In the latest transfer news Orkun Kokcu has been linked with a move to Arsenal once again, while Matias Vecino could be heading to Tottenham.

According to Dutch outlet VI, it is expected that Arsenal will step up their move for Kokcu in the coming weeks.

Per the reports, Kokcu is valued at around $30 million by Feyenoord. The 19-year-old midfielder has made a huge impact in the Dutch Eredivisie and his clever play in central midfield has caught the eye of many of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Arsenal consistently linked with Kokcu.

The young Turkish international is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League and even though Arsenal aren’t exactly rolling in cash right now, this move makes sense for Mikel Arteta. He wants young, hungry players who are good on the ball in midfield and can help keep the ball and maintain a high-press.

With Dani Ceballos set to go back to Real Madrid when his loan ends and neither Matteo Guendouzi or Lucas Torreia favorites under Arteta, it seems like there’s a slot for a tenacious, creative central midfield who is more comfortable attacking than Granit Xhaka.

Kokcu has all of the technical ability to flourish in Arteta’s kind of system and now it is all about whether or not Arsenal have the cash to do the deal. With David Luiz potentially leaving in the coming weeks, plus the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette also seemingly on their way out, there could be plenty of big earners off the wage bill.

When you look at Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock breaking into the Arsenal team as regulars, the Gunners will trust in young talents going forward and Kokcu is one of the best in the Dutch game.

Switching from Arsenal to Tottenham in north London, a report from the Daily Star suggests that Matias Vecino has been offer to Jose Mourinho by Inter Milan.

Per the reports, other Premier League clubs are interested in Vecino with Everton and Arsenal mentioned but Tottenham’s need for a box-to-box central midfielder is far greater.

Vecino, 28, is said to be available for $22.6 million this summer and given the fact that Daniel Levy is unlikely to allow much money to be spent on new signings, this deal could work. The Uruguayan international has spoken positively about a move to England in the past and was reportedly almost part of the deal which saw Christian Eriksen move from Spurs to Inter in January.

Tottenham seem to be on the hunt for a new central midfielder.

With Harry Winks and Eric Dier not really working out in central midfield, Mourinho needs another player willing to roll his sleeves up and do the dirty work in the engine room. Moussa Sissoko is back fit but isn’t a true holding midfielder and Dier will likely play at center back for the foreseeable future.

That leaves a hole in midfield and with Tottenham also linked with a move for Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, they want a powerful, combative player to help break down opponents and launch counter attacks with their impressive forward line.

