Premier League social media wrap: Antonio, Pereira urge unity

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League’s social media world was again focused on activism on Wednesday.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

West Ham forward Michail Antonio’s mind is understandably still on the racial issues which have gripped the world in a particularly strong way the past nine days.

A day after all 20 Premier League clubs and a large number of players and coaches spoke out against racism, Antonio wants to make sure that people don’t think one day of speaking up is enough to change a historical struggle.

Yesterday millions of people showed that we are united & change needs to happen which was amazing but we can’t let the movement stop. As we return to work, raise our families, teach the next generation, we need to make sure racism is stamped out for good. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/HFZ0RAIdbB — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) June 3, 2020

He’ll appreciate another statement from Leicester City’s squad.

The Foxes gather center circle to take a knee, with Ricardo Pereira saying “humanity coms first” and echoing Weston McKennie’s “Enough is enough” video.

Enough is enough.

Humanity comes first !

We are with you pic.twitter.com/eGtajjIvge — Ricardo Pereira (@ricbpereira) June 3, 2020

A huge number of Premier League players have donated shirts for a raffle to raise funds for the National Health Services’ charities as part of their #PlayersTogether campaign.

It’s a challenge to find more Premier League stars that have not posted about #ShirtsForHeroes than those that have, so we’ll choose should-be PFA Player of the Year midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

#ShirtsForHeroes #PlayersTogether have donated our shirts to go live in a raffle on @eBay_UK to help raise funds for NHS Charities Together. The raffle is now live at https://t.co/CTFaIk5WEf pic.twitter.com/XLEBj5LdBa — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) June 3, 2020

It must’ve been chilly in Manchester.

Odion Ighalo is clearly happy to be back with United through January after it looked like the Nigerian striker was going back to Shanghai Shenhua.

But, man, both Ighalo and Luke Shaw in the wool hats/toques/skullies/whatever you want to call them.

Christian Benteke was none-too-pleased with the hassle he got from teammate Jordan Ayew at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Belgian striker’s words were in jest, no doubt, after Palace gave him photos of the club’s leading scorer taking advantage of being allowed full contact in practice.

Benteke hasn’t been scoring and will always be judged by his price tag(s), but he’s been better this season as a hold-up man and pest up top. Let’s see if he can lead the Eagles onto something special.