Manchester City season restart preview

Let’s take a closer look at all things City when it comes to the season restart.
Outlook: City’s two-year spell as defending champions will end very soon, but Pep Guardiola has reason to believe three pieces of silverware could again arrive at the Etihad Stadium. Leroy Sane is now available again, making a Sane-Aguero-Sterling front line a tantalizing possibility, while Aymeric Laporte is healthy, too. That’s an even bigger deal as City is unbeaten in the seven PL appearances Laporte has made this season (6W-1D).
That’s good news considering City is about to miss out on European competition for two seasons pending an appeal next week.
Tactical analysis: It’s Pep Guardiola, so it’s all about the ball. Man City’s league-leading 66 percent possession rate sees it having made the most passes (18,927) and the most successful passes (16,817) in the PL. Since Guardiola took charge, Manchester City have averaged 68 percent possession, the highest rate in the PL. How good is that? Second-place Liverpool is six percent behind.
Possible XI (4-3-3)
—– Ederson —–
— Walker — Laporte — Fernandinho — Zinchenko —
—– Gundogan —– Rodri — De Bruyne —
—– Sterling—– Aguero —– Sane —–
There’s been a lot of 4-3-3 in City’s 2020 and their forward trident is going to be as venomous as ever. Consider that Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus are having sensational years but will rotate into an attack with Sterling, Aguero, and Sane expected to feature plenty. Rodri may be the straw that stirs the drink, but Kevin De Bruyne’s status as the probably PFA Player of the Year will be one to watch as he approaches the PL single season assist record.
Predicted finish: Second with a bullet. City has six of its remaining 10 matches at home, including intriguing matches with old pal Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and a rematch with soon-to-be champions Liverpool. Don’t be surprised if Pep prioritizes the FA Cup and preparing his team for a (probable) August return of the UEFA Champions League. City leads Real Madrid after one leg of the Round of 16.
Werner has a reported $62 million release clause which was set to expire later this month, and strikers of his ilk have cost more than that in pre-pandemic markets.
That’s still a lot of money and would sit just outside the Top 25 transfers in PL history, but it’s also just over half a Joao Felix or Antoine Griezmann. It’s a little more than Luka Jovic and almost $10 million less than Romelu Lukaku.
Liverpool is understood to have been Werner’s No. 1 choice, but the Reds wouldn’t meet the release clause in the current fiscal climate. That’s understandable, but it’s also one of the few chances the Reds had to upgrade on Roberto Firmino (and, sorry Reds fans, it’s an upgrade).
So what does it mean for Chelsea and how will the German perform once adapted to the Premier League?
Werner turned 24 in early March and has 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany. His club record is exceptional with 92 goals and 39 assists for Leipzig after 14 and 11 with boyhood club Stuttgart.
He can move out wide, preferring the left to the right, but is a center forward of the highest order. Chelsea’s myriad young playmakers like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech could provide the ingredients for a feast.
Bayern holds a 7-point lead on the field, with five teams competing for four slots in the UEFA Champions League. Both Bayern and Saturday hosts Bayer Leverkusen are still alive in European competitions, so a UCL spot could expand to fifth, but neither will know that until after the domestic season.
Second-place Borussia Dortmund plays last of the five, hosting in-form Hertha Berlin in 12:30 p.m. ET slot on Saturday. We’ll know a lot more about the chase to represent the Bundesliga in the UCL by the conclusion of that contest. If Bayer falls to Bayern, it could sit multiple results below the other three teams in the top four fight.
Friday
Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach — 2:30 p.m. ET
There were six goals between the sides in late November, when Gladbach took all the points in a 4-2 win. Freiburg is winless in four and staring down a tough run of fixtures while their Europa League hopes have taken a massive hit. Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram have been too good lately. Last week, Plea became the fourth players in Europe to post double digit league goals and assists this season. Thuram may join him soon, two assists shy of 10. Gladbach 2-1.
Saturday
Bayer Leverkusen v. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET
The two sides have midweek German Cup semifinals but will be not be distracted on Saturday. Bayer won the first match-up of the season and, yes, Hansi Flick had already taken hold of Bayern. That 2-1 loss saw Robert Lewandowski kept off the score sheet as Lukas Hradecky made 10 saves and Leon Bailey’s first-half brace drove Bayer to three points despite a late red card shown to Jonathan Tah. Also notable: Kai Havertz didn’t play. There’s every reason to think this will be a beauty, and a rare blemish on Bayern’s amazing season. The unbeaten streak goes to 16, but via a 2-2 draw.
RB Leipzig v. Paderborn — 9:30 a.m. ET
Paderborn’s three-match unbeaten streak was smashed to bits by Borussia Dortmund’s six-star show, and RBL will be just as stiff a challenge. Difficult to see anything but a home win, though Paderborn is desperate with a bottom-place 19 points now nine points behind the safe spaces and eight back of the relegation playoff match. Leipzig 3-0.
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Mainz — 9:30 a.m. ET
The hosts are basically safe following a big win over Werder Bremen and can all-but-seal that status by beating 15th-place Mainz, who’s scored just four times in its last five outings. Eintracht has scored and conceded more, so we could have entertainment, but the home side will be favored to get it done. Eintracht 3-1.
Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET
Fortuna’s unbeaten run was emphatically stopped by Bayern Munich and there’s no shame in that. Hoffenheim’s taken seven of nine points against other lesser sides and is very much alive in the race for sixth and a spot in the UEL. Take out the Bayern blowout and you see two teams finding ways to get points. That happens again here to Fortuna’s dismay with a 1-1 draw.
Borussia Dortmund v. Hertha Berlin — 12:30 p.m. ET
Four Bundesliga teams are unbeaten in their last five matches and Hertha is the unlikeliest of the bunch. Bruno Labbadia’s men have played a scrappy brand of football that has punched and counter-punched. Borussia Dortmund is a bigger ask, but Hertha made RB Leipzig make mistakes in a 2-2 tie. Will it be able to get a result at the Westfalenstadion? Perhaps a bridge too far. Dortmund 2-0.
Sunday
Werder Bremen v. Wolfsburg — 7:30 a.m. ET
Florian Kohfeldt’s hosts need to get off the mat after a midweek setback, and their legs will be the biggest challenge against a Wolfsburg side that joined them in producing a 3-2 thriller at the Volkswagen Arena in early December. There’s a lot to like here but we’re not ready to trust Bremen’s ability to score. Please prove us wrong Josh Sargent. Wolfsburg 1-0.
Union Berlin v. Schalke — 9:30 a.m. ET
The two worst teams on the form table, it’s difficult to predict good things from either side right now. In their last combined 10 matches, Schalke and Union have scored five total goals (American midfielder Weston McKennie has Schalke’s two). We have little faith in this prediction due to Schalke’s abysmal form and finishing but we’re betting against what we’ve seen the past few weeks. Schalke 1-0.
Augsburg v. Koln — Noon ET
It’s hard to separate these two who staged a 1-1 draw in Koln on Nov. 30 in which both goals were scored after the teams went down to 10 men. Koln’s the bet because it’s been better at putting the ball in the goal, but just. Koln 2-1.
While additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will be made available in the coming weeks, it’s important to note that the league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines. USL HQ also remains in regular dialogue with the USL Players Association on all matters concerning player health and wellness protocols and looks forward to continuing those discussions.
To USL supporters across the country, we are grateful for your support throughout this process and look forward to being back in action with you all soon.
Let’s take a closer look at all things Red Devils when it comes to the season restart.
Outlook: Very, very good. While United supporters will feel aggrieved to know their club cannot. catch their two biggest rivals, you wouldn’t laugh off the idea of them finishing as high as third given a wildly straight-forward fixture list and the fact that we are about to see Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Marcus Rashford together for the first time. Perhaps those players will have some growing pains, but the club has the depth to finish in the Premier League’s top four, challenge for the FA Cup, and win the Europa League.
Tactical analysis: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s favorite formation this year has been a 4-2-3-1, though he turned to a 3-4-1-2 in memorable wins over Chelsea and Man City just before the coronavirus pause.
We don’t know his plans to produce an attack with Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Marcus Rashford together, but the best possible XI is going to leave out some very good players. Playing Scott McTominay and Fred, both revelations, leaves out either wide players or puts Pogba or Fernades out of position (unless he opts for a 4-4-2 which will ask a lot of Rashford and Anthony Martial).
Since making his Manchester United debut on February 1, Fernandes leads the club in all competitions in shots (33), shots on target (12), assists (4) and chances created (24), and ranks third in goals (3).
Possible XI (4-3-1-2)
—– De Gea —–
— Wan-Bissaka — Lindelof — Maguire — B. Williams —
—– Fred — Pogba — McTominay —–
—– Fernandes —–
—– Rashford —– Martial —–
This lineup excludes Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Marcus Greenwood, and Eric Bailly. That’s a very decent bench. Solskjaer could also put a lot of responsibility on Fred or McTominay by putting Fernandes and Pogba in the center of the pitch with him and using a three-man forward line of Rashford, Martial, and another.
Remaining schedule
Home: Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Southampton, West Ham
Away: Spurs, Brighton, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Leicester City
Predicted finish: Depending on your faith in Leicester City, United will probably be favorites if not heavy favorites in seven or eight of their nine matches. Their home matches feature sides both surprising and desperate but it’ll be stunning if a side that found its groove to the tune of a five-match unbeaten run before the coronavirus pause and returns Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford fails to finish in the top four.