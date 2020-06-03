More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United via Getty Images

Premier League social media wrap: Antonio, Pereira urge unity

By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT
The Premier League’s social media world was again focused on activism on Wednesday.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio’s mind is understandably still on the racial issues which have gripped the world in a particularly strong way the past nine days.

A day after all 20 Premier League clubs and a large number of players and coaches spoke out against racism, Antonio wants to make sure that people don’t think one day of speaking up is enough to change a historical struggle.

He’ll appreciate another statement from Leicester City’s squad.

The Foxes gather center circle to take a knee, with Ricardo Pereira saying “humanity coms first” and echoing Weston McKennie’s “Enough is enough” video.

A huge number of Premier League players have donated shirts for a raffle to raise funds for the National Health Services’ charities as part of their #PlayersTogether campaign.

It’s a challenge to find more Premier League stars that have not posted about #ShirtsForHeroes than those that have, so we’ll choose should-be PFA Player of the Year midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

It must’ve been chilly in Manchester.

Odion Ighalo is clearly happy to be back with United through January after it looked like the Nigerian striker was going back to Shanghai Shenhua.

But, man, both Ighalo and Luke Shaw in the wool hats/toques/skullies/whatever you want to call them.

Christian Benteke was none-too-pleased with the hassle he got from teammate Jordan Ayew at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Belgian striker’s words were in jest, no doubt, after Palace gave him photos of the club’s leading scorer taking advantage of being allowed full contact in practice.

Benteke hasn’t been scoring and will always be judged by his price tag(s), but he’s been better this season as a hold-up man and pest up top. Let’s see if he can lead the Eagles onto something special.

Eintracht nears safety with second-half surge past Bremen

Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt recap
Photo by STUART FRANKLIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT
Andre Silva and Stefan Ilsanker sent Eintracht Frankfurt to Bundesliga safety and sent Werder Bremen crashing to a new reality in a 3-0 at the Weserstadion on Wednesday.

Eintracht’s 35 points put it eight points clear of the bottom three with five matches to play, while Bremen’s three-match unbeaten run ends with it standing three points back of 15th-place Mainz.

Silva has scored 12 goals on loan from AC Milan, eight coming in the Bundesliga and four in the five matches since the league returned from the coronavirus pause.

For Ilsanker, his goals mark his first ever in the Bundesliga over 87 appearances, and first in any competition since scoring for RB Leipzig in the 2015-16 2.Bundesliga season.

The first half was very cagey, with little to report aside from a penalty denied Bremen, who again looked nothing like the side that’s been in the relegation places for so much of the season.

Eintracht thought it’d gone ahead with a Dominik Kohr goal before the hour mark, but either a slight offside or handball by the passer counted against his hopes.

The visitors scored as the clock struck 60:00. Makato Hasebe starts the play and Filip Kostic crossed for Silva to head inside the near post.

Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt responded by putting USMNT striker Josh Sargent in for Davie Selke.

Davy Klaassen wasted a 78th minute counter attack as Bremen showed some desperation and Leonardo Bittencourt hit a wayward attempt a minute later.

Ilsanker made it 2-0 within moments of subbing into the match, a Bas Dost-redirected corner kick landing in his path for a close-range finish. Fellow sub Jonathan de Guzman then spun a free kick around the fray for an emphatic Ilsanker header.

Americans Abroad: Sargent’s half-hour was non-descript. Dost flicked the corner kick before Sargent could head clear. He was eight-of-eight passing on 11 touches and completed his lone long ball. Sargent won 2-of-3 duels and drew a foul. Judging by what we saw from Davie Selke, Sargent could get another turn in the Starting XI versus Wolfsburg.

Timmy Chandler was an unused sub for Eintracht, a little over a week after playing super sub with a match-winning goal.

Crystal Palace season restart preview

Crystal Palace season restart preview
Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they stand ahead of the final nine matches of the season.

Crystal Palace is next.

Let’s take a closer look at all things Eagles when it comes to the season restart.

Outlook: Palace has navigated injuries and a disappointing season from superstar Wilfried Zaha to sit within striking distance, or at least hoping distance, of a place in the Europa League. The journey won’t be easy, with six of nine matches coming against top five hopefuls, but Roy Hodgson’s done a good job at Selhurst Park despite limited contributions from the center forward position.

[ MORE: Ranking every Palace player in 2019-20 ]

Tactical analysis: The club can line up in what looks to be either a 4-1-4-1 or 4-3-3 depending on what Roy Hodgson is asking of his Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, and/or Andros Townsend. Zaha hasn’t lived up to his standards this season but remains the club’s best threat, with Ayew enjoying his most productive season since leaving Ligue 1 in 2015 (or Swansea two seasons ago if you’re being generous).

A lot of of what Palace has done well this year revolves around center midfielder James McArthur and the two men who join him (some combination of Cheikhou Kouyate, Luka Milivojevic and James McCarthy).

Possible XI (4-1-4-1) 

—– Guaita —–

— Ward — Dann — Cahill — Van Aanholt —

—– McCarthy —–

— Ayew — McArthur — Kouyate — Zaha—

—– Benteke—–

McCarthy had played quite well in the three-match streak leading into the pause, and was much, much better in 2020 than he’d been while struggling for starts in the first half of the season. Gary Cahill and Scott Dann have been steady if unspectacular in front of Vincente Guaita, while Van Aanholt’s best days are still elite, if fewer and farther between. Pretty solid side and good work from Hodgson with plenty of injuries to handle over the first 29 matches.

Remaining schedule
Home: Burnley, Chelsea, Manchester United, Spurs
Away: Bournemouth, Liverpool, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Wolves

Predicted finish: The only thing certain is that Palace would have to fall all over itself to finish anywhere near the bottom three, even given a tricky schedule. Really, it depends upon the intensity of the competitors, because Palace is safe from relegation barring something traumatic but needs a number of signature wins to be involved in the top seven fight. And how will the Eagles react if Arsenal and Sheffield United get points from their June 17 matches-in-hand and the Europa League looks more and more an unlikely dream? Tenth seems the place, but anything can happen when eighth may be a Europa League place.

Turkish leaders Trabzonspor hit with European ban

Trabzonspor European ban
Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
Trabzonspor’s outstanding season put it on the verge of a return to European football, but the Turkish Super Lig leaders won’t get to enjoy the spoils of victory.

Trabzonspor has failed to meet the terms of a Financial Fair Play agreement made with UEFA in 2016, according to the BBC, and will miss out on Europe should they qualify in either of the next two seasons.

Trabzonspor is comfortably in the top four, ahead of Istanbul Basaksehir on goal differential and nine points clear of fifth-place Besiktas.

The news is plenty good for Besiktas, Alanyaspor, and Fenerbahce, who all sit within four points of fifth place but another five beyond the top four.

There have been plenty of familiar faces in Trabzonspor’s run to the top of the TSL table, though Daniel Sturridge’s starring role is over. His contract with Trabzonspor was voided after he was banned from football until mid-June and fined nearly $200,000 for providing his brother with “inside information” regarding a possible summer transfer to Sevilla.

Ex-Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth leads the club with 25 goals and long-time Chelsea man John Mikel Obi mans the midfielder. Badou Ndiaye, Ogenyi Onazi, and Joao Pereira are also on the team, and may not have the patience for a year without Europe.

McKennie joined by PL, USMNT, Bundesliga, NBA players in protest video

Soccer players anti-racism
Photo by BERND THISSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
Weston McKennie has released a startling and star-studded video of soccer players from around the world decrying police violence.

“To the cops out there that continue to abuse their power, the world is watching now,” McKennie says at the start of the video. “Enough is enough.”

The video of players repeating “Enough is enough” is interspersed with video of police officers in physical altercations with black men, and begins with McKennie.

A series of soccer players from Clint Dempsey and Christian Pulisic to Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies are joined by a pair of NBA players, two player agents (one a former USMNT player), and McKennie’s father John, a firefighter.

There have been ongoing protests and horrible violence in the U.S. since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air in Minnesota.

Newcastle United’s American defender DeAndre Yedlin issued an emotional thread (below) as one of a great deal of players to express hopes for change and solidarity, while Schalke’s Weston McKennie explained his wearing a black armband reading “Justice For George” in the Bundesliga this weekend.

USWNT star Mallory Pugh is also in the video, along with Cristiano Felicio of the Chicago Bulls and Larry Nance Jr. from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Weston McKennie – Schalke
Michael Bradley – Toronto FC
Tyler Adams – RB Leipzig, USMNT
Jozy Altidore – Toronto FC, USMNT
Christian Pulisic – Chelsea, USMNT
Clint Dempsey – ex-USMNT
Naldo – ex-Bremen, Wolfsburg, Schalke
DeAndre Yedlin – USMNT, Newcastle
Mallory Pugh – USWNT
Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea
Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich, Canada
DaMarcus Beasley – retired USMNT
Omar Mascarell – Schalke
Salomon Kalou – Hertha Berlin
Cristiano Felicio – Chicago Bulls
Nick Mayhugh – USMNT Paralympian
Danny Williams – USMNT, Pafos
Jonathan Lewis – Colorado Rapids
Kellyn Acosta – Colorado Rapids
Chris Richards – Bayern Munich
Zack Steffen – USMNT, Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan from Man City
Jonjoe Kenny – Schalke, on loan from Everton
Giovanni Reyna – Borussia Dortmund
Josh Sargent – Werder Bremen
Reggie Cannon – FC Dallas
Nick Taitague – Schalke
Sean Johnson – NYCFC
Timothy Weah – PSG
Thilo Kehrer – PSG
Rabbi Matondo – Schalke
Cory Gibbs – ex-USMNT
Larry Nance Jr – NBA