Following the latest batch of tests on players and club staff the Premier League have revealed that there was one positive result out of 1,197 COVID-19 tests taken on Monday and Tuesday.
That one positive test is up from zero in the last round of testing, and Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the individual that tested positive was one of their players or staff.
With the fifth round of testing now completed in the Premier League, a total of 5,079 COVID-19 tests have now been carried out with 13 positive results.
All players and staff at Premier League clubs will be tested twice a week during the strict return to training protocols put in place, as full contact training is now up and running and a restart date of June 17 has been set.
Here is the statement from the Premier League in full on the one positive result:
The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, 1197 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive.
The individual who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.
The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.
Round 1: 17-18 May – 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs.
Round 2: 19-22 May – 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.
Round 3: 25-26 May – 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs.
Round 4: 28-29 May – 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive.
Round 5: 1-2 June – 1,197 tested, with one testing positive.