward – as Players, as fans, as societies, as a world – into a future that looks much different than the one we envisioned a few months ago. There are problems we face collectively that are both more urgent, and more important, than competing on the field. We are grieving, we are fed up, we expect change, and we expect action. This change won’t come on the field, but it will come partly through the force and determination of all who seek justice and equality. We hope our return to the field will allow fans a momentary release and a semblance of normalcy. We are committed as a group to doing all that we can – both as leaders in our sport as well as leaders in our communities – to help carry our countries, our communities, our league, and our sport forward.
“Navigating the challenges of the past several months would not have been possible without the incredible dedication and leadership shown by our Executive Board and Bargaining Committee. Finally, none of what we do as Players would be possible without our Supporters Groups and fans, and we thank them for their continued support and solidarity.”