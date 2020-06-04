With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they are at ahead of the final nine weeks of the season as Leicester are up next.

Focusing on Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester, they have been in the top four for the majority of the season and looked nailed on to quality fo the UEFA Champions League. An attacking, exciting young team, Leicester are also solid defensively and even though they had a dip in form in midseason, they are still on course for a stunning 2019-20.

Let’s take a closer look at all things Leicester when it comes to the season restart.

Outlook: Leicester were genuine title contenders until December but then things unravelled. Still, that doesn’t take anything away from the job Brendan Rodgers has done with the Foxes, as they have a young, talented team which could become a genuine top four side for the next few years. Jamie Vardy’s goals have been essential to their fine season but Soyuncu has replaced Harry Maguire effortlessly in defense and Ndidi has been a revelation at holding midfield. The Foxes are lovely to watch and lethal on the counter with Vardy and Maddison the main protagonists. If they can hold onto a top four spot and reach the FA Cup final, that would be a fine season. Four wins from their last 13 Premier League games is a little concerning but it would take an almighty collapse for them not to be in the Champions League next season.

Tactical analysis: Leicester are a solid defensive side and only Liverpool have conceded less goals than them this season. However, they do have attacking prowess as they rank fifth in total shots (405) and fifth in shots on target (154) so far this season. That blend of being solid defensively as well as carrying a real threat through peppering the opponents goal with shots is something teams cannot handle. We all know about their 9-0 thumping of Southampton and quite frankly, the way they play it is a surprise they haven’t won more games by six or more goals. They are relentless with efforts at goal in games and when it clicks it clicks. They’ve already smashed five past Newcastle, four past Aston Villa (twice) and four past West Ham. When the Foxes are hot they are almost unstoppable as a solid defensive unit is backed up by a rampant attack.

Possible XI (4-1-4-1)

—– Schmeichel —–

— Ricardo — Evans — Soyuncu — Chilwell —

—– Ndidi —–

— Perez — Maddison — Tielemans — Barnes —

—– Vardy —–

Remaining schedule:

Home: Brighton, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Man United

Away: Watford, Everton, Arsenal, Bournemouth, Tottenham

Predicted finish: They will finish in the top four but don’t expect them to ease over the line. After a fine start to the season they faded quite dramatically in the months before the suspension and Rodgers will be keen to get as many points on the board as soon as possible. I can’t see them dropping out of the top four (they are currently eight points ahead of fifth-place Man United) but I wouldn’t be surprised if it did happen.

