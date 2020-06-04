More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Leicester
Getty Images

Leicester season restart preview

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 4, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they are at ahead of the final nine weeks of the season as Leicester are up next.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Focusing on Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester, they have been in the top four for the majority of the season and looked nailed on to quality fo the UEFA Champions League. An attacking, exciting young team, Leicester are also solid defensively and even though they had a dip in form in midseason, they are still on course for a stunning 2019-20.

[ MORE: Every PL season restart preview ] 

Let’s take a closer look at all things Leicester when it comes to the season restart.

Outlook: Leicester were genuine title contenders until December but then things unravelled. Still, that doesn’t take anything away from the job Brendan Rodgers has done with the Foxes, as they have a young, talented team which could become a genuine top four side for the next few years. Jamie Vardy’s goals have been essential to their fine season but Soyuncu has replaced Harry Maguire effortlessly in defense and Ndidi has been a revelation at holding midfield. The Foxes are lovely to watch and lethal on the counter with Vardy and Maddison the main protagonists. If they can hold onto a top four spot and reach the FA Cup final, that would be a fine season. Four wins from their last 13 Premier League games is a little concerning but it would take an almighty collapse for them not to be in the Champions League next season.

Tactical analysis: Leicester are a solid defensive side and only Liverpool have conceded less goals than them this season. However, they do have attacking prowess as they rank fifth in total shots (405) and fifth in shots on target (154) so far this season. That blend of being solid defensively as well as carrying a real threat through peppering the opponents goal with shots is something teams cannot handle. We all know about their 9-0 thumping of Southampton and quite frankly, the way they play it is a surprise they haven’t won more games by six or more goals. They are relentless with efforts at goal in games and when it clicks it clicks. They’ve already smashed five past Newcastle, four past Aston Villa (twice) and four past West Ham. When the Foxes are hot they are almost unstoppable as a solid defensive unit is backed up by a rampant attack.

Possible XI (4-1-4-1) 

—– Schmeichel —–

— Ricardo — Evans — Soyuncu — Chilwell —

 —– Ndidi —–

— Perez — Maddison — Tielemans — Barnes —

—– Vardy —–

Remaining schedule:
Home: Brighton, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Man United
Away: Watford, Everton, Arsenal, Bournemouth, Tottenham

Predicted finish: They will finish in the top four but don’t expect them to ease over the line. After a fine start to the season they faded quite dramatically in the months before the suspension and Rodgers will be keen to get as many points on the board as soon as possible. I can’t see them dropping out of the top four (they are currently eight points ahead of fifth-place Man United) but I wouldn’t be surprised if it did happen.

Liverpool season restart preview

Liverpool
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 4, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they are at ahead of the final nine weeks of the season as Liverpool are up next.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Focusing on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, they need five more points to seal the Premier League title as their 30-year wait for the English title is almost over. With just one defeat during the 2019-20 season so far, Liverpool have dominated the Premier League and have a 25 point lead over second-place Man City. Liverpool will be crowned the Champions of England soon after the resumption and they are on track to break many records.

[ MORE: Every PL season restart preview ] 

Let’s take a closer look at all things Liverpool when it comes to the season restart.

Outlook: This has been a truly historic season for Liverpool and Klopp. They pushed Man City all the way last season but just came up short but they won the UEFA Champions League. In this very rare instance, the Premier League trophy would mean more to every Liverpool fan than the Champions League title. A supreme defensive unit led by Virgil van Dijk and Alisson perfectly balanced the attacking trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino, surging full backs Alexander-Arnold and Robertson and captain Jordan Henderson has taken his game to a whole new level in midfield. Across the board Liverpool have been sensational as they won the FIFA Club World Cup and are about to be crowned the Premier League champions. The wait is almost over and Klopp has constructed one of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen with their high-pressing, speedy attacking unit complemented by a sturdy backline.

Tactical analysis: One of the most intriguing parts of this Liverpool side is that even though they rely on turnovers and counter attacks to create a lot of chances, they have averaged 63 percent possession this season which Man City only better with 66 percent. In turn, Liverpool have the third-fewest interceptions (266) and fourth-fewest tackles won (258) in the Premier League this season simply because they have the ball so much. That is a change from their previous seasons but since Klopp took charge they have won 2,139 tackles (third-most in the PL) so that shows you that breaking up the play has been key to his philosophy but that clearly hasn’t been the case this season. Liverpool have kept hold of the ball more, their defenders are recycling possession when options aren’t open and they are being more patient. That has been the big change in 2019-20 but they also have the devastating pace of Mane, Firmino and Salah on the counter which remains their main weapon. Tactically, Liverpool have evolved and that is why they’ve been so dominant this season.

Possible XI (4-3-3) 

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Gomez — Van Dijk — Robertson —

— Henderson — Fabinho — Wijnaldum —

—- Mane —- Firmino —- Salah —-

Remaining schedule:
Home: Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Burnley, Chelsea
Away: Everton, Man City, Brighton, Arsenal, Newcastle

Predicted finish: Well, I think we can all answer this question. They will win the Premier League and rightly so. There’s just no way they aren’t going to win the league and even though there will be no fans present in the stadium when they lift the title, every Liverpool fan around the world will be a ball of emotion. Jurgen Klopp promised trophies when he arrived in 2015 and he has duly delivered. It will be intriguing to see if Liverpool can break the records for most wins, points etc. in a season in the final nine games.

Transfer news: Werner to Chelsea; Jade-Jones to Liverpool

Werner
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 4, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Chelsea are said to be closing in on Timo Werner, while Man United and Liverpool have been tracking youngster Ricky Jade-Jones.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

First up, Bild say Chelsea are now the favorites to sign Timo Werner and he could sign for the Blues next week as they will meet his $62 million release clause which expires on June 15. Reports state that Liverpool want Werner but he has chosen to sign for Chelsea instead. This is a massive boost for Chelsea.

Werner, 24, has dazzled at RB Leipzig this season (31 goals and 12 assists in 40 games in all competitions) and is widely expected to leave with Liverpool, Man United and many others clubs across Europe chasing his signature with his release clause relatively low. Per a previous report, Chelsea have center back Antonio Rudiger working hard to convince his close friend, and former Stuttgart teammate, Werner that west London is the place for him.

Chelsea are one of the few clubs who have a healthy transfer budget as they had a transfer ban for a whole year and Frank Lampard has just spent $44 million on one new signing so far, bringing in Hakim Ziyech who will not arrive until later this summer.

Werner is exactly what Chelsea need. They have created so many golden goalscoring opportunities and although Tammy Abraham was putting them away at the start of the season, his form and fitness was a concern in the last few months before the suspension. Chelsea have created 361 chances this season, which is the second-most in the Premier League, behind only Man City (421). That is staggering and if they had a poacher like Werner around, they’d surely be challenging for the title.

Olivier Giroud is their only other forward option and Werner would be perfect to finish off the chances this attack-minded Chelsea team create. Even better for him, he would actually play at Chelsea which may not be the case at Liverpool and Man United given their stacked attacking lineups.

Jade-Jones Liverpool Man United
Getty Images

Switching to Man United and Liverpool, they have both been linked with a move for Peterborough forward Ricky Jade-Jones.

The 17-year-old has been dubbed ‘the next Jamie Vardy’ and our partners at Sky Sports in the UK state that the two Premier League giants, plus Arsenal, are keen on the League One striker.

In recent years Liverpool have worked hard to scour Europe for the best young talents and Jade-Jones is said to have searing pace which has caused opposition defenses plenty of problems. That pace would work in the systems of both Liverpool and Man United and it will be intriguing to watch this situation play out.

Premier League injury update: Which players are fit for restart?

Premier League
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 4, 2020, 12:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019-20 Premier League season will restart on June 17, as ‘Project Restart’ is all systems go and plenty of players are now fit to return as we provide you with an almighty injury update.

Which players will each club be getting back when they expected their season to be over?

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Premier League season was suspended on March 13 with 92 games remaining and several star player such as Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Heung-min Son were due to miss the rest of the season.

[ MORE: Schedule | Reaction ]

Below is a look at the list of players now available for each Premier League club, as they have returned to full fitness and have given their respective clubs a big boost.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

We also provide an injury update on which Premier League players will not be returning as they continue their work back to full fitness.

Arsenal
Fit: Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney, Lucas Torreira
Still out: Calum Chambers (ACL injury)

Aston Villa
Fit: Tom Heaton, John McGinn
Still out: Wesley (ACL injury), Jed Steer (Achilles), Frederic Guilbert (Knee injury)

Bournemouth
Fit: David Brooks, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Arnaut Danjuma
Still out: Aaron Ramsdale (positive COVID-19 test on May 26)

Brighton
Fit: Jose Izquierdo, Steven Alzate
Still out: None

Burnley
Fit: Matthew Lowton, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmunsson
Still out: None

Chelsea
Fit: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Still out: N’Golo Kante (missed training due to compassionate leave)

Crystal Palace
Fit: Patrick van Aanohlt, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins
Still out: None

Everton
Fit: N/A
Still out: Morgan Schneiderlin (Torn meniscus), Cenk Tosun (ACL), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Torn quad)

Leicester City
Fit: N/A
Still out: Ricardo Pereira (Knee ligament surgery), Daniel Amarety (Ankle)

Liverpool
Fit: Alisson
Still out: Nathaniel Clyne (ACL injury), Xherdan Shaqiri (Calf injury)

Man City
Fit: Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane
Still out: None

Man United:
Fit: Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba
Still out:

Newcastle United
Fit: Paul Dummett, Andy Carroll, Ciaran Clark, Martin Dubravka
Still out: N/A

Norwich City
Fit: Onel Hernandez, Timm Klose
Still out: Sam Byram (Hamstring injury)

Sheffield United
Fit: Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset
Still out:

Southampton:
Fit: Nathan Redmond
Still out: None

Tottenham Hotspur:
Fit: Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn
Still out: None

Watford
Fit: N/A
Still out: Gerard Deulofeu (ACL injury), Adrian Mariappa (positive COVID-19 test)

West Ham United:
Fit: Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, Tomas Soucek
Still out: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers:
Fit: Jonny Castro, Morgan Gibbs-White
Still out: None

Tottenham confirm government loan, expect $250 million revenue loss

Tottenham
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 4, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they have been granted a loan of $220 million by the UK government as they expect revenue losses to be over $250 million for the period to June 2021.

Spurs confirmed initial reports from The Athletic about the loan, as the club said they “met the criteria set by the Bank of England for the CCFF” which is “designed to provide short-term loans at commercial rates” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League club also state that the loan is available to companies who have a “strong investment grade rating and make a material contribution to the British economy.”

Chairman of Tottenham, Daniel Levy, called the current situation the toughest in his 20 years at the north London club and explained the reasons behind the government loan.

“We have always run this Club on a self-sustaining commercial basis. I said as early as 18 March that, in all my 20 years at the Club, there have been many hurdles along the way but none of this magnitude – the COVID-19 pandemic has shown itself to be the most serious of them all,” Levy said. “It is imperative that we now all work together – scientists, technologists, the Government and the live events sector – to find a safe way to bring spectators back to sport and entertainment venues. Collectively we have the ability to support the development of new technologies to make this possible and to once again experience the passion of fans at live events.”

Tottenham state the main reason for applying for the loan was due to an expected loss of income from “matchday, conferencing and third party live events such as concerts and other sport.”

The club also confirmed that the loan “will not be used for player acquisitions” and is purely to help them steady their business and help with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic so they can “have financial flexibility and additional working capital during these challenging times.”

With concerts, hospitality tickets and NFL games among the big losses to Tottenham and their revenue in their stunning new stadium, they will have had built in projected profits and revenues in their business model for the next 12 months.

There are no guidelines on when fans could return to Premier League stadiums and that means Tottenham, along with many other clubs, will take a big hit. In the case of Spurs, they have spent a lot of money building one of the best stadiums on the planet to provide a wonderful environment for fans which in-turn would provide plenty of extra revenue.