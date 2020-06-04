The 2019-20 Premier League season will restart on June 17, as ‘Project Restart’ is all systems go and plenty of players are now fit to return as we provide you with an almighty injury update.
Which players will each club be getting back when they expected their season to be over?
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Premier League season was suspended on March 13 with 92 games remaining and several star player such as Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Heung-min Son were due to miss the rest of the season.
Below is a look at the list of players now available for each Premier League club, as they have returned to full fitness and have given their respective clubs a big boost.
We also provide an injury update on which Premier League players will not be returning as they continue their work back to full fitness.
Arsenal
Fit: Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney, Lucas Torreira
Still out: Calum Chambers (ACL injury)
Aston Villa
Fit: Tom Heaton, John McGinn
Still out: Wesley (ACL injury), Jed Steer (Achilles), Frederic Guilbert (Knee injury)
Bournemouth
Fit: David Brooks, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Arnaut Danjuma
Still out: Aaron Ramsdale (positive COVID-19 test on May 26)
Brighton
Fit: Jose Izquierdo, Steven Alzate
Still out: None
Burnley
Fit: Matthew Lowton, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmunsson
Still out: None
Chelsea
Fit: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Still out: N’Golo Kante (missed training due to compassionate leave)
Crystal Palace
Fit: Patrick van Aanohlt, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins
Still out: None
Everton
Fit: N/A
Still out: Morgan Schneiderlin (Torn meniscus), Cenk Tosun (ACL), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Torn quad)
Leicester City
Fit: N/A
Still out: Ricardo Pereira (Knee ligament surgery), Daniel Amarety (Ankle)
Liverpool
Fit: Alisson
Still out: Nathaniel Clyne (ACL injury), Xherdan Shaqiri (Calf injury)
Man City
Fit: Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane
Still out: None
Man United:
Fit: Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba
Still out:
Newcastle United
Fit: Paul Dummett, Andy Carroll, Ciaran Clark, Martin Dubravka
Still out: N/A
Norwich City
Fit: Onel Hernandez, Timm Klose
Still out: Sam Byram (Hamstring injury)
Sheffield United
Fit: Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset
Still out:
Southampton:
Fit: Nathan Redmond
Still out: None
Tottenham Hotspur:
Fit: Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn
Still out: None
Watford
Fit: N/A
Still out: Gerard Deulofeu (ACL injury), Adrian Mariappa (positive COVID-19 test)
West Ham United:
Fit: Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, Tomas Soucek
Still out: None
Wolverhampton Wanderers:
Fit: Jonny Castro, Morgan Gibbs-White
Still out: None