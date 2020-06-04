In the latest transfer news Chelsea are said to be closing in on Timo Werner, while Man United and Liverpool have been tracking youngster Ricky Jade-Jones.

First up, Bild say Chelsea are now the favorites to sign Timo Werner and he could sign for the Blues next week as they will meet his $62 million release clause which expires on June 15. Reports state that Liverpool want Werner but he has chosen to sign for Chelsea instead. This is a massive boost for Chelsea.

Werner, 24, has dazzled at RB Leipzig this season (31 goals and 12 assists in 40 games in all competitions) and is widely expected to leave with Liverpool, Man United and many others clubs across Europe chasing his signature with his release clause relatively low. Per a previous report, Chelsea have center back Antonio Rudiger working hard to convince his close friend, and former Stuttgart teammate, Werner that west London is the place for him.

Chelsea are one of the few clubs who have a healthy transfer budget as they had a transfer ban for a whole year and Frank Lampard has just spent $44 million on one new signing so far, bringing in Hakim Ziyech who will not arrive until later this summer.

Werner is exactly what Chelsea need. They have created so many golden goalscoring opportunities and although Tammy Abraham was putting them away at the start of the season, his form and fitness was a concern in the last few months before the suspension. Chelsea have created 361 chances this season, which is the second-most in the Premier League, behind only Man City (421). That is staggering and if they had a poacher like Werner around, they’d surely be challenging for the title.

Olivier Giroud is their only other forward option and Werner would be perfect to finish off the chances this attack-minded Chelsea team create. Even better for him, he would actually play at Chelsea which may not be the case at Liverpool and Man United given their stacked attacking lineups.

Switching to Man United and Liverpool, they have both been linked with a move for Peterborough forward Ricky Jade-Jones.

The 17-year-old has been dubbed ‘the next Jamie Vardy’ and our partners at Sky Sports in the UK state that the two Premier League giants, plus Arsenal, are keen on the League One striker.

In recent years Liverpool have worked hard to scour Europe for the best young talents and Jade-Jones is said to have searing pace which has caused opposition defenses plenty of problems. That pace would work in the systems of both Liverpool and Man United and it will be intriguing to watch this situation play out.

